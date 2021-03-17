RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Issue 1558

Today’s thought

“…there ain’t no journey what don’t change you some.” ―David Mitchell

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is St. Patrick’s Day!



On this day in history: 1861 – The Kingdom of Italy is proclaimed.

Tip of the Day

Need more space in the RV kitchen? These will save you space, time and money

By Kate Doherty

Like to bake or cook but don’t have room for bulky bakeware? These might be the perfect small-space solution.

Professional chefs have been using silicone baking sheets for years. They’re great for making everything from high-temperature sticky candy to cookies you don’t want to burn on the bottom. Silicone baking sheets earn their reputation of easy to use and store. And cleanup is a breeze – just use soap and water. Continue reading and see how these will benefit you in your RV.

BREAKING: Forest River plant on FIRE – Building goes up in thick, black smoke. Learn more.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Off Grid Trailers, Expedition 2.0. As he reports, “This is definitely a trailer that’s ready for adventure and, based on the materials being used, it would be ready for adventure for years to come.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the MeerKat Ultra Light Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Don’t stand under a tree during lightning! Here’s why. Oh my!

OMG! Here’s a video of an impressive (understatement!) lightning strike at Domaine Du Lac Bryson Lake Lodge, in Quebec, Canada. Something you won’t soon forget! This is crazy!

Yesterday’s featured article: Leave the RV behind! Camp in a cave!

Reader poll

Are you a cake or pie person?

Cut yourself a slice then tell us here.

St. Patrick’s Day RV Short Stops. See what places around the country are celebrating and then hop online for a virtual event. Read this installment of RV Short Stops here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Clacking brakes on trailer?



When you hit the brakes, do the brakes on your trailer clatter? This is a sign that the brakes are out of adjustment or worn and need service! The electric brakes on your trailer should be adjusted every 3,000 miles, annually, or when performance dictates that it is necessary. They should be taken apart and inspected annually as well.

Website of the day

The history of St. Patrick’s Day

Read the history of St. Patrick’s Day from history.com. Who was Saint Patrick? Why do we celebrate on March 17th? What makes the foods we eat today so traditional? And why the heck are leprechauns involved?

Trivia

Instead of telling you just one piece of trivia today, we’ll send you to mentalfloss.com where they’ll give you 13 fun facts about St. Patrick’s Day.

*How much time does the average person spend on the toilet in their lifetime? You may take care of business in the bathroom a lot quicker after seeing the number in yesterday’s trivia…

This book is a must-have for state park campers!

This recently published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The beautiful book takes you on a journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history or an enjoyable hike, state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Annie (yellow) and Maddie (black) are loving sisters. When we went to get Annie, we found Maddie was the last of the litter and we just couldn’t leave her behind, so we came home with both. They give us endless enjoyment and love, and they love camping. Our girls are English Labrador Retrievers and 2 years old. In the photo, they are wearing their St. Patrick Day decorations.” —John and Lil Wilkins

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

