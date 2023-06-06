RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Issue 2137

Today’s thought

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” ―Margaret Mead

On this day in history: Commencement of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy, with the execution of Operation Neptune—commonly referred to as D-Day—the largest seaborne invasion in history. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops cross the English Channel with about 5,000 landing and assault craft, 289 escort vessels, and 277 minesweepers participating. By the end of the day, the Allies have landed on five invasion beaches and are pushing inland.

Tip of the Day

Do you need to “balance” RV trailer tires?

By Roger Marble

Do you need to “balance” RV trailer tires? This is a question I see occasionally. The answers range from “Never” to “Always”. In my opinion, I think the reason many do not balance or they say they don’t need to be balanced is because balancing costs the RV manufacturer money, and we all know just how price-sensitive the RV manufacturers and dealers are. The issue is that with many ST-type tires being designed and sold at the lowest possible cost, it is possible that the quality might be less than optimum.

One thing that can be learned when balancing a tire is how uniformly the tire components were assembled. In my 40+ years as a tire engineer, I have seen tires where a component was left out of the tire. I have also seen where half of one of the steel belts was left off the tire.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

Conflicting info from RV tech and dealer about 50-amp plugs. Who is right?

Dear Dave,

I’m new to a 50-amp rig. I have a 30-amp plug in my garage that’s set up for my old pull-behind camper at 120v. I also have a 50-amp plug that is 220. Is this the proper plug for my 50-amp motorhome? My local RV guy says no, but the seller says it’s what is required with the proper 50-amp receptacle. Don’t know who to believe and I certainly don’t want to fry anything. Who is right? —Travis, 2004 Winnebago Adventurer 35U

RV Video Tour

2023 Dynamax Super C DX3 37RB Motorhome—the most affordable Super C

By Cheri Sicard

Today we join the team from Endless RVing (one of our readers’ picks for best RV YouTube channels) to tour what’s being billed as the most affordable True Super C motorhome on the market, the Dynamax Super C DX3 Motorhome. According to Endless RVing’s Izzy, you really do get a lot for your money with the Super C motorhome.

Video of the day

Dogs and Snakebites: What to do if your dog gets bitten by a snake

By Cheri Sicard

Snake season is upon us, so it is always a good idea to be prepared for any unwanted encounters just in case. In the video below, Dr. Gary Richter goes over some basic guidelines concerning dogs and snake bites along with what to do if your dog gets bitten by a snake.

A look at the best portable ice makers for RVs

By Randall Brink

A few times a year we spend a month or so on the road. Storing enough ice to enjoy on-demand became a problem. Our small refrigerator freezer lacks space for a bag of ice and the frozen items. What to do? Enter portable ice makers for RVs. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Water pump wacky?

If your water pump runs a few strokes and then stops, only to repeat the sequence a few minutes later, you probably have a dripping faucet or a leak. In addition to all faucets, check the pressure fitting for a drip and the water heater drain plug for leaks. If no leaks are found, you may have a malfunctioning pump pressure cutoff switch. Or, there may be air in a line somewhere, e.g., the outside shower or toilet line. Bleed all the lines and fixtures, including any under-sink filter assembly. (Thanks, DW/ND, for the last suggestion.)

Website of the day

10 Best Kid-Friendly RV and Camping Destinations

A family shares their top favorite places to take their kids camping in an RV, all across the country.

Recipe of the Day

Marry Me Pork Chops

by Jennifer S. from Philadelphia, PA

If you’re not already married you may be after your significant other tries these Italian-inspired pork chops. We used sun-dried tomatoes because we love their texture and flavor. But, you could easily use chopped tomatoes or a combination of both for texture. The thick and chunky sauce is wonderful with the tender pork chops. Jennifer suggests serving it with rice or pasta, but we thought it was so filling it could be a meal by itself.

Trivia

While it’s not a required rule, almost all pilots and co-pilots eat different meals during flight. That’s so, just in case one gets food poisoning, the other one won’t, too!

*Reno is farther west than what other major U.S. city? You won’t believe this, but it’s true! Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

"Layla loves to travel. Stovepipe Wells, Death Valley National Park." —Carol Harris

