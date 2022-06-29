RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Issue 1893

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” ―Kurt Vonnegut

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Waffle Iron Day! (This is our favorite waffle iron.)

On this day in history: 1938 – Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado, and Olympic National Park, Washington, are founded.

Tip of the Day

Tips for maintaining RV storage compartment hinges, locks and seals

By Gail Marsh

We put almost anything and everything inside our RV basement cargo compartment. Hoses, tools, lawn chairs, and more are safely stored inside. In order to keep this area dry and easily accessible, you need to perform some basic maintenance from time to time. Here are some tips for maintaining RV storage compartment hinges, locks and seals.

Inspect all components

Don’t wait for things to go wrong. At least every six months, inspect each storage compartment’s components on your RV. This includes the hinges, locks and seals. In between those careful inspections, pay attention to any storage hinge squeaks, stiff locks, and latches that seem loose or difficult to open/close.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Coachmen Apex Nano 186BH travel trailer—a good value

Tony writes, “There are a ton of trailers with this floor plan but this one stands out in a lot of ways. The lower overall height and somewhat narrow body mean it’ll tax whatever’s towing it a bit less just because there’s less wind resistance. I was pretty happy with the overall fit and finish and the materials use….”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why is there no rear engine gas pusher Class A?

Dear Dave,

I don’t know if this is your area, but will ask anyway. I see many RV reviews about Class A motorhomes being a pusher, but always with diesel. Why don’t they make a pusher with gas? Naturally this would be for smaller class A’s. Looking to upgrade. —Jeff, 2016 30-ft. Gulfstream

Read Dave’s answer

Clear2O water filtration system: Clean water, compact size

By Tony Barthel

A few years ago I was camping in Quartzsite and the water was so horrible we bought a three-stage water filtration system for our RV. Our travel trailer has a “whole house” water filter, but the filters themselves are difficult to find and expensive so we have stopped replacing them. Like so many RVers, we basically had been using the typical blue in-line filter that we attach to the spigot. Clear2O (pronounced “clear two oh”) offered to send me one of their two-stage water filters to compare to what I bought in Quartzsite, so I decided to give it a try. Continue reading and see how this system compares to others. Oh, and watch Tony’s wife, Peggy’s, impressive blindfolded taste test results in the video!

Reader poll

Do you or your partner use a sleep apnea (CPAP) machine?

Tell us here

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

The future is here. We repeat: The future IS HERE! This is way cool. Make sure you read the description so you understand all this can do! Amazing!

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Find those hidden ticks before they find you!

If you’re RVing in tick country and like hiking in the brush, you want to give ticks the “brush off” before they can latch onto your skin. Of course, you’ll have already doused yourself liberally with tick repellent before you set out, but on your return, the nasty critters can be hiding out on your clothing. Here’s the ticket: Use a lint roller over all clothing surfaces to snag the blood-sucking beasties before they can move. An idea snagged from Alexandra Sanches on pinterest.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

20 Best Picnic Games to Liven Up Your Next Outdoor Gathering

Even if you think you don’t want to play outdoor games, once you start playing we guarantee you’ll have fun. Try one of these games at your next picnic or BBQ or out at your campsite.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Professional photographer says this tripod is best for RVers

• Fungal jungle in your dishwasher? Sanitize it in 5 easy steps

• An easy trick that’ll make RV dumping a lot more sanitary

Recipe of the Day

Sopaipillas (Mexican Dessert)

by Melissa Turner from East Moline, IL

If you have never had sopaipillas, stop now and make this simple dessert. Every culture has some type of fried dough recipe and this is the Latin version. The fried dough puffs up nice and fluffy. Once fried, they’re coated in a cinnamon sugar mixture and drizzled with honey. So simple and delicious!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The American Lifeguard Association estimates the current shortage of lifeguards is impacting one-third of U.S. pools. Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the association, expects that to grow to half of all pools by August, when many teenage lifeguards return to school.

*What type of machine will you find hidden under Paris’ Louvre museum and what does it do? Find this interesting answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Willie is a Lab mix (10 yrs.) and Callie is Bearded Collie (7 yrs.). They are best friends and great traveling companions. We have had them both from pups. Our lives are enriched by their love and loyalty.” —William Brogan

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.