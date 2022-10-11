RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Issue 1967

Tip of the Day

Tip of the Day

Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun!

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Completing repairs and maintenance is a whole lot easier when you have the right tools on hand. Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun! This is not only my “go-to” caulking gun but it is also favored by my team of RV technicians.

If you have ever resealed a complete RV roof or body, you know the level of pain your hand will endure from squeezing a traditional caulking gun trigger. This caulking gun boasts a “gator trigger grip,” which offers more comfort and less fatigue.

Today's RV Preview…

Incredible Riverstone Signature 41RL fifth wheel

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is, again, of a prototype. This time we’re looking at the Riverstone Signature 41RL, a very large and very nicely equipped fifth wheel that rivals high-end motorhomes for appointments and overall feel.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why aren’t my solar panels charging the house batteries?

Dear Dave,

I have solar panels to help charge the house batteries while boondocking, but after a couple of days the house batteries are dying. I turn on the engine to recharge the house batteries, but often it won’t charge them, even if I let the engine run for 15 minutes or more. Sometimes it charges as soon as I start the engine. What’s going on? —Brian, 2017 Leisure Travel Van (Unity)

Video of the day

Unusual space- and weight-saving multi-tasking camping gear

By Cheri Sicard

Why pack multiple items in your RV when you can save space and weight by packing multi-tasking camping gear instead?

The team at Playing with Sticks has come up with a list of some of their favorite camping gear that does double or even triple duty.

Take your ice cream cone out of your pocket! It’s illegal!

We received many interesting comments on a story we published about birds nesting inside a motorhome’s slide-out. … Many comments centered around the legality of destroying bird nests rather than taking precautionary actions, and that got me thinking… What other kinds of interesting or funny laws exist and how might they affect RVers? Read what Gail Marsh discovered. You’ll laugh at a lot of these!

Reader poll

Who cuts your hair?

Quick Tip

A trick to expand your shower

Feeling “closed in” in the shower? If your shower is equipped with a shower curtain, get a curtain tension rod, mount it a few inches outside the existing shower rod. Run the curtain over the top of the new rod, then back into the shower stall. Gives a few extra inches of space for your shoulders.

Website of the day

Swimply

This is the Airbnb of swimming pools. In other words, people list their pools on Swimply and you can rent them out by the hour, day, etc. If you like to swim, this could be great for you while you travel around!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 20 percent say they or someone they know has been charged extra for kids at a campground.

• 17 percent carry a portable automatic ice maker with them on their RV travels.

• 80 percent have not spent a night at a rest area in their RV within the last year.

Recent poll: How many years did you own your previous RV?

Recipe of the Day

Beef Tips and Noodles

by Gary Hancq from Port Byron, IL

These are delicious beef tips and noodles that would be terrific for a cozy night in or for serving to party guests. It’s not the basic beef tips you think of. Rib eye gives great flavor and the drippings make a fabulous gravy. We think this should be called beef tips and gravy over noodles, since that’s what it is. You’ll find yourself using the yummy gravy in other ways (like dipping a roast beef sandwich). With the rib eye, it’s a little pricier to make but well worth it.

Trivia

The English word “panic” traces its roots back to the Greek God of nature. It comes from the French word “Panique,” which the French got from the Greek word “panikon,” which translates to “pertaining to Pan.” Pan is the Greek god of nature and wilderness, and was considered responsible for the mysterious and unidentifiable sounds one may hear when out in the wild. As such, the rustle or animal noise that sends your heart into a flurry when you’re out in the wilderness in fear is “of Pan” and is therefore the source of your panic. Interesting, huh?

*Why did President Eisenhower sign the 1956 Federal Highway Act to create our highway systems?

Readers' Pet of the Day

“The newest addition to traveling family. Sadie is a 9-week-old Chihuahua and is ready to roll. Heading to North Carolina to show her off to the rest of the family!” —Edward Thomas

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Leave here with a laugh

