RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 23, 2023

“Do not think that love in order to be genuine has to be extraordinary. What we need is to love without getting tired. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.” ―Mother Teresa

Why you should carry an extra hose in your RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Sometimes as RVers we aren’t sure of what gear to carry. After all, there’s only so much space in the rig—being piled from floor to ceiling isn’t conducive to moving about freely.

But there’s one thing you may want to carry more than one of: a water hose. Keeping a long water hose in the rig is always a given, particularly if you frequent RV parks with hookups. But a short, coupled water hose, just a few feet long, can make life a whole lot easier when on the road.

Ask Dave

Is CheapHeat a good option during RV’s winter storage?

Dear Dave,

I would appreciate your opinion on the CheapHeat system. Is it a good investment? It seems that it would work great to keep my RV heated during cold months while in storage. Thanks. —Ray, 2016 Keystone HC 305RL

RV Reviews

RV sneak peek: Keystone Outback OBX 17BH—new, new, new

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is another preview from the RV Open House—the Keystone Outback OBX 17BH. When you read the name “Outback,” were you thinking a larger, rather upscale travel trailer? That’s what I would have expected. But what we have here is a very small overlanding trailer with some key new features.



In the RV Shop with Dustin

Where does water come in around RV slide outs and cause damage?

By Dustin Simpson

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups asked, “Where is the water getting in on my slide out?”

No matter what manufacturer brand, make or model RV you have, all the slide outs, no matter the design, can leak at these flange moldings because of friction and movement. This is just one example of damage, so make sure you’re checking the roof, floors, and behind the couch and cabinets to ensure you don’t have damage.

Video of the day

78-year-old builds INCREDIBLE minivan camper

By Cheri Sicard

Meet Barry, a 78-year-old DIYer with a penchant for creating RV van conversions like this minivan camper he created in a Toyota Sienna XLE van.

According to Carol, our host from Glorious Life on Wheels, Barry’s DIY minivan camper has everything he needs, including…

One of America’s best road trips: Drive the beautiful Great River Road

Three thousand miles. Ten states. Amazing cultures and rich history. That’s saying quite a lot. And yet an RV trip along the Great River Road is all that and so much more! Continue reading about all the adventures available on the Great River Road.

Reader poll

How often do you buy clothes for yourself at thrift stores?

Quick Tip

Hang that sewer hose in your basement

Not everyone has a great storage place for their sewer hose. Reader Mike R. worked out a way to park his: “I bought a plastic fence post at Home Depot. Cut it to fit in my Class A basement. Suspended it from the roof of the basement with nylon web straps. Put an end cap on each end and attached it with a thumb screw then marked which length it contains. It holds a 15′ and a 5′ hose. Each respective hose is accessible from both ends.” Editor’s note: If you live in an area where your local “Homer” doesn’t stock vinyl fence posts, like us, you can order them shipped direct to your house. Thanks so much to Mike!

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins

by Sherri Greer from Smithsburg, MD

Super tender, these pumpkin muffins are filled with chocolate chips in every bite. It has a fall feel to it, but you’re not overwhelmed with pumpkin spice. Cinnamon is the more prominent flavor. Canned pumpkin helps make the muffin moist and adds just the right sweetness. We like using a combination of all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour in this recipe. It gives them a slightly different texture than your normal muffin. They’re a bit chewy, but not dry. A delicious pumpkin muffin for fall.

Trivia

Champagne can polish your shoes and in the early 20th century, in fact, that’s what most people did! Give it a try and let us know how it works.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“I am Earl’s (Border Collie) ‘plus one’ and driver as we travel for him to compete in Sheepdog Field Trial competitions. He’s taken me from coast to coast.” —Sharon Northrup

