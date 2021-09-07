RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Issue 1682

Today’s thought

“It is the useless things that make life worth living and that make life dangerous too: wine, love, art, beauty. Without them life is safe, but not worth bothering with.” ― Stephen Fry

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Salami Day!

On this day in history: 1927 – The first fully electronic television system is achieved by Philo Farnsworth.

Tip of the Day

An easy trick to keep important documents in the RV … without all the paper

By Nanci Dixon

We are full-time RVers and have the luxury of a file drawer, lots of cabinets, and nooks and crannies to stash stuff. And stash them we have! As I was trying to cram one more sheet of paper into the file drawer, I thought, “There has to be a better way!” While I had already weeded out older warranty booklets, instruction manuals, ancient tax forms and receipts, there was still a lot left.

I made a quick call to our tax accountant to see what we had to save. He suggested we go through all our papers, scan them, put them on a hard drive or in the “cloud” and only save the paper we actually needed.

So that’s what we did.

Yesterday's tip of the day: Water only coming from the RV shower, not the sink. Why?

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 SylvanSport GO. As he reports, “It has to be written that the SylvanSport GO is one of the most unusual products in the RV space.” It’s hard to define, but easy to like. See why.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2022 Wolf Pack 325PACK13 fifth wheel toy hauler?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Is my RV’s water pressure low because the regulator is plugged up?

Dear Dave,

I’ve used my brass adjustable water pressure regulator for several years to ensure <55 psi through the water lines in our ‘07 Tiffin Allegro coach. Lately, even after I disconnect the water source, the gauge on the meter has been sticking at whatever pressure it had been registering – but by the time I hook up again, it’s fallen back to 0. We volunteer for national and state parks around the West, frequently for 3-6 months at a time. As you can imagine, water quality varies considerably. The last two places I’ve hooked up, the water flow inside the coach seems to be lower than the gauge reading would indicate. Do water pressure gauges clog up with lime, calcium, etc? If so, can it be cleaned? Or is buying a new one ($50+/-) the only option? —Tim

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: How do I adjust the RV door deadbolt so it works?

This campground is top secret. Do you know where it is?

We know of an amazing, beautiful, free campground. The campsites are underneath three-tiered waterfalls, and they’re so private you can’t see your neighbors. There are doves that bring firewood straight to your door. The bears are so friendly they offer to cook and clean and wash the dishes. And the river is overflowing with trout – you don’t even need a fishing pole! Where is it?

Yesterday’s featured article: Who is responsible for educating the uneducated RVers?

Reader poll

Do you like to stay in RV parks with lots of planned activities?

Raise your hand and respond here.

Quick Tip

Best way to work under a vehicle

Changing a tire or working under the rig on hot pavement or dirt? Use a yoga mat to protect you. It is covered foam and rolls up into a nice lightweight bundle. Thanks to Pat Gerard!

Website of the day

Take Me Fishing

For all you fisher-men and fisher-women out there, this blog is for you. There are some great articles on this site, like ones that teach you how to fish from a kayak!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 23

Industry insiders spill the beans on everything from spare-parts shortages to RV sales trends, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, RVTravel’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a 40-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ep-23-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Out of a list of options, 46 percent would most like to camp on or near a beach with water views. 24 percent would prefer to camp deep in the forest, and 11 percent would choose to camp in the desert.

• 19 percent enjoy birdwatching and seek out birdwatching experiences wherever they go.

• If they were on a sinking boat, 45 percent said they could swim to shore 100 yards or more if they had to.

Recent poll: How easily could you live in an RV as your only “home”?

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is yet another brilliant gadget you should certainly know about.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Mexican Citrus Chicken

by Kathy Basik from Ft. Myers, FL

Juicy and tender, this grilled chicken has a Mexican flair. The citrus isn’t a noticeable flavor but it helps to tenderize the chicken breasts. When it’s grilling season, this is an easy recipe anyone can make. We served the chicken with Mexican rice for a delightful and easy meal.

Wowie, this sounds good! Get the recipe.

See yesterday's recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes

Trivia

*How fast do you think an airbag inflates after a collision?

Roof vent not doing its job? Here’s a solution…

If you smell your toilet when driving your motorhome down the road, it’s because the odor is being drawn into the RV and not outside via the roof vent. The solution is to get an inexpensive 360 Siphon Roof Vent. It works for all RVs even when the RV is not moving, like in a campground. Keep the stink away.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We got Zelda from a local dog pound. Our daughter was expecting her to be a beagle. She does look somewhat like one, but as we were walking her to the car, she jumped about 4 feet in the air. That was when we knew she had Jack Russell Terrier in her for sure. She is the first dog that gets to sleep on the bed with us. She loves to go traveling in the RV.” —Joseph Testa

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

RV TRAVEL DOGS ON VIDEO! You'll love this — two minutes of cute dog photos from RVtravel.com readers.

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

