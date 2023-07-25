RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Issue 2172

Today’s thought

“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” ―Eleanor Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hire a Veteran Day! Thank you to all of our brave men and women who served our country. Employers, please consider hiring these skilled, hard-working and very deserving veterans who served our country to protect our freedom.

On this day in history: 1897 – American author Jack London embarks on a sailing trip to take part in the Klondike Gold Rush, from which he wrote his first successful stories.

Stay Safe and Secure Between Destinations

Tip of the Day

Smart ways you can beat the heat while RVing

By Gail Marsh

It’s hot. Really hot. Locations across the country are setting all-time heat records this summer. Perhaps no one knows about heat better than RVers. Face it. We RVers battle the heat while living in what’s basically an oversized tin can or cardboard box. The question on all of our minds is: How can we beat the heat while RVing?

Find out here

Ask Dave

Why do my RV’s lights only work for a few minutes when unplugged or with generator off?

Dear Dave,

When my RV isn’t plugged into shoreline power, the lights only work when I’m running the engine or generator. If those are off, the house lights only last a few minutes. Why? Thank you. —Daphne, 2000 Thor Infinity

Read Dave's answer

RV Tours

Tour the 2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK small fifth wheel

By Cheri Sicard

If you are in the market for a small fifth wheel, you might want to check out the video tour below from J and A Review of the 2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK.

I really love the rear kitchen floor plan as it makes such an efficient use of space, including providing extra counter space. You’ll find a nice-sized propane/electric fridge and freezer, a 3-burner cooktop, oven, microwave, and a large farm-style kitchen sink. Lots of kitchen cabinets will hold cooking and eating utensils in addition to a well-stocked pantry.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Easy and inexpensive RV tank sensors upgrade

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis of All About RVs (one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels) is not a big fan of RV tank sensors, but he gets so many questions about them and sees internet threads constantly with questions, he thought he would address the topic.

Like many of us, Jared is not a fan because tank sensors are often wildly inaccurate. I know that mine are, to the degree of rendering them useless.

Click here to watch

How to avoid scams when buying an RV online

For some people, an RV scam may seem obvious, but with the thriving market and influx of newbies, potential starry-eyed RV buyers can talk themselves into anything… and scammers know that. Recently, RVTrader.com had a listing for a 2014 Winnebago Minnie Winnie 31K priced at $23,000. The deal of the century! Read this important info if you’re shopping for an RV online.

Quick Tip

Slow down to save money

Our longtime reader, Gray, suggests slowing down might save you money. “For the lead-foot RV drivers among us, here are some HARD facts. None of us can argue with the laws of physics, although many do ignore or deny them.

“Aerodynamic drag increases with the square (x2) of the vehicle speed, and engine power required to overcome drag increases with the cube (x3) of vehicle speed increase. Thus 2x speed=4x drag=8x power. Example: Going from 55 mph to 65 mph, an 18 percent speed jump, increases drag by 36 percent, which requires 54 percent more engine power. So for that 10 mph increase in speed, your engine is working half-again as hard.

“So how does that 70 mph freeway speed limit affect fuel mileage, as opposed to the double-nickel speed limits? 70 mph is a 28 percent speed increase over 55 mph, which is 56 percent more drag needing 85 percent more power to overcome. If your RV is getting 12 mpg at 55, you’ll probably get 10 mpg at 70 mph.

“Here is an excellent web-based calculator to estimate speed impact on vehicle fuel mileage.” Thanks, Gray!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

38 Popsicle Recipes to Help You Keep Cool This Summer

You’re never too old for a popsicle! Trust us, once you have homemade popsicles in your freezer, you’ll never want to be without them! And, they’re healthy! (Hey, speaking of popsicles, here’s the interesting story about how they were invented!)

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 9 percent of people say they could never give a speech in front of 100 people, even if it was on a subject they were passionate about!

• 18 percent video chat with friends and/or family on a regular basis.

• If offered top dollar for their RV right now, 37 percent would jump at the opportunity to sell.

Recipe of the Day

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

by Sharon Colyer from Louisville, KY

These are flavorful chicken enchiladas with an easy-to-make homemade creamy sauce. The enchilada sauce is chunky and flavorful. Tortillas are dipped in the sauce, filled with a chicken mixture, and rolled. By doing it this way, after it’s baked, the filling is super tender. A hearty dinner that will be a crowd-pleaser. They heat up wonderfully the next day as well.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which mammal sleeps the least each day? If you were going to guess horses, you’d be right. Horses only sleep for about 2–2.5 hours each day, and that only happens in about 15-minute intervals. Horses can also sleep both standing up and laying down, but they only need to lay down (a requirement to reach REM sleep) for about an hour or two every few days to meet the minimum REM sleep they require. Interesting, huh?

*Which country has the largest population of camels in the world? Nope, it’s not where you think! Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here’s Zorro saying, ‘Let me in, it’s dinner time!’ After another ‘gift’ from our daughter 12 years ago, he has traveled 65,000 miles with us on a boat and RV. Best thing, he never wanders away. Never has needed a leash.” —Richard and Greti Genovese

Brand-new! 2024 Rand McNally Road Atlas & National Park Guide

This comprehensive guide is a must-have for RVers and nature lovers, offering stunning visuals, essential visitor information, and invaluable travel tips for all 63 of America’s national parks. The guide also includes a complete 2024 Rand McNally Road Atlas, ensuring seamless navigation for travelers across the country. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

