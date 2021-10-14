RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 14, 2021

Issue 1709

Today’s thought

“Never give up on what you really want to do. The person with big dreams is more powerful than one with all the facts.” ―H. Jackson Brown Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dessert Day!

On this day in history: 1582 – Because of the adoption of the Gregorian calendar, this day (October 14) does not exist in this year in Austria, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain.

Tip of the Day

Don’t be stranded! This power pack starts vehicles and charges devices too

By Nanci Dixon

We bought a 1,000-amp portable car starter when our tow car mysteriously wouldn’t start and we did not want to be stranded again. Turns out the shop had not wired the car to be charged from the motorhome as our previous car was. By the time we found out the cause, we had a dead battery and a new car starter!

Continue reading to find out why you should have one of these, too.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Airstream Atlas. This RV is “referred to by Airstream as a luxury Class B RV,” but is it really luxurious? See what Tony thinks in today’s review.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

What is the best multimeter?

Dear Dave,

What is the best multimeter to have in our tool box? If not by brand name, what functions are mandatory to have, good to have, and would be a nice extra to have? —Dr. Mike

Read Dave’s reply.

Lose the shake with a 5th wheel or goose neck tripod

The "king pin" on a 5th wheel is the point where the trailer attaches to the "hitch" of the tow vehicle. Many people do not like the fact that 5th wheel trailers have a tendency to pitch and roll when they are not supported, so they carry a "king pin" support device. These devices come as a bipod or a tripod.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

The bears right now are hungry. Be careful

This is the time of year when bears are in hyperphagia. It’s when bruins are spending up to 20 hours a day hunting for 20,000 or more daily calories preparing for hibernation. When camping, thoroughly clean up your campsite. Allow grills to burn for a couple of minutes after cooking to burn off grease and to eliminate odors. Don’t allow food odors to linger. If you are sleeping in a tent or soft-sided RV, do not sleep in the clothes you wore when grilling your food. Keep them locked in your car’s trunk.

Website of the day

Top 15 U.S. Pumpkin Patches

It’s not too late to get yourself out to a pumpkin patch! They’re not just for kids! In fact, many pumpkin patches have beer and wine gardens, not to mention usually good food booths.

Recipe of the Day

Pumpkin Bars With Cream Cheese Frosting

by Heather Isom from Santa Maria, CA

Instead of making a pumpkin pie, try these delicious pumpkin pie bars. It has all the flavors of a pie without a crust. We would consider these more cake-like bars than a blondie-type bar, but regardless, they are delicious. Fluffy and moist, they have the perfect amount of pumpkin flavor. On top is an easy cream cheese frosting that’s sweet, tangy, and buttery.

It’s National Dessert Day AND pumpkin season, so this recipe seems like something you HAVE to make. Get it here.

Trivia

Bees can detect if a flower has recently been visited by another bee through electrostatic charges. As bees fly, they generate a slight positive static charge. When they land on a flower, that charge is instantly transferred to the flower. Since it takes a bit of time to dissipate, that static charge is left behind even after they’ve flown off. If another bee flies up to that flower, they can tell another bee was recently there and they’ll go find another flower.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Miso is 1.5 years old. He’s a pure Cocker Spaniel. He loves traveling in the RV, and especially loves all the trails he walks on with us.” —Lauren Wilson

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks to Steve Barnes of Kamloops, B.C., for this!

