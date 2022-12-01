RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 1, 2022

0 ( 0 )

Issue 2004

Today’s thought

“Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me, as is ever so on the road.” ―Jack Kerouac

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pie Day! It’s also December 1—Happy December!

On this day in history: 1913 – Ford Motor Company introduces the first moving assembly line.

Tip of the Day

See new sights and save with Groupon while RVing

By Gail Marsh

Traveling around the country, we’ve seen many special events, attractions, and museums. We’ve also undoubtedly missed many interesting sights along the way. But not anymore! I’ve found a way to make sure we see more and still save while RVing. And you can too!

Groupon

You may have heard about this company or even used it in the past to get discounts on goods and services. (I used it years ago and had forgotten about it. You should know that I’m not a paid promoter of Groupon. I recently rediscovered the company and wanted you to know about it, too.) Groupon, a Chicago-based company, launched back in 2008. Today, Groupon is a global e-commerce marketplace that offers coupons, discounts, and cashback on purchases by folks around the world.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why is my truck’s combined GAWR higher than the GVWR?

Dear Dave,

My 2022 Ford F-250 has a front axle GAWR (Gross Axle Weight Rating) of 4400 lbs. and a rear axle GAWR of 6800 lbs., for a combined axle rating of 11,200 lbs, yet my GCWR (Gross Combined Weight Rating) is only 10,000 lbs. Can you explain why the GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) is 1200 lbs. less than the combined axle weight ratings? The weight of the truck at CAT scales is 7,500 lbs. and payload is rated at 2800 lbs. —Rob, Ford F-250

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Incredible stylish DIY RV shower rebuild

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to building and remodeling RVs, trucks, and vans, Dualex is quickly becoming one of my favorite vloggers because of his beautiful and practical designs. A talented craftsman, his finished projects never fail to WOW, and this DIY RV shower rebuild is no exception.

Click here to watch

Replace your RV’s annoying two-cavity sink with one large one

By Kate Doherty

This is the third installment in a series of customizations, upgrades and changeouts to better fit one’s RVing lifestyle. In the second article in this series, I noted a full-timer who replaced their dishwasher with a dual pullout spice rack for cooking proximity (you can read about it and see photos here). Their tradeoff? Hand-washing dishes and cookware. In this installment we cover replacing the RV sink.

Reader poll

If you were offered a hot dog, hamburger or pizza, what would you choose?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Oven misbehaving?

RV oven burning stuff? Get an oven thermometer to verify the actual temperature and try cooking your stuff on top of a pizza stone to even out the heat.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

PlugShare

As electric vehicles become more popular, so do charging stations. PlugShare shows you every charging location around the country – there are many more than you think!

Recent poll: How often do you watch YouTube?

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chicken and Tortellini Salad

by Peggy O’Brien from Avon Lake, OH

The ingredients in this recipe combine to make one fabulous summer dish. With the grilled chicken and tortellini, it’s hearty enough to be a light summer dinner. The frozen tortellini adds just enough cheese to the salad. Sun-dried tomatoes and Italian dressing give the salad a ton of flavor. It’s a universal meal everyone will love. Leftovers make a great lunch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

How long does it take you to fall asleep at night? If you said about 7 minutes, you’d be like the average American.

*Are French Poodles really French? If not, where are they from? Learn more about the poofy (though adorable) dog breed in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Bentley, our Chug (Chihuahua–Pug). He’s 9 years old. My hiking buddy, and my wife’s cuddle buddy. He goes on all of our RV travels. He was the second dog to complete the B.A.R.K. Program at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a few years ago. (First was the dog of the Park ranger who led the program.) ‘Good Dog!'” —Tom & Jean Hudson

Leave here with a laugh

