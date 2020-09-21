RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 21, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1432

Tip of the Day

Tuck some drawers under your dinette for small-item organization

By Greg Illes

Every once in a while you run across a really handy little accessory that makes RV life just a little bit better. Every RV always seems to have a long list of small items — pens, hair clips, Post-it notes, a screwdriver, you name it. The standard large drawers and cabinets in RV furniture just aren't right for these tiny items, which always seem to roll to the bottom and the back of any large space. Here's a great tip from Greg to solve this problem.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Solar-powered air conditioner update

Dear Mike,

How is your solar panel air conditioner experiment coming along? Lots of us want to know if it’s possible and how much it will cost. —Andy

Find out here.

Sagging slideout topper – What’s an RVer to do?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received this question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com's technical editor: "The awning over my slideout is sagging on one end, but the other end is tight as both ends should be. Is there a way to adjust the tension on the end of the awning?" Read Chris' response.

Try this easy DIY trick to trap fruit flies (watch the video, it really works!)

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Maintain those slide seals!

If you've heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slides, it means its seals are sticking and/or drying out. Applying a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks can extend a seal's life. We recommend using Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner.

Quick Tip

Springs worn out on RV entry step covers?

When Bernie T.’s springs on the RV’s carpeted entry step covers gave up the ghost, Bernie didn’t sweat it. “I found that zip-ties will work to hold them on when put through the holes that the springs hooked to.” Thanks for the clever idea, Bernie!

Website of the day

Safe Travel USA

This handy website from Iteris, Inc. puts together DOT and other state travel information to help you see road, traffic and weather conditions ahead. A good one to consult before long drives.

Trivia

Armadillos almost always give birth to identical quadruplets. Thank goodness it’s not the same for humans…

What gives when you think your tires are "good to go" but down on air again the next day? Your valve stem valve probably isn't tight enough. A loose, leaking valve stem can cause a tire failure due to low pressure under load at highway speeds. So do yourself and your vehicles a favor – pick up one of these very inexpensive tools and make sure your valve cores are snugly seated in the valve stem.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“After sleeping together for a year, they finally tied the knot.” —Rob

Leave here with a laugh

