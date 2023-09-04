RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 4, 2023

Issue 2201

Today’s thought

“Though my soul may set in darkness, it will rise in perfect light; I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night.” ―Sarah Williams

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Labor Day!

On this day in history: 1998 – Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students at Stanford University.

Tip of the Day

Use your hair dryer these 13 surprisingly helpful ways while RVing

By Gail Marsh

Of course, you use it to dry and perhaps style your hair, but did you know that there are many unusual, but handy uses for your hair dryer while RVing? It’s true! Read on and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about (even though it’s hard to believe!).

Defrost RV fridge

If I’m short on time, I use the hair dryer to help defrost our RV’s refrigerator. I’m careful not to use the hottest setting and to keep moving the dryer so as not to overheat and damage the plastic interior panels. The warm air quickly melts the ice buildup, and the job is finished in no time.

Separate frozen foods

A hairdryer can help separate steaks that have become tightly frozen together. Blow warm air on the meat just long enough for them to become unstuck. Once separated, the meat will thaw much more quickly.

Defog RV bathroom mirror

Our RV’s bathroom is small. When someone showers—even quickly—the bathroom mirror fogs over. My husband used to wipe the mirror with a towel, but now? We use the hair dryer to remove the “fog” from the mirror. A quick burst of warm air and the view is restored—with no streaks or smears.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV needs a new roof. What are the pros and cons of PVC vs. TPO?

Dear Dave,

I have to get a new roof on my RV, scheduled for September. The RVgeeks recently did an article on TPO (what I have) and EPDM roofing, describing the pros and cons. My guy wants to use PVC. What are the pros and cons for this roofing material? —Jim, 1999 Fleetwood Discovery 36T

Read Dave's answer

RV Reviews

Grand Design Momentum 25G toy hauler review—a mostly grand design

By Tony Barthel

Today’s review is of the Grand Design Momentum 25G toy hauler. I’m not sure who would be better suited to this RV—someone who is looking to haul some toys of some sort or someone who loves boondocking and just wants a solid travel trailer. Then there’s someone who loves crafting and needs some space, and this could also be a good rolling office.

Whatever the case, this is a fairly large trailer but with some outstanding features and a layout that could serve you very well. But the most important thing is a feature exclusive to Grand Design. For now.

Click here to read

In the RV shop with Dustin

RV roof damage assessment, maintenance and repairs

Join me in the video below as I hop up on the roof of a 2021 Grand Design Reflection. During the inspection, we found a torn roof and some minor areas that need some attention.

If you’re dealing with RV roof damage due to a fallen tree or because of an RV collision, here are some steps to consider…

Continue reading

Video of the day

Flash flood safety tips: How to survive a flash flood

By Cheri Sicard

With all the recent flooding going on around the country, the video below from “ABC News” and “Good Morning America” about flash flood safety and how to escape a flash flood seems especially apropos. Do you know what to do should you ever be caught in a flash flood situation on the road or while camping?

Click here to watch and learn

Visit Wedding Row in Las Vegas!

In 2021, on average about 230 couples got married every day in Las Vegas, the "Marriage Capital of the World." The town's many chapels are now officially honored with banners flying on light poles proclaiming "Wedding Row." Vegas visitors will get a kick just driving by these shrines to marriage, maybe even stopping to renew their vows.

Quick Tip

Generator etiquette

By Bob “BoondockBob” Difley

If you plan on boondocking in one of BLM’s Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) this winter, be especially sensitive to your neighbors when you set up camp. If you plan on running your generator a lot (because you don’t have solar panels or a wind turbine), park far enough away from others so the frequent running of the generator doesn’t impact their solitude. Many boondockers like peace and quiet, and not the drone of a generator. Or look for others who have their generators running and park near them since a running generator will be less offensive to those who are already running theirs. You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on boondocking on Amazon Kindle.

Recipe of the Day

Blueberry Hibiscus Sangria

by Tara Pacheco from Fall River, MA

A refreshing twist on sangria. We loved the tart flavor hibiscus tea gives the cocktail. With the blueberry juice not being overly sweet, it’s a great complement to the sweeter Riesling. This will be great at your BBQ and pool parties.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Centennial Light is the world’s longest-lasting light bulb, burning since 1901, and almost never switched off. It is at 4550 East Avenue, Livermore, California, and maintained by the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. Due to its longevity, the bulb has been noted by The Guinness Book of World Records, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and General Electric.

