RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Issue 1698

“Great acts are made up of small deeds.” ―Lao-Tzu

Tip of the Day

Is it worth it to inflate tires with nitrogen?

By RV tire expert Roger Marble

Regarding nitrogen (N2) passing through (permeating) tire rubber more slowly than oxygen (O2) due to molecular size, are nitrogen molecules really larger than oxygen molecules? According to the Get Nitrogen Institute in their paper on N2 effusion,”The correct answer, with respect to ‘permeation,’ is yes.”

So I imagine your question is: Why don’t I support the effort to “sell” the idea of always inflating your tires with just nitrogen? It comes down to effort and cost versus level of benefit.

Continue reading.

Yesterday's tip of the day: RVers with combo washers, try doing this for cleaner clothes.

Today's RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Tiny Honda N-Van Compo camper. Tony writes, "Honda makes a vehicle called the N-Van in Japan. … Honda and a company called White House Camper vans have teamed up to take full advantage of this small space to produce a rather surprising camping vehicle.."

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the Bruder EXP-6 travel trailer – A deal at $200,000?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

How does a weight distribution hitch work?

Dear Dave,

How does a load-leveling hitch work? I can’t seem to get my head around it. —Gary

Read Dave's response.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: My RV's decals are fading, what can I do?

Letter to the editor: "Perspective is an amazing gift"

From reader Randy Coleman

Hi Chuck,

Check out this interesting info. Maybe we don't have it that bad? It's a mess out there now. Hard to discern between what's a real threat and what is just simple panic and hysteria. For a small amount of perspective at this moment, imagine you were born in 1900.

Yesterday's featured article: Showing old photo albums on TV fills your home with memories

Reader poll

Do you bring golf clubs with you when you travel with your RV?

Aim for a hole in one and tell us here!

Helpful resources

Quick Tip

Another low clearance caution

If you’re relying on the “low clearance” signs on some overpasses, be careful, observes Nikki H., and other readers. Nikki adds, “A paving job may have been done and the sign not changed. That could subtract another two to four inches from the total height.” Highway head-bangers! Thanks, Nikki, et al.!

"Why I love my RV"

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From John Macatee

1998 Northwood, Nash 22H

“I love the A/C when it’s over 110 degrees out, and the heater works great when it’s freezing out. It has many windows, a 3-way fridge, a very comfortable queen bed, many solid oak cabinets, lots of storage, and the stove and oven are terrific (wife cooked a great 12 lb. turkey). The jackknife bed and fold-down kitchen-table-to-bed are great for our granddaughters. Solar panels keep my battery topped off. The awning is about 20′ long and works great. It only weighs in at 4,200 pounds and my Dodge Dakota V8 4-wheel drive pulls it so well. 7% grade? No problem! We’ll have had it two years and only purchased two tires, nothing wrong and nothing broken! We have had approximately 20 stays all over the West, over 120 nights. Longest was 8 weeks and we didn’t kill each other!! Fresh water tank holds 40 gallons. WE LOVE IT!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging!

Website of the day

The 10 Best Small Towns to Retire in the U.S.

If you’re thinking about retiring soon, whether that be from a job or your RVing life, perhaps consider one of these 10 beautiful towns.

Recipe of the Day

BBQ Crock Pot Beans

by Gloria Bernal from Murrieta, CA

We love the meat that was added to these slow cooker beans. The ground beef along with red beans make these beans very hearty. These are sweet, without being overly sweet, and have a slight tang. Crumbled bacon on top adds the perfect amount of savoriness. Serve these at your next BBQ for a fuss-free side dish.

There's a secret ingredient in here that we just know will make these beans taste amazing!

See yesterday's recipe: Cheesy Cream of Cauliflower Soup

Trivia

English astronomer Edmund Halley knew more about what was overhead than underfoot. He said a certain specific light streaking across the sky was a comet; he was right. He said the earth was a hollow sphere with an active social life inside; he was wrong.

*What was so special about every single person aboard the Mayflower? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“These are our two rescues. Max, the orange tabby, is 11 years old, and Kadie, our fluffy one, is 5. It took about 10 trips in our RV before they got used to traveling but they are becoming seasoned travelers. They like to lay on the dashboard once we are parked and people-watch. They get a lot of attention from the kids that walk by.” —Jerri Nagy

Leave here with a laugh

Why did the scarecrow win the Nobel Prize?

Because he was out standing in his field!

