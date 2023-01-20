RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 20, 2023

Issue 2040

“The scariest moment is always just before you start.” ―Stephen King

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’ve all seen it – the “remnants” from someone who camped in the “outback” before we arrived. Trash in fire rings, dog poop on trails, and the other usual suspects. One of the main reasons that RVers like to boondock is to get away from the ugly side of human civilization – and there it is, somebody rubs our nose in it. Sometimes bad behavior is just that – a person with a nasty attitude. Other times it’s just a matter of education. How’s your campground courtesy knowledge?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

Dave answers three more short Q&As

Did you know that Dave answers almost every single email he receives? Now that’s what you call impressive! He’s also what you’d call a great guy. That being said, not every email he answers needs a long article like you’re used to seeing here. But he has A TON of other emails that could help answer some of your questions—just in a shorter format!

Dave is busy at the Florida RV SuperShow this week (say “hi” or attend one of his seminars!), so we’re taking some of his shorter email answers and consolidating them into one article.

Today he answers:

• Better water pressure from onboard pump than city water. Why?

• Can’t get Schwintek motors back in after manual retraction

• How much does my new RV weigh and what will tow it?

When do I set the Air Lift PSI when connecting to my fifth wheel hitch?

Here is a clip from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers asked when they set the Air Lift PSI (pounds per square inch) when connecting to their fifth wheel hitch.

The Air Lift LoadLifter 5000 is a type of air suspension kit designed for use on pickup trucks and other vehicles that tow heavy loads. The kit includes airbags that are installed between the vehicle’s frame and suspension, allowing the user to adjust the air pressure in the bags to level the vehicle and improve weight distribution when towing. This can help to improve the vehicle’s stability and handling, as well as reduce wear on the tires and suspension components.

Hiking and sledding in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park

By Cheri Sicard

One of the United States’ newest national parks, New Mexico’s White Sands National Park, is like nothing you’ve ever seen before! But in the video below, you can check it out as the team from Through My Lens takes you along on a day’s activities of hiking and sledding in the park.

Sledding in New Mexico? In summer? Yes, you read that right!

At more than 145,000 acres, the park contains the world’s largest gypsum sand dune.

When you buy an RV for later delivery, when do your payments begin?

That's the question Josh the RV Nerd answers in this informative video. Do they start right away, or months later when you take delivery? It's a good question considering so many RVers are placing orders today for RVs that will not arrive for four, five, six months … or longer. And what about when an RV is purchased but the RV is not even built yet (so no VIN number)?

How to handle speed bumps

If you take your RV across a speed bump, you may find it pops open cabinet doors. Alleviate this issue by taking on the speed bumps “dead-on” and slow, rather than hitting them at an angle. An angle approach causes more coach rocking.

Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Potatoes

by Jill McEachern from Mobile, AL

These easy-to-prepare cheesy potatoes are the perfect side for a holiday meal or a weeknight chicken dinner. Once baked, the potatoes have a delicious crispy crust. Parmesan cheese adds a savory flavor and helps with the crust. Buttery and tender, melting mozzarella cheese on top make these potatoes gooey and very creamy. If you want to elevate a potato side dish, give these cheesy potatoes a try.

