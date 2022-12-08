RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 8, 2022

0 ( 0 )

Issue 2009

Today’s thought

“The earth has its music for those who will listen…” ―Reginald Vincent Holmes

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day!

On this day in history: 1980 – Former Beatle John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City.

Tip of the Day

RV extended warranties: Worth the money?

To RVtravel.com:

“Hi. I would like your opinion on an extended warranty for a used RV. I realize that this may not be appropriate to ask of you, and I know it is my decision to make, but as a long-term subscriber I trust your opinions. If there were any articles related to this subject, I missed them.

“I own a 2016, bought new in 2017, Winnebago View on a Mercedes Diesel. It has 59,000 miles, which includes three trips from Coeur d’Alene to the East Coast. Our last trip covered 39 states with 9400 miles, so we do a lot of highway driving. Anyway, it has been serviced where we purchased it and Mercedes for diesel maintenance. I try my best to perform preventive maintenance. Any input would be greatly appreciated. Thanks and take care.” —Tony D.

Tony Barthel’s response to Tony

This is a terrific question, Tony. As someone who sold a lot of these while I worked at a dealership, I can provide this information and hope that it works for you, and our other readers interested in this topic.

Continue reading this very informative article

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How long will 100 W solar panel and two batteries run residential fridge?

Dear Dave,

When I purchased my RV from Camping World they never told me anything about the solar panel on the roof and the inverter. I know now that the residential refrigerator runs off the two batteries that are charged from the solar panel or shore power, but the inverter is in the off position and has to be turned on manually, I assume. I would think that if we lost shore power it would automatically switch on the inverter. I’m trying to understand the solar system and the RV, and if I should upgrade the 100 W panel to a bigger panel. I heard that there’s a 300 W or 350 W panel available now. —Joseph, Cedar Creek 38ftk 43’

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

8 tips to improve and preserve your RV propane system

By Cheri Sicard

Nathan from Access RV has a terrific video for people who have questions about, or who have been struggling with, their RV propane system.

Nathan breaks it down to eight simple things everyone should do to keep their RV’s propane system running smoothly and to prevent potential issues and problems.

Click here to watch

Not wearing gloves while dumping? Big mistake!

In this day of fastidiousness and the injection of antibacterial chemicals in nearly every product, there’s a strange movement out there: Dumping holding tanks with your bare hands. A survey at RVtravel.com revealed that nearly one-third of our readers never or seldom use gloves. Our opinion: big mistake. Learn why.

Reader poll

How often do you watch a movie at a theater compared to five years ago?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

RV journal writing

A journal is not a diary with your innermost thoughts. It’s a chronological list of what happened in your life. Not everything of course, just the things and events that you think you might possibly want to know a year from now. Here is a partial list of the kind of things and events that you should consider recording: What went wrong with your rig. What you did to fix the problem with your rig. What date you installed that new refrigerator. When you replaced that tire that blew out and how much you paid for it. (Of course, if you keep a maintenance log for your RV, you don’t need to put this information in your journal. There’s no need to list things in two places.)

When you bought that new keyboard and how much you paid for it. The names of the camp hosts where you stayed when you were in AZ. The names of people and the names of their dogs you met at different campgrounds. Nothing impresses people more and makes them feel like you really remember them than knowing their dog’s name. Basically, jot down anything you think you might possibly want to know a year from now. Three to five minutes a day is all it will take, and you will be surprised how much you will use and appreciate this information.

From: RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget Available on amazon.

Website of the day

42 Famous Houses From Movies and TV Shows You Can Actually Visit

Visiting sets where movies and TV shows were filmed is always fun, and it would be so neat to see some of these houses in person along the road. Don’t you agree?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent have stayed in more than one National Park campground within the past year. An additional 9 percent have stayed in one.

• 74 percent say they would continue traveling in their RV if their partner died.

• 54 percent say they put in a lot of effort to make sure they recycle.

Recent poll: Did your parents take you camping as a child?

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp Kabobs

by Terrie Hoelscher from Harpers Ferry, WV

Need a quick and easy meal? Give these shrimp kabobs a try. The hardest part is waiting for the shrimp to marinate for an hour. After that, you’ll have dinner on the table in 10 minutes. Once grilled, the shrimp are sweet and tangy with a slightly smoky taste. Full of flavor, we love how easy this was to throw together.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Moon dust smells like gunpowder, according to all the Apollo program astronauts (even from different missions!).

*What do an atomic bomb and a bikini have in common? The answer is much more interesting than you’d think! Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“7-year-old rescues from the same litter, one long-hair (Molly), one short-hair (Max). Both love RVing. This one is Molly.” —Dorrin Birch (See Max in yesterday’s newsletter.)

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

The cutest ornament we’ve ever seen…

This adorable little camp stove is the perfect addition to your, or a family member’s or friend’s, Christmas tree this year. Makes the perfect gift for an RVer, camper, hiker, fisher… well, anyone! Learn more or order here (and see some other equally cute RV-related ornaments here).

Leave here with a laugh

