RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 28, 2022

Today's thought

“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear – not absence of fear.” ―Mark Twain

Tip of the Day

17 tricks for using rubber gloves while RVing

By Gail Marsh

A reader recently told us that he uses a rubber glove to cover his hitch ball when camping. The rubber glove prevents grease from rubbing off on anyone who happens to bump against the ball. The “glove cover” also protects against dust and debris that the wind might blow onto the greased ball. Great idea, right? The reader’s idea got me thinking about the many different ways RVers can use rubber gloves in and around their rigs. Here are a few ideas for you to consider…

Today's RV review…

2022 Wildwood Grand Lodge 42FLDL destination trailer

Tony writes, “I can see these making sense for a lot of people. Since many people, including myself, have adopted a more mobile lifestyle, this offers shades of residential living while still remaining somewhat mobile.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My trailer’s bushings broke into pieces. Why?

Dear Dave,

I have driven my trailer, purchased in March 2021, about 20,000 miles. It has the MORryde CRE3000 suspension system. I check the tires for wear every trip and monitor my TPMS while driving. There was a normal temperature and PSI on the monitor for all of the tires. At the last campground, I noticed the back driver’s side had significant and unusual wear. I took it to a very respected mechanic and he took all of the tires off and did a detailed inspection of the axles, bearings, etc. It turns out several of the bushings were broken and were literally in pieces. I replaced all 14 of the bushings and purchased a new tire. Is it normal for the bushings to get such wear after 20,000 miles? How often should the bushings be inspected? What caused this? How often should bushings be replaced? —Patty, 2021 Jayco 280RSOK

Video of the day

Stress-free RV black water tank cleaning and maintenance

By Cheri Sicard

They are every RVers most dreaded chores: emptying the RV’s black water tank and cleaning the black water tank. In other words, properly maintaining your RV’s sewage systems.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more user-friendly and comprehensive RV black water tank guide than this video.

Teardrop trailers: The only RVs to have seen combat!

“True” Teardrops evolved after World War II using surplus aircraft aluminum from the wings of World War II bombers. Wheels, at least some, were from Jeeps salvaged from sunken ships, some with bullet holes. These first Teardrops are perhaps the only RVs ever made that experienced actual combat. Read more.

Quick Tip

Trailer rocking?

If your trailer rocks, even with your stabilizers engaged, check your leaf springs. Worn leaf springs can create quite a seismic disturbance!

And the Survey Says…

We've polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we've learned about them:

• 45 percent say it is very important for them to be able to spend some time alone.

• If given the choice between snacking on cheese or a piece of candy, 64 percent would choose cheese.

• If given the choice of being admired either for being handsome/beautiful or for having a great mind, 91 percent said they’d rather be admired for having a great mind.

Recipe of the Day

Rosé Sangria

by Theodora Stamelakos from Chomedey, QC

We can imagine sipping on this Rosé Sangria while sitting by the pool. It’s a refreshing drink for the summer. Turning Rosé wine into a sangria is genius. The citrus flavors give this sangria a pop of flavor. Fresh berries soak up the alcohol and are tasty to snack on. Make this for your next summer cookout or pool party and you’ll have a very happy group of friends.

Trivia

Duct tape, invented in 1943, was invented to seal ammo cases. Here’s the story: During World War II, Vesta Stoudt, a factory worker, wrote to President Franklin D. Roosevelt with her concerns about ammo box seals. She was worried that the long length of time it took to break and remove the seal on the boxes would cost U.S. soldiers precious time in battle. Roosevelt passed the idea on to the War Production Board, and Johnson & Johnson was tasked with creating a new, waterproof tape that was easy to tear and remove. After the war, duct tape was found in every hardware store across the country.

Readers' Pets of the Day

“Eevee and Em, a Heeler and a Heeler/Collie mix, are the best traveling partners ever. They bring a smile to our faces and joy to our hearts. They’ve climbed mountains, kayaked lakes, swam in natural hot springs and they’ve always been at our side. Prefer to travel our roads with them rather than flying overseas without them.” —Bev Chaba

Leave here with a laugh

