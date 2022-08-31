RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Issue 1938

Tip of the Day

What’s In The Shop? RV suspension inspection and upgrade

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

In this “What’s In The Shop?” video, I provide a follow-up for a vehicle’s suspension that we recently inspected here at California RV Specialists. During that original inspection, we found a worn shackle link that was hanging on by a thread. This update shows the worn shackle links along with the worn-out bushing in the center equalizer found during repairs.

Check it out

Today’s RV review…

No review from Tony today. He is just getting back from a looooong trip, has had some trailer troubles (i.e., fender bender on his way home), and is moving into a new house! He hopes you’ll forgive him.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

… But here’s a video from Josh Winters that might satisfy your craving for an RV review. It’s titled: Coachmen Chaparral 5th wheel RV may be underrated.

Photo Contest

The 18th edition of our photo contest is here.

Click here to vote for your favorite

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What RV batteries do you recommend for both chassis and house?

Dear Dave,

What RV batteries do you recommend for the chassis and house? My rig has sat in dry storage for two years and after a jump it doesn’t seem to be recharging. Do “any” Group 24 batteries work for the chassis and “any” Group 31 work for the house? There are two of each. —Kevin, 1999 Fleetwood Discovery

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Amazing time lapse DIY truck camper build

By Cheri Sicard

This video channel is aptly named “Ambition Strikes”—as this DIY truck camper project is nothing if not ambitious. Especially when you consider the short amount of time that went into completing it! Although I suspect there was substantial research time before beginning…

It took a husband and wife team only two-and-a-half months to build the expedition off-road and off-grid “RV of their dreams.” But you get to watch the whole thing from start to finish in just eleven-and-a-half minutes.

Watch the video

Finally! A phone mount for car or RV that works and keeps us safe

I would never advocate someone looking at their phone while driving. But I will fully admit that, when a notice comes in, the urge to look is compelling, to say the least. While lots of folks might fault me for this temptation, I’m not alone. … Tony reviews the Nite Ize Steelie phone holders that really work, here.

Quick Tip

Clean up those RV power cord contacts

Readers may have heard a bit of back-and-forth about how to clean the brass contacts on your shore power cord connector. Please DON’T follow the suggestion made by one RV park that handed out a strip of coarse emery cloth to each guest, telling them to use it to clean up their contacts. Reader “D ‘n C” suggests something a little kinder, like a Scotch Brite pad. Resident electric specialist Mike Sokol adds: “For gold contacts on circuit boards we use pencil erasers. And I’ve used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser blocks for cleanup chores when I want to remove the crud, but not the metal beneath it. When you do need to resurface the metal, then 400-grit sandpaper is what I use.” Read a tutorial on this topic from Mike here.

Website of the day

Could you survive a run-in with a bear?

Well, could you? Take this fun, interactive quiz and see what it says. Learn some useful tips to be bear-prepared!

Recipe of the Day

Grill Chicken Thighs w/ White Barbecue Sauce

by Missy Wimpelberg from Franklin, TN

Tender and juicy, these grilled chicken thighs are an affordable meal. The seasoned skin is perfectly crisp while the meat stays juicy and tender. We loved the white barbecue sauce. It’s slightly tangy with just a little bite. It’s delicious alongside the grilled chicken thighs.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The first European travelers in a hot air balloon were a sheep, a duck and a rooster. Joseph and Jacques Montgolfier, the French brothers who invented the hot air balloon, made this first successful launch and eight-minute flight in 1783 in the presence of King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette. All three animals survived.

*How many types of fungi are on each of your feet? You might not want to know, but if you do, you can find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Arthur and Bibi have been full-timers most of their lives. They travel well, except Bibi likes to give unexpected yowls once in a while when I am driving. They enjoy sitting on the steps watching whatever is outside.” —Kathleen Gallie

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A ghost walks into a bar and orders a whiskey. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve spirits here.”

