RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 5, 2023

“You can’t depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus.” ―Mark Twain

Tip of the Day

25 unusual uses for zip-type bags while RVing

By Gail Marsh

At the 1963 packaging trade show a unique idea was introduced: a plastic bag featuring a plastic zipper-type seal! Now, zip-type bags like Ziploc® have found a place in nearly every home all over the world. RVers like these handy sealable bags for much more than simple food storage. This clever invention is so versatile and weighs next to nothing. Here are some unusual uses for zip-type bags while RVing.

Note: Always be mindful of the environmental impact of plastic waste. Many of the following ideas can be utilized over and over again—using the same bag! Plastic zip-type bags are washable. I use warm, soapy dish water followed by a thorough rinse. Towel dry to remove most of the moisture. Finish drying by letting the bag stand upright over a jar or drinking glass. Prefer to use reusable silicone zip bags? Find many options here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

The cargo carrying capacity of my Class C is only 630 lbs.! Can I tow a trailer?

Dear Dave,

Please excuse my newbie question, but I haven’t seen this addressed anywhere yet. I recently learned, after our first-ever RV purchase last year, that our Class C has an OCC of only 630 lbs. After getting us both on the bathroom scale and realizing that not a lot of room is left for necessities (i.e., food and clothing, not to mention any RV equipment), I was wondering if we might use a trailer? With a tow capacity of 5000 lbs., is it possible and perhaps better to pull a small trailer for things like a grill and electric bikes? How does the towing capacity relate to the OCC? Thanks, Dave. We’ve learned a lot from all your articles! —Lew, 2019 Tiffin Wayfarer 25RW

In the RV shop with Dustin

Information you need to know to replace your RV toilet

By Dustin Simpson

You often do not realize how important your RV toilet is until it’s not available. Let’s assume the toilet is non-repairable or that it’s just too old. Now it’s time to update the toilet. In most cases, a replacement is a relatively simple process. The hardest step of RV toilet replacement is deciding on the replacement and making sure it works in your RV.

Video of the day

These are things new RVers DON’T need to worry about

By Cheri Sicard

Becoming a new RVer can seem daunting and stressful. I get it. As a lifelong RVer, I still get a little stressed out when going back on the road after sitting in one place for a while. But new RVers can relax a little after watching the video below from the team at Keep Your Daydream.

Really, when we analyze these fears and anxieties it comes down to a fear of the unknown. What might we encounter? What potential disasters might we have to deal with? What items might we need that we forgot to pack?

RV boo-boos: Fifth-wheel through the drive-through?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

To paraphrase an old mentor, “Some of the brightest people are RVers—but on the other hand….” Yes, sometimes you just have to scratch your head. We can see a motorhomer hitting an unexpected patch of black ice. Yes, sometimes you really can develop an LP leak at the wrong time. But taking the fifth-wheel through the fast-food joint’s drive-through? Get real! You won’t believe this video.

Reader poll (and article)

Do you hate your RV oven? Do you even use it?

By Gail Marsh

In a recent conversation around the campfire, folks began talking about their RV ovens. Surprising as it may seem, the oven conversation took up most of our s’mores time together. It seems that when it comes to RV ovens, people either love ‘em or hate ‘em. No matter how you feel about using your oven, I hope this article and poll will remind you: Don’t hate on your RV oven!

Quick Tip

Under-rig cheapy creepie!

“I always carry what I call a ‘cardboard creeper’ in the bed of my truck. It stands straight up alongside the utility bed, out of the way. I just got a new one, made out of the thick cardboard that made up the box our new TV came in. It’s glossy on one side and ‘cardboard’ on the other. Easy to slide around on and great for any kind of under-vehicle work. Not so good on wet surfaces, of course.” Hat tip to Tommy Molnar!

Website of the day

The Most Magnificent Train Rides in America

Store the RV somewhere for a few hours (or days… or weeks…) and hop on one of these incredible U.S. train rides. Oh, the scenery!

Recipe of the Day

Fried Cheese

by Jennifer Bass from Richmond, KY

This fried cheese is such a treat. There’s a delicious mixture of cheeses that give these little cheese bites great flavor and a gooey texture. Dipped in marinara, they make a great party appetizer or treat for game day.

Trivia

Reno is farther west than Los Angeles. It may seem hard to believe, but it’s true. Reno is located at 119°49’ West and Los Angeles is located at 118°14’ West.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Mylo (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel) has favorite spots in our 5-er… The best one being on top of the table to keep an eye on everything going on outside!” —Judy Sheridan

