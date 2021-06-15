RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Issue 1622

Today’s thought

“When one door closes another door opens; but we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door, that we do not see the ones which open for us.” ―Alexander Graham Bell

Speaking of Mr. Bell: One of his experiments was to teach a dog to do what? Here’s your answer.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Nature Photography Day!

On this day in history: 1844 – Charles Goodyear receives a patent for vulcanization, a process to strengthen rubber.

Tip of the Day

Follow these tips from a veteran RVer

Here are some insider tips from RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury, based on a few decades of RVing:

• Avoid camping on an outside corner of a campground’s loop road. At night, the lights of other campers coming and going will shine onto your RV. Choose, instead, the inside campsite where headlights of passing vehicles will shine away from you, not at you.

• Always inquire when checking into a campground about discounts for various organizations you might belong to — Good Sam, AARP, FMCA, Escapees or AAA. It can’t hurt to ask if there’s a military discount. Heck, maybe they’ll honor your Safeway card (you never know unless you ask).

Continue reading for more helpful tips.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Bürstner Lyseo Gallery prototype with inflatable second floor office. As he reports, “Recently, Bürstner GmbH & Co KG showcased a new prototype in their Lyseo Gallery. The reason it makes the news here is that there is a second floor that expands using an on-board compressor such that you can actually use the area for an office or bedroom.” This thing is pretty neat! Check it out.

Test your RV movie knowledge

When it came time for Jack Nicholson to hit the road in the film “About Schmidt,” he did it in style and comfort – in an RV. No surprise there, considering the enormous popularity of RV travel, and the frequency with which RVs are used in Hollywood films. … Test your knowledge of 10 other movies featuring RVs here.

Reader poll

Do you buy souvenir magnets for your refrigerator on your trips?

Tell us here, please!

Quick Tip

Garden kneeling pads – good in the RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Garden kneeling pads, made out of foam, are great for kneeling in the garden. But pick up a pack of them and you’ll have uses for them around the RV. We keep one with a box of disposable gloves so our knees don’t get wet when dumping holding tanks, or putting down manual stabilizers. But here’s another one: After bouncing down the highway, you park, go inside, open a cabinet door and, hey, stuff jumps out of the cabinet! These neat pads fit right across the opening of a cabinet door (tucked inside) and act as a barrier, keeping items inside the cabinet. And if you hit the bleachers at your favorite athletic or sporting event, they make a great cush for your tush. Here’s a link to a set on Amazon.

Website of the day

The best winery in every state

Wine drinkers, this is for you! This list from delish.com shows you the best winery in every state. Cheers!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 47 percent of parents have two children

• Out of a list of the most popular holidays, the highest percentage, 47 percent, say they enjoy Christmas the most, followed by Thanksgiving and 4th of July.

• 69 percent say they enjoy spending days at a time alone

Recipe of the Day

Coconut Beer Shrimp With Sweet and Tangy Sauce

by Leah Stacey from Huntsville, AL

The addition of coconut to this breading is an act of genius! Plate these up for your next cocktail party, BBQ or game night.

We like this twist on a favorite – yummy! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be part of the first crew carried by his space flight company, Blue Origin. Who regulates the safety of space tourism? Is it the FAA, the FCC, NASA or nobody? The answer is below.

*How many gallons of water does it take to grow the oranges to produce just one glass of orange juice? The answer will surprise you! Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bella, a brown Dachshund (or as people like to call them a Wiener Dog), is my Christmas present from my wife and kids when I retired 9 years ago. She travels with us whenever we go camping, and as you can see she likes to sit where the sun is.” —James Pollifrone

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

TRIVIA ANSWER: Nobody.

