RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 20, 2021

Issue 1691

Today’s thought

“I realized it for the first time in my life: there is nothing but mystery in the world, how it hides behind the fabric of our poor, browbeat days, shining brightly, and we don’t even know it.” ―Sue Monk Kidd

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National String Cheese Day!

On this day in history: 1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

It’s time to clean your RV’s roof. Here’s how to do it and what you’ll need.

It’s that time of year: RV roof cleaning time! There are several things you can do to alleviate some of the angst associated with this job. Gail Marsh says if you’re ready to clean your RV’s roof, here’s what you’ll need to get the job done and how to do it. Click here to read about a safe, easy way to clean your RV’s roof.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Northwood Arctic Fox North Fork 22G. Tony writes, “This is the smallest of the Arctic Fox family and measures just 23’ 10” but despite its size, it still features many of the paramount things that are hallmarks of the brand.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why is the sidewall on my trailer “crinkling”?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2007 18-foot Fun Finder and the sidewall on the front portion of it is crinkled. Some people say it is because it wasn’t glued correctly. I would like to find out how to repair it. Thanks. —Leonard

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Should I fill all my RV’s tanks with water during winter storage?

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Here’s a great, easy way to build up the strength in your hands, fingers or forearms. Perfect for RVers. If you suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis or tennis elbow this is for you. It’s also great for simply building up the strength of your grip. This is a best seller. Learn more or order.

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

with Mike Sokol

Too much Ninja ® Foodi ™ Air Fry Oven amperage?

Mike saw this question posted on a Facebook group: “So we are wanting to buy this [Ninja Foodi Air Fry Oven] and use in our RV, but have issues when it trips the breaker while the air unit is running. What is the solution?” —Jeffrey Barber

Read Mike’s response.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Is moisture in tires a bad thing? What about in RV tires?

with Roger Marble

The question of nitrogen being used to inflate a tire has been covered in a few of my blog posts and on some other posts on the internet. It is often mentioned that the nitrogen used to inflate tires is “dry” and so that is considered a positive, but I don’t recall anyone getting too specific on why “dry” is better than “wet.” Roger explains here.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Passengers, if you can find a way to hang this off your RV’s dash, you’ll thank us forever. We want this!

Reader poll

Have you ever ridden on a subway?

Next stop: Answerville. Hop on and tell us here!

Quick Tip

Wash out your water heater

A lot of people overlook washing out your water heater a minimum of once a year. It’s simple. Your Suburban water heaters usually have an anode rod. It takes a 1-1/16 socket to remove it. Your Atwood water heater only needs a plug, no anode rod. Also, after you clean your water heater, do not (do not!) turn it on right away. Make sure water is back in your heater before you turn it on or you will burn up the motherboard. Give it about a half-hour before turning it on. If your faucets are not running well after cleaning, remove the screens on each faucet and clean them.

—Thanks to Steve Korsvall for the tip from the RVtravel.com RV Advice Facebook page.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Dennis Gardiner

1996 Fleetwood Flair 29V

We love our old girl because she has been faithful since my parents get her brand-new. Since we have taken over ownership, she continues to be reliable, keep our food cold, and continues to take us everywhere. We have also performed countless upgrades from a 30 to 50 amp conversion, to kitchen and bath upgrades. The suspension has been upgraded significantly, making her ride very smooth for a gasser. The Banks exhaust upgrade makes traveling up mountains a breeze. The sleeping setup takes our family of three easily, and the kitchen is very user-friendly. No slide-outs, no problems.

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Doctor’s order: Coffee!

This coffee mug is hilarious! It’s perfect for yourself or the coffee-lover in your life who just cannot live without coffee. This high-quality mug is made from ceramic and painted to look like a prescription pill bottle – it’s just what the doctor ordered! You can’t order this from a barista, but you can order one here.

Website of the day

19 Fall Festivals In America That You Need To Add To Your Fall Bucket List

This list of amazing fall festivals across the U.S. from Only in Your State (a great website to explore, by the way) will have you ready to put on a sweater and go drink some apple cider!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 25

Industry insider shares his secrets to buying a used RV, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to the episode.

Pocket-sized pain and bug bite itch relief balm is good to have!

This small anti-itch and pain balm is good to keep in your pocket or purse any time you’re around pesky mosquitoes. It’s an all-natural balm made with essential oils that helps relieve pain and reduce swelling. It also helps with spider bites and bee stings. Learn more or order. And see other bug-bite relief and prevention options in this article.

Recipe of the Day

Traci’s Famous New England Clam Chowdahhhh

by Traci Howard from Red Bluff, CA

This tasted like the real deal New England Clam Chowder to us. Super creamy and savory, it’s filled with potatoes, corn, and clams. Using pepper bacon adds a little spice and smokiness. Serving the chowder in a bread bowl makes for a pretty presentation. The bread soaks up all the flavors of the New England Clam Chowder and is tasty to eat afterward.

It’s a chilly day where we are so clam “chowdah” sure sounds good! Get the recipe.

(Oh, and P.S., Trader Joe’s sells a soup-bread bowl-sized sourdough loaf – enjoy!)

Trivia

A study in the journal of Current Biology shows that babies have accents, even before they’re born. For example, French babies’ cries will end with a rising note, while German babies have a cry ending in a dropping note. It’s because they listen in the womb. Interesting, huh? You can read more about it here if you wish.

Make those wheels sparkle!

When was the last time you actually noticed your wheels and hubcaps? Probably not recently because we’re guessing they’re covered in dust, dirt, oil and grime. This amazing Sonax Wheel Cleaner will make them sparkle again. Its acid-free, ph-balanced formula won’t damage a thing. Just spray it on, watch it clean right before your eyes, and wipe it off. It’s that easy! Learn more or order for a great (and worth-it) price.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Max. Resting, but on guard always (I think).” —John Hutchins

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

RVT DOGS ON VIDEO! You’ll love this — two minutes of cute dog photos owned by RVtravel.com readers. Watch. And then stay tuned for parts two, three, etc.! Coming soon: RVT readers’ cats!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

