RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 2, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1419

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“It’s unbelievable how much you don’t know about the game you’ve been playing your whole life.” — Mickey Mantle

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blueberry Popsicle Day!

On this day in history: 1912 – Arthur Rose Eldred is awarded the first Eagle Scout award of the Boy Scouts of America.

Tip of the Day

RV weight ratings – What’s the “weakest link in the chain”?

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Weight ratings are established by the manufacturer, and are based on the weakest link in the chain. The suspension system, tires, wheels, brakes, axles, and the RV itself all have weight ratings. When you exceed a weight rating you are overloading one or more components on the RV, and risk wearing the component out, or complete failure of the component. In many cases, the tires on your RV are the weakest link. The more you understand about RV weight ratings, the safer you will be getting to your destination.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Tow Your Travel Trailer Like a Pro

• Tow Your 5th Wheel Like a Pro

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

“Dew” away with mildew!

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding ongoing musty smells in a trailer stored during the winter in Florida, despite the owner’s attempts to prevent mildew. Read Chris’ advice.

Yesterday’s featured article: Museum putty keeps objects in place in your RV

Reader poll

Do you wear a mask in public?

Tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

No faucet sprayer? Try this

RVs in the low/medium-priced range may not have any type of flexible sprayer on the kitchen sink. Replacing the faucet with a unit that contains a sprayer built in to the faucet head is an excellent method for solving the sprayer issue. Purchase one at your local hardware. Since the fittings are standard (like a house), it’s an easy replacement. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Save your teeth, get that corn off the cob!

Nobody likes eating corn on the cob with a group of people, only to find out later they’ve got half the corn still stuck in their teeth. Not to mention, for some of us it’s hard to hold the whole cob, and it hurts our teeth! This easy-to-use corn stripper takes all the corn off the cob in one easy gesture – your hands and teeth will thank you! Easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Order here for a great price.

SWELL CONTEST OF THE DAY

How would you like to win these Emergency Road Flares? Well, this might be your lucky day! In last Wednesday’s Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter we published a secret phrase. Simply email the phrase to us at RVcontests@gmail.com . We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (September 2, 2020) by 11 a.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email that you’ve won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Website of the day

50 survival tips and tricks for the outdoors

The link says it all! Visit this page (and explore the rest of the website while you’re at it) to learn the best tips about surviving in the wilderness. Lots of stuff here will come in handy!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Really? This fifth wheel setup is bizarre and dangerous.

• The “wildest” RV we’ve ever “spotted”!

• RV Doctor: Short-term solution to prevent holding tanks from freezing.

#930-1

Trivia

The next time you eat a cracker, notice the holes all over it. They’re there for a reason. The holes in a cracker allow the steam to escape, keeping them flat and crunchy, otherwise they’d puff up like a biscuit!

*September is National Classical Music Month. What else is it? We told you in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My name is Precious. Sometimes I sleep so deeply that I wake up looking like I am hungover. I love my home and my RV as I am a feral rescue cat and outside holds no interest for me other than sunshine and fresh air through the patio door.” — journey7120

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Keep your pets safe in an emergency

Do you worry about what would happen to your pets if you had an emergency and you couldn’t get back to them? This Pet Alert sticker, wallet card, and keychain set is a necessity for all pet owners. It informs first responders you have pets at home. On the sticker, check off how many pets you have and stick it on your car or RV window. Also included: a keychain and wallet cards, in case you are hurt and can’t talk. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com