RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Today’s thought

“When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” —Paulo Coelho

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Valentine’s Day, of course!

On this day in history: 1849 – In New York City, James Knox Polk becomes the first serving President of the United States to have his photograph taken.

Tip of the Day

Follow this step-by-step guide to visiting RV shows

By Janet Groene

The RV show season is always exciting, especially this year when many popular RV shows are back after two or three years were lost to COVID.

RV shows add sizzle to the winter season. Some are also combination shows featuring RVs and camping plus boating or adventure travel, fishing, hunting or general travel. They let us dream, plan, buy and see what is trending. They are fun!

First, make sure you know all the shows that are going on in the area you’re willing to travel to. Do a browser search for, say, “RV Show + Your State” or “Camping RV Show + Region” (such as Midwest or New England). Then mark your calendar. Many RV shows are at fairgrounds and other venues that offer RV hookups. Reserve your site ASAP.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can two 6-volt house batteries run a 2,000W inverter?

Dear Dave,

Will two 6-volt batteries connected in series run a 2000-watt inverter? —Pat, ’02 Lance 835 Lite

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Cheap and easy DIY RV curtains and rods

By Cheri Sicard

If you have ever wanted to replace your RV curtains, whether it be in a trailer, motorhome, van, or skoolie, you have probably already discovered this can be an expensive proposition. I know I was shocked at the price of hardware to hang curtains (the curtains I made myself) when I was doing my RV remodel. Not only were commercial curtain rods expensive, but they also did not work so well.

In the video below, the folks from ColaVentures have a lower-cost solution. (I have another one, too, that is even lower cost that I’ll put at the end of this post.)

Click here to watch

For Lovers Only…

To: Sunkiss

From: NSKing

“I know Valentine’s Day is my birthday and we celebrate that instead, but you are always in my heart that day and every day. Love you!”



Happy Birthday from us here at RV Travel, NSKing!

To: Bearcat

From: Mouser

“Valentine’s Day is for wine and roses, but give me an RV full of gadgets and hoses!

Adventures and fresh air with room to roam, wherever we travel we’ll always be home!

We have celebrated 38 Valentines as a couple. I’m feeling lucky… let’s go for double!!

Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Even though Valentine’s Day is today, we’ll continue this feature throughout the month since we got so many submissions. No more new submissions will be accepted, though.

A very, very wet Valentine’s Day in Borrego Springs

By Rod Andrew

After several years of wandering through the Western USA, my wife and I finally settled on a place we wanted to spend our Canadian winters. The township of Borrego Springs, California, offered everything we needed, including a slow lifestyle and marvelous weather. Tennis, pickleball, hiking, biking, a rich cultural life and a wonderful library in the middle of a stunning desert state park. It was perfect. Until… Read why Rod’s wife deserves an award.

Lemon Laws (kind of) protect new and used RV buyers. This is how they REALLY work

By Randall Brink

If you have purchased a new or used RV, only to have your rig stuck in the shop for weeks or months for warranty repairs, you may have a “lemon.” If your dealer/warranty repair shop repeatedly tries and fails to repair the problem(s), you do have a “lemon” by definition. The definition is in the “Lemon Laws” enacted by the states. A U.S. federal lemon law generally applies, even if the state laws are not applicable or ineffective in addressing your specific situation. Learn more.

Will you do anything today to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Quick Tip

Watch your rear!

“Here is a tip I use while driving down the highway. I installed a Fresnel lens on the rear window of my 31-foot Class C motorhome to enable me to see close to the rear of the rig. Doing this gives me the added advantage of being able to know when I’ve passed another vehicle and it’s far enough behind to allow me to change lanes. When I can see the headlights of the overtaken vehicle in the Fresnel lens, it’s safe to go. The normal rearview or side-view mirrors do not give a good estimate of how far ahead of the overtaken vehicle you are.” Thanks to Fred C.!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 53 percent always wear a watch.

• 49 percent always put the same toppings on their pizza when they order.

• It’s a tie! 50 percent of readers have spent a free night in a parking lot in their RV within the last year and the other 50 percent have not.

Recent poll: Do you still enjoy RVing as much as when you first started?

Recipe of the Day

Savory Risotto

by Luana Valerius from Poughquag, NY

Creamy and full of flavor, this is a wonderful way to cook risotto. Browning the Arborio rice, along with the onions and mushrooms, adds to the richness of the flavor. It’s a flavorful risotto even before the fresh Parmesan is added. Once added, it makes the side dish even more savory. Perfect side dish for when you’re making something special or for Valentine’s Day dinner. But, it’s easy enough to prepare if you have a risotto craving.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Americans purchase about 145 million Valentine’s Day cards each year. It’s the second-largest holiday for greeting cards after Christmas.

*Where does the term “cooties” come from? Find out in yesterday’s trivia, and make sure you don’t catch any for Valentine’s Day!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Daisy loves to travel with us. We full-time RV. She is one year old. We winter in Florida and have purchased land in Wisconsin. We bought the land due to trouble finding a campground from time to time. She enjoys seeing other dogs when we walk her. She loves to play with her toys and chase them when we throw them. She is definitely keeping us young.” —Allan Weber

Leave here with a laugh

This video of Paco the parrot has us crying of laughter—you will too! As you watch, know that it’s Paco you hear laughing, which is causing the staff to laugh, too!

If you have trouble viewing it below, here’s the link to it.

