RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Issue 2062

Today’s thought

“Have you ever lost someone you love and wanted one more conversation, one more chance to make up for the time when you thought they would be here forever? If so, then you know you can go your whole life collecting days, and none will outweigh the one you wish you had back.” ―Mitch Albom

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pancake Day!

On this day in history: 1885 – The newly completed Washington Monument is dedicated.

Tip of the Day

How to conquer the fear of breaking down in remote areas

By Dave Helgeson

Do you have a fear of breaking down in remote areas with your RV?

This question recently came up during a Zoom meeting among RVtravel.com writers and staff. Given the ongoing shortage of repair parts, trained technicians, lack of qualified service centers, supply chain issues, labor shortages and potential problems with obtaining emergency road service, it was deemed a legitimate concern.

Since remote areas (aka middle of nowhere ) are my favorite places to visit, I agreed to pose the question and share my thoughts.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I access the RV’s shower faucet to change it?

Dear Dave,

Our tub/shower faucet needs replacing. There is no access to the faucet. We have even taken the mirror out in the bedroom, but no access. Any idea how to change the faucet without cutting a hole in the wall? Any help would be appreciated. —James, 2004 Beaver Monterey

Read Dave’s answer

Our experts answer your RV repair and maintenance questions on live webcast

Video of the day

Easy DIY “Yeti”-type cooler: Make your ice LAST!

By Cheri Sicard

Tired of having to replace cooler ice every day while on camping trips? In the video below, Steve Wallis shows you how you can easily make a DIY “Yeti”-type cooler. OK, it will not be the Yeti brand, but his DIY version functions similarly for a LOT less money (larger Yeti coolers cost upwards of $1,000!).

Steve starts with an ordinary Coleman cooler and a larger Rubbermaid plastic storage bin…

Click here to watch

Ditch the gas guzzler and try a bicycle camper. These are amazing!

More and more you see bicycles hanging from the back of the RV. A lot of them are used for exercise and riding the trails, others are used to get around the park. But what if you could use your bicycle to pull your camper? I won’t call these RVs, since they only provide “cramping” conditions. But if you are an avid bicyclist you may find them intriguing, especially as gas prices continue to climb. See the bike campers here.

Reader poll

Have you ever replaced any of the furniture in your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Don’t let your tire pressure get low

Tire load ratings are great – provided you keep the tire at the recommended inflation rate. If the tire pressure is low, forget the weight ratings – you’re playing with fire in the form of excessive tire heat that can blow your tire in flight.

Website of the day

Pinterest: Unusual RVs

Only click on the link if you have some time to spare because you’re going to want to be exploring this unusual RV Pinterest page for a loooong time.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If a location didn’t have internet access of any kind, 17 percent would not stay for more than one night.

• For those who have an RV with an outdoor TV, 43 percent say they never use it.

• 17 percent are terrified of heights.

Recent poll: How easily could you live in an RV as your only “home”?

Recipe of the Day

Amazing Twice-Baked Potatoes

by Samantha Jolin from Grand Forks, ND

Truly amazing, these twice-baked potatoes are savory and oh so creamy. Bell peppers add pops of sweetness to the potatoes. Ham and bacon give them the smoky flavor you expect in a twice-baked potato. There is melty cheese in every bite. Super yummy, we highly recommend giving this side dish a try.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

There are 91 towns named “Washington” across the U.S.—the most popular town name. (BTW, there’s no city named “Washington” in the state of Washington, but there is a George, Washington.)

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Zoe, the 8-year-old American Eskimo, is an experienced traveler and camper. Pearl, the 1-year-old Samoyed, is new but learning fast.” —Betty Dagle

Leave here with a laugh

