RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Issue 1434

“Until you value yourself, you won’t value your time. Until you value your time, you will not do anything with it.” —M. Scott Peck

Prepare your RV forced air furnace for cold weather

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

One LP gas appliance that gets overlooked during warm weather camping trips is the RV furnace. Most of the service requirements for the furnace need to be accomplished by a reputable RV service center, but there are a few things we, as owners, can do to prepare the RV furnace for cold-weather operation.

Inspect all of the furnace ducting that is above floor level for any damage, like bent or crushed ducting. Repair or replace any damaged ducts prior to using the furnace. Inspect all furnace vents for obstructions that could affect the operation of the furnace. Keep the furnace vents clean. Make sure the furnace air return is not blocked or restricted. Check the exterior furnace exhaust vent (when cold) for any signs of soot. Soot indicates improper burning, and the furnace should be inspected by a professional. Test the operation of the furnace before you actually need it when you are out camping.

• Motorhome RV Orientation.

• Travel Trailer & 5th Wheel Orientation.

Avoid black tank “pyramid” problems

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding a “pyramid” which formed at the pipe base in the reader’s RV’s black tank. The reader thought he was taking measures to prevent this from occurring, and asked for suggestions. Read Chris’ response.

Be aware of all road signs

Pay attention to road signs that warn against travel by vehicles towing trailers. If you missed the sign that warned of a “Dead End” ahead, would you be able to turn your vehicle around? What was the weight limit for the bridge ahead? Did you notice the height clearance for the overpass? You may not notice these types of signs because you’ve never had to worry about them in your passenger vehicle – you will have to worry about them in your RV.

Top pet-friendly campgrounds

Fido wants to come too! This site, BringFido.com, is a great resource for all things dog-related and this list of the best dog-friendly campgrounds is very detailed and informative.

Trivia

Think a cloud is light and fluffy? Think again! According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the average cloud weighs about 1.1 million pounds (which equals 551 tons). The clouds float in the sky because the air below is even heavier.

"Our little Cocker Spaniel, Bailey, always has to be included in all of our travels and adventures." —Richard Cunningham

My wife and I went out for a drive to see the changing autumn leaves when we noticed that one of our tires seemed to be low on air. We stopped at a gas station to fill it up. The wife was a bit taken aback when I asked her for some change. She asked, "Why in the world did they start charging for AIR?!" I looked at her and winked, "Inflation."

