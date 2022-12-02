RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 2, 2022

0 ( 0 )

Issue 2005

Today’s thought

“I don’t have to chase extraordinary moments to find happiness. It’s right in front of me if I’m paying attention and practicing gratitude.” —Brené Brown

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Mutt Day! We love mutts!

On this day in history: 1867 – At Tremont Temple in Boston, Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Avoiding “mysterious” RV battery deaths

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A dead RV battery is always a frustration, and oftentimes a mystification. Why did it die? RV batteries are good for a limited number of use/charge cycles. As we’ve often commented, the “deeper” you draw a battery down, the fewer use/charge cycles you’ll get out of it. We try (emphasize “try”) not to let our batteries get down to less than half a full charge before we see to it they’re charged up. That’s a big part of the battle right there.

There are “things” that happen, and we’re all familiar with them. Like the time we found our truck camper battery flat for no good reason – until we did a little investigating and found that the clothes closet door latch wasn’t latching right, and the door was open just a skosh. That skosh was big enough to allow the closet light switch to activate, illuminating the empty hanger rod until the battery went south.

But even with everything in its place, there are mysterious causes of battery failure. We’re not talking about UFOs landing on your RV roof and taking a jump-start for their warp drive. We’re talking parasites.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I keep my RV’s black and gray tanks clean?

Dear Dave,

Good morning. Other than the Thetford gauge cleaner, what is a good routine to get into to keep black and gray tanks clean and not smelly? Thanks. —Julie

Video of the day

How to build a smokeless campfire

By Cheri Sicard

Is it possible to learn how to build a smokeless campfire? The short answer is YES!

John from Intense Angler is here to help with the problem in the video below. John’s tips will significantly reduce, and in many cases even totally eliminate, the smoke from your campfire.

Boondocking gadget: Venture Wipes – Better than baby stuff

More and more people are considering boondocking as a way to combat running into the “no vacancy” sign at RV parks. However, two challenges continue to plague us boondockers: power and water. Solar systems have improved markedly in just the past few years such that you could literally power anything in your RV with a sufficient solar and battery system. Water, though, remains an ongoing challenge. At an FMCA rally in Gillette, Wyoming, the goodie bags that we were all given contained a sample from Venture Wipes. … Find out what Tony Barthel thinks about them here.

Reader poll

Do you read in bed when you retire for the night?

Quick Tip

It’s very important to keep your RV sealants fresh

The most frequent cause of damaging RV water leaks isn’t the roof itself – rather, it’s the sealants around vents, trim, windows, etc. Sealant doesn’t last forever, and your RV warranty requires you to keep sealants fresh.

We’ve seen a few different kinds of these, but we like this one the best. And it’s bigger than the others. Stay warm and cozy, everyone!

Website of the day

The Ultimate East Coast National Parks Road Trip

This list from Outside guides you up and down the East Coast and tells you what National Parks to stop at, and what to see in them, along the way.

Recipe of the Day

Steak Kabobs

by Aurora McBee from Great Falls, MT

This steak kabobs recipe is super simple and delicious! Marinating the meat and veggies overnight is what gives these babies a lot of flavor. The meat becomes super tender and the veggies are delicious. Great for a cookout, picnic, or easy weeknight meal!

Trivia

According to NASA researchers, the perfect amount of time to nap is between 10 and 20 minutes (power naps). How does this compare to your usual nap time(s)?

*Speaking of sleep… How long does it take the average American to fall asleep at night? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Rudy, our two-year-old Whippet. He knows he’s not allowed on the table but sometimes we let him get away with it in the motorhome.” —Gary Smith

Leave here with a laugh

