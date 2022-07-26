RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Issue 1912

Tip of the Day

Slide out seals, Part 2: What can happen if you don’t maintain your slide out roof

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Neglecting your slide out roof seam tape and wiper seals can cost you thousands of dollars.

For example, in the pictures below, this owner was saying that there was water leaking into the inside room of the slide out, as well at the bottom floor line.

When we asked the customer if he has been servicing the slide outs, he said “no,” and stated that they didn’t know that anything needed to be done!

Wait until you see these photos…

Today's RV review…

Hiker Trailer makes some interesting ‘square drops’

Tony writes, “While I have looked at a lot of RVs, including the most affordable trailers, most are well over the mid $25,000 price just for the entry-level models. Hiker is different.

“In fact, Hiker Trailer models start at $5,995 for the Highway Deluxe. So what’s the deal?”

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

How do I fix a crack on my RV’s gray water tank?

Dear Dave,

There’s a crack on top of my RV’s gray water tank. How do I fix it? —Buck, 2021 Puma Palomino

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

RV organization ideas: Find ANYTHING in your RV in 15 seconds or less

By Cheri Sicard

In the fun and informative video below, you will not only come away with tons of RV organization ideas that can help you organize your own RV, but you’ll also meet Tiki.

Tiki is an inspiring solo full-time RVer. In the course of the video, you will get to tour her 23-foot 1984 Champion Flagship motorhome, which she completely gutted and remodeled.

In the process of doing so, Tiki created the ultimate perfectly organized RV. Everything, and I do mean everything, has a place. Likewise, Tiki’s organized RV is always neat, uncluttered, and camera ready.

Watch the video

RVer suspects sewer tank leak, but where is it?

A reader writes: “I suspect we have a leak in our black water system between the toilet and tank, which sits directly below the toilet. I can see the pipe that goes straight down to the tank… I cannot tell how this pipe is attached to the toilet, but that is where I suspect the leak may be.” So where might it be?

Quick Tip

Hang that sewer hose in your basement

Not everyone has a great storage place for their sewer hose. Reader Mike R. worked out a way to park his: “I bought a plastic fence post at Home Depot. Cut it to fit in my Class A basement. Suspended it from the roof of the basement with nylon web straps. Put an end cap on each end and attached it with a thumb screw, then marked which length it contains. It holds a 15′ and a 5′ hose. Each respective hose is accessible from both ends.” Editor’s note: If you live in an area where your local “Homer” doesn’t stock vinyl fence posts, you can order them shipped direct to your house. Thanks, Mike!

Recipe of the Day

My Hot Diggity Dog Mac & Cheese

by Tammy T. from Phoenix, AZ

Creamy mac-n-cheese combined with hot dogs, my oh my. This will be a hit with kiddos – big and small! With a hint of nutmeg, the mac-n-cheese alone was delish. Adding the hot dogs makes this a fun dinner! We baked it up in a 9×13 baking dish.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Back in the 1930s, the “cool” thing to do was get your social security number tattooed on you! What a thought! When the Social Security Administration was formed, there were no worries that someone would steal your identity or anything of the sort—it was just a way for you to apply for jobs, get your money… and that was pretty much it. While some people memorized their numbers, a large number of people ran out and got them tattooed on their bodies. Some people got their numbers engraved on a piece of jewelry, which, if you spend time in antique shops, you may be lucky enough to find today.

*What mammal needs the least amount of sleep? A giraffe? A horse? A goat? A hippo? Guess, then see if you’re right in yesterday’s trivia.

Leave here with a laugh

