RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Issue 2133

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“A laugh is a smile that bursts.” —Mary H. Waldrip

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Smile Day! Say cheeeeese!

On this day in history: 1790 – The United States enacts its first copyright statute, the Copyright Act of 1790.

Tip of the Day

26 practical uses for Mason jars in your RV

By Cheri Sicard

Packing a few Mason jars (also known as canning jars) in your RV makes good, practical sense. This simple utility item can replace a multitude of other kitchen tools, and fulfill a myriad of purposes while taking up little space. This article details 26 uses for Mason jars in an RV, but I am sure there are more. If you have any, be sure to drop them in the comments below.

Continue reading

*Editor’s note: Wow! We’re serious—this is an impressive list. Now we want to buy more Mason jars…

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Another toad takes off! And a follow-up on braking systems

Dear Dave,

My car broke away in Alaska, and I have an auxiliary brake. The only problem is that the breakaway cable was attached to the receiver, which was no longer connected to the RV. It is a scary deal. —Jeff, 2016 Winnebago Sightseer 33C

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

What is causing the chipping on my RV?

The below question was posted in one of my many Facebook groups. One group member, Lizzie, asked this question:

What is causing the chip pops and the touch-ups to repop? It goes on one side from the top to the bottom back right side and above the storage covers. None around windows or doors. 2014 Keystone RV 29RE Diamond Edition.

Click here for Dustin’s answer

Video of the day

New concept trailer: Porsche and Airstream collaboration

By Cheri Sicard

What happens when the world’s most iconic RV designers merge with some of the most innovative automotive designers? Airstream’s newest concept trailer!

Throughout the decades, Airstream has done a number of collaborations, but few have actually changed the shape and structure of the iconic silver bullet trailers. That’s about to change with the Airstream–Studio F. A. Porsche concept trailer.

The most surprising thing about Airstream’s new concept trailer? It can be stored in most ordinary garages!

Click here to watch

Relax Sauna: A portable sauna for your RV. Goodbye aches and pains!

By Tony Barthel

There are a lot of gadgets I’ve reviewed here that are essential to RV life. But this one is a bit more extravagant. We’ve been testing the Relax Sauna portable sauna for a few weeks now and my wife has become addicted to it. Now, I can just see you out there holding your iPads and saying, “What? A sauna in an RV?”

Yes. A portable one. The Relax Sauna is truly a portable sauna that can legitimately take about the same space in your cargo bay as a couple of folding chairs. Mmmm. Wouldn’t this feel good after a long day of driving?

Reader poll

Do you have a dash camera on your RV or tow vehicle?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Do those campground “size limits” measure up?

If you’re concerned about published RV size limits for campgrounds, afraid you won’t fit, don’t despair. Call the contact number for the campground and ask how the limit is figured out—could be it won’t apply to your rig. Always ask if there are any longer sites available. Or, if you’re bringing a “toad car,” it might be possible to park it next to the motorhome, or in an overflow spot.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Oh, we’d pay good money to watch these in action! In fact, this could probably even become an Olympic sport! A very tasty Olympic sport…

Website of the day

See Jurassic Park Come to Life at These Amazing Dinosaur Fossil Parks

Take a look at the photos in this article—it’s hard to believe they’re real, but they are! It would be incredible to see these in person, especially if you’re traveling with kids or grandkids.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Caramelized Onion and Pepper Potato Salad

by Sharron Boerum from Beaumont, CA

This creamy potato salad is unique in so many ways. The caramelized onions and peppers add a little something different to the salad. It’s great for those who like onions in a potato salad but not their crunch. Mixing mayonnaise and sour cream is slightly sweet and tangy but at the same time has a mellow flavor. There’s a hint of garlic that complements the caramelized onions and peppers. This salad doesn’t have a ton of ingredients. You really taste the flavor of the potatoes. A delicious side dish for any cookout.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

New York City is sinking under the collective weight of all of its buildings, a new study has found. This gradual process could spell trouble for a city where the sea level is projected to rise between 8 inches and 30 inches by 2050. The researchers calculated the mass of the 1,084,954 buildings that existed across the five boroughs of New York City at the time, concluding they weighed about 1.68 trillion pounds — equivalent to roughly 1.9 million fully loaded Boeing 747-400s.

*Dollar stores are everywhere! No, really, they’re everywhere! Find out just how many there are in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Callie just turned 9 and has been in every major water feature in America. She seems to watch every mile of the drives so she could walk home if necessary.” —Tom Ewing

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Hah! Perhaps the most convincing Amazon review… ever? (These are the leggings, if you’re curious.)

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.