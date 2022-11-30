RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 30, 2022

0 ( 0 )

Issue 2003

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution.” —Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Mississippi Day!

On this day in history: 1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman (Ann Hodges) taking an afternoon nap. This is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space. She survived, with just a large bruise on the side of her body.

Tip of the Day

Heading to the desert? Read these tips

By Bob Difley

If you are planning to head south to the deserts this winter for the first time, here are a few tips to help make your winter escape comfortable, safe and stress-free.

• Add a few desert guidebooks to your library, such as can be found on Amazon. Audubon’s “Deserts” is a classic on desert geology, climate, wildlife, plants and trees, and wildflowers, with color plates to help identify them. And don’t forget (shameless plug) my “Snowbird Guide to Boondocking in the Southwestern Deserts.”

• Be prepared for desert winds—dry, but not necessarily hot in the winter. …

Read More

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why doesn’t the tow vehicle charge RV’s batteries?

Dear Dave,

The car does not charge the battery to the RV when traveling, but the battery charges when hooked up to shore power. I’m wondering what could be the problem? All the fuses and the 7-point plug on the vehicle are good. —Matt, 2019 Forest River R-Pod 191

Read Dave’s answer

Today: Live video chat

Open Mic: Dave and Dustin answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our two tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information.

Watch and ask questions here. RV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube.

Watch-only below starting at 4 p.m. (Pacific):

Video of the day

RV Towing: 8 common towing mistakes and how to avoid them

By Cheri Sicard

Over the years the folks at the Trailer Parts Outlet have heard endless stories of RV towing disasters. In order to help RVers stay safer on the road, in the video below they compiled the eight most common towing mistakes and how you can avoid them. Using these tips will help you to haul better, more safely, and more efficiently.

Click here to watch

Hey, you! Yes, you! Check out our new feature! At the bottom of this newsletter and every article on our website you’ll see a box with some stars that says, “Did you enjoy this article?” If you loved the article or newsletter, give it five stars! If you thought it was just okay, give it three. If you thought it was a terrible article, give it one (though we hope not!). Thanks! Don’t forget to scroll down and look for those stars.

“The Fire Hydrant Capital of the World” and other weird “world capitals”

Because of their proud self-proclamation, “world capitals” often offer the traveler a chance to experience interesting regional quirks, traditions, lore, and history. Remember that the next time you see one of those signs. Perhaps the place is worth a short detour; a moment to revel in some local color or strangeness. Or even just buy a T-shirt. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you plan to ski this winter?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Take it easy when dumping your RV’s tanks

Dumping tanks? Don’t “slam open” the dump valve – ease it open, and make sure the hose doesn’t horse loose from the dump station port. It could save you a real mess!

Video RV Review

2023 Jayco Precept motorhome likely appeals to part-time RVers

Josh the RV Nerd reviews the 2023 Jayco Precept 31UL Class A gas motorhome with three slides, a king bed, and an auto generator start system. At 33 feet, it is halfway between a huge motorhome and a small motorhome. But it’s got all the amenities. It’s probably too small for full-timing, but for part-time or seasonal RVing, this might do the job well. Learn more and tour the RV with Josh.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Sometimes we only share things that apply to certain people… but this?! EVERYONE will love this! Seriously. You’ll love it. Click here.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 60 Most Scenic Drives in America

As you start to plan your 2023 travel, take a look at this list from Town&Country and see if you can squeeze in one (or more) of these incredibly beautiful drives!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• We just crossed into Mexico in our RV – and it was easy!

• RVs 10 years or older are being turned away from campgrounds. Should this be allowed?

• Absolutely DO NOT try to squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site!

Recipe of the Day

Mandarin Orange Strawberry Spinach Salad

by Marie Guaragna from Arlington, VA

What a treat for the senses this salad is. It’s fabulous to serve on just about any occasion from Sunday brunch to a holiday meal. There is just something classic about the flavors of fresh spinach and strawberries. Add in mandarin oranges and you have a yummy salad. Celery, parsley, and green onions add a bit of crunch and a slight onion flavor. We loved the candied almonds on top. The homemade vinaigrette is light and perfect to dress the salad with.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

French Poodles aren’t from France, they’re from Germany. In fact, the word “Poodle” comes from “Pudelhund,” the German word combining “dog” and “to splash.”

*Why can’t you sell your photos of the Eiffel Tower at night? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

Bella Blu the Husky. I have a truck and my wife has a car. Bella has a motorhome. She enjoys RV travel and the dog parks like the one in the photo.” —Randy & Kathy Davis

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Stay cozy this winter in RV slippers!

These adorable trailer-themed slippers are just what your favorite RVer needs to get them through the winter months. They’re ultra-soft, warm, and comfortable and have nonslip soles so you won’t slip and slide across your RV’s floors. They come in two sizes S/M and L/XL so every foot will be happy! Check ’em out here.

Leave here with a laugh

An older guy walks into a bar and the bartender asks for ID. “You’ve got to be kidding,” he said. “I’m almost 60 years old.” The bartender apologized, but said he had to see the license. The guy showed his ID, then paid and told the bartender to keep the change. “The tip’s for carding me,” he said. The bartender put the change in the tip cup. “Thanks,” he said. “Works every time.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.