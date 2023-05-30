RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Issue 2132

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Sometimes you’ve got to let everything go – purge yourself. If you are unhappy with anything… whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you’ll find that when you’re free, your true creativity, your true self comes out.” —Tina Turner (RIP, “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” You will always be … simply the best. November 26, 1939 – May 24, 2023)

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Creativity Day!

On this day in history: 1922 – The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.

Tip of the Day

Unusual ways RVers can use old water hoses

By Gail Marsh

I think almost every RVer has them—old water hoses, that is. When we purchased our first (and only) new RV it came with a bucket of free goodies. While several items in the bucket were worthwhile, the water hose was not good. From day one it kinked, leaked, tangled, and frustrated us every time we RVed. It didn’t take long for us to replace that cheap one, but we were left with a problem: what to do with it. That’s when we came up with unusual ways for RVers to use old water hoses.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s refrigerator works fine until 9 a.m. then inside temp spikes. Why?

Dear Dave,

Another refrigerator question. I have a Norcold 2118 fridge that gives me fits. My rig is level and currently stationary, hooked up to my sticks-and-bricks power. … I still have problems keeping the fridge cool when the weather gets warm. Attached is a graph showing the temp(s) of the freezer and inside the rig. Granted, my fridge is currently pointed south. The day of the graph was overcast and you can see the temp remained much the same for the period. The fridge/freezer also seemed to be working fine, as you can see it cycling on and off until about 9 a.m., and then for some reason the temperature just keeps rising without the ambient temp rising in proportion….

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s answer

RV Video Tour

Tour the 2023 Holiday Rambler Vacationer 35GL luxury Class A motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

Today we join the team from RVing TV for a tour of the 2023 Holiday Rambler Vacationer 35GL, a luxury gas-powered Class A motorhome.

The video begins by commenting on how well-built and well-insulated this motorhome is.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

10 best things to do in Big Bend National Park

By Cheri Sicard

Join Magellan and Greyhound in the video below as they count down the 10 things you must do when visiting West Texas’ 800,000-acre Big Bend National Park, one of the country’s largest, yet least-visited, national parks. If you like hiking, cycling, canoeing, sightseeing or soaking in natural hot springs, they predict that you will come to love Big Bend National Park.

Click here to watch

How it Happened: The invention of the potato chip

By Gail Marsh

There is controversy over the actual origin of the potato chip. There! I’m saying that upfront. The thing is, folks who dispute the most common explanation do not have an alternative version. So, whether it’s an urban legend, hearsay, or a totally fabricated story, what follows is the most commonly accepted explanation on the invention of the potato chip, so here goes!

Reader poll

Do you wear your regular, outside shoes inside your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

A better use for dishwater

Reader Thelma T. saw a tip about keeping plenty of water in your black tank. Thelma says: “A tip I saw and have shared often is to place a plastic dish pan in the kitchen sink for washing dishes. When done, dump the dishwater down the toilet. This not only adds water to the black tank, it helps decrease odors and also frees space in the gray tank for showers.” Thanks, Thelma!

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This T-shirt is cute as can be, but whoever came up with the idea must surely have been under the influence of some mind-altering substance. That said, we love this!

Website of the day

35 American Towns That Look Straight Out of Europe

If you want to feel like you’ve gone to Europe without all the hassle of flying there, these 35 towns right here in the states will do the trick!

Updated best-selling guide to Full-Time RVing

This popular guidebook by Alyssa Padgett has been rated nearly 2,400 times with close to 90% of its readers rating it four or five stars. If you’re planning to hit the road full-time, this should be on your planning list. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 26 percent say they enjoy RVing more now than they did when they first started. Another 44 percent say they enjoy it just the same, and a sad 26 percent say they enjoy it less now than they did back then.

• 30 percent have had to cancel an RV trip because of a medical emergency.

• 16 percent have been a pilot on a single-engine private plane. Cool!

Recent poll: Would you buy an RV made in China if the quality was equal to one made in the USA, but cost significantly less?

Recipe of the Day

Taco Cups

by Penney Goodwin from Elk Grove, CA

Canned biscuits are the base for these super easy and tasty taco cups. The flaky biscuit cup has a ground turkey filling and is full of taco flavor. A bit of cheese holds the filling together. We added sour cream, salsa, and a touch of guacamole on top. But, you could really serve them with any taco toppings you like. A great twist for taco night or, even better, at a party for a grab-and-go snack.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If it seems like “dollar stores” are everywhere … well, they are! Dollar General has 19,000 locations spread across the USA. As of April 29, Dollar Tree operated 16,419 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces: Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores operate under the Dollar Tree umbrella. By comparison, Walmart had a mere 4,717 stores as of January 31.

*Do you know the history of Memorial Day? Do you know what’s so special about flowers and May 30th? Well, find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sadie (a Catahoula Leopard dog) is a rescue pup. She’s now 11-1/2 and still enjoys daily runs and long walks so she can stretch her legs. She also loves going on trips near and far. Sadie has been camping all over the country her whole life. We’re grateful she’s with us. She’s glad to have a comfy furever family.” —Sarah Stranz

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Bed sheet suspenders keep your sheets in place!

We have to admit, we just recently discovered these and wondered how we didn’t know about them sooner – they’re amazing! If you have bed sheets that don’t stay in place, these easy-to-use bed sheet fasteners or “suspenders” keep them in place – no more corners that won’t stay down! Learn more or order for a great price.

Leave here with a laugh

We shared this a long time ago but just came across it and had to share it again. This woman is amazing! Be warned though: There are some “bad words” in it.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.