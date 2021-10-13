RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Issue 1708

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s thought

“You can’t do anything about the length of your life, but you can do something about its width and depth.” ―H. L. Mencken

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fossil Day!

On this day in history: 1903 – The Boston Red Sox win the first modern World Series, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth game.

Tip of the Day

6 unusual ways to use cupcake liners (no baking required) in and around the RV

By Gail Marsh

Okay, I’ll admit it: I actually blew the dust off the top of the box of foil and paper cupcake liners. It had been that long since I’d made muffins or cupcakes! Evidently, our travels bounced the cupcake liner box to the very back of the “baking cupboard.” Since it was one of our “need-stilts-to-reach-it” cupboards, I had forgotten about the liners. But now that I’d rediscovered them, I wasn’t especially eager to start the oven in our unusually warm autumn weather. Instead, I decided to see what alternative uses I could find for the cupcake liners in and around our RV.

Continue reading.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Don’t let your RV get blown over! Tips for getting ahead of the wind

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Winnebago Micro Minnie 2018DS FLX. Tony writes, “Winnebago is the first company I’ve seen to make a truly off-grid trailer that lives up to the promise.” Check it out.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Winnebago Hike 100? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 13, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Deborah Butler of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Jacob Southward of Runnells, Iowa, and Randal Neubauer of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Will solar panels overcharge my batteries?

Dear Dave,

With solar, can your battery overcharge? I have a battery disconnect. Should I use that rather than continuously charging when in storage in between trips? Thank you! —Thomas

Read Dave’s answer here.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: My gray water tank valve won’t open. Why not?

Yikes! They love RVs so much they got RV tattoos!

Do you have a tattoo? Even better question, do you have an RVing-themed tattoo? If you do, you’re probably like these people who love RVing so much they had to tell, er, show, the whole world. See their tattoos – some are pretty amazing! What do you think?

Yesterday’s featured article: What works when your housey is lousy with mousies?

Reader poll

How often, on average, do you get robocalls (spam calls)?

We’ll never spam you – we promise you that! Tell us about those annoying calls here.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Drink the water…anywhere!

We carry our LifeStraw with us everywhere. This little straw filters out 99.99% of bacteria and parasites in any water source. Carry this lightweight lifesaver in your backpack hiking (you won’t have to carry pounds of water, hurting your back), when you travel (sure, you can drink the water in Mexico!), and keep it in the pantry in case there’s ever an emergency or natural disaster. We couldn’t recommend a LifeStraw more. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Installing a magnetic-mount antenna on a rubber roof

If you’ve ever tried to install a magnetic mount-style antenna on an RV’s rubber roof, you know it just won’t happen. A piece of galvanized metal – for example, an electrical junction box cover – is a great “base” for such antennas. How to attach it? You can screw it down to the roof using roof-compatible sealant under it. Others have used heavy-duty double-stick tape to hold the plate down.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Kathryn Daily

2017 Lance Model 1995

“Our Lance is a well-built, solid little TT that we have easily towed all over the West with our 2016 F-150 V8 truck. After four years, we’ve had no major repair issues and we’ve camped in cold, hot, rainy and windy weather. Love that it rides low to the ground so driving in wind isn’t too anxiety-producing. Love the size of the dinette area. Love the Carefree awning so we’re not banging our heads on any metal extension poles. Love the storage spaces. Easy setup and breakdown for traveling. It’s perfect for two retirees who want to explore all this country has to offer.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is certainly one of the coolest of these we’ve ever seen – it has so many neat features!

Website of the day

Where to See Mammoth and Dinosaur Fossils in the U.S., Including Active Dig Sites

It’s National Fossil Day, so get out there and discover some fossils! These sites are the places to do so. How cool would it be to see something so old?

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 27

Is the ”RV shortage” pure propaganda? Also, save your life with electrical system precautions. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to the episode.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Meet our newest National Park: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

• Check out this incredible DIY RV. It’s a “log cabin” on wheels!

• Simple ways to keep RV pipes fresh and clean

Recipe of the Day

Pork Loin Stuffed with Dried Figs and Apricots

by Jackie Shuler from Gainesville, GA

This stuffed pork loin looks and sounds so darn fancy, but it’s a dream to prepare. The herb mixture and apricot-fig stuffing add a sweet and savory flavor to the pork. Once roasted, the meat is tender and juicy. Serve alongside roasted veggies and creamed potatoes with a glass of wine for a fantastic fall dinner.

Mmmm… this does sound like a fantastic fall dinner! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Homemade shrimp gumbo from scratch

Stop guessing! This water meter won’t let you overfill tanks

Kate Doherty has found a way to make sure you won’t accidentally overfill your tanks. She uses the Save A Drop P3 Water Meter to add water to her black water tank with precise measurements each time. Read more about it here, then you’ll surely want to order one for yourself.

Trivia

Where did the term “the late” come from when you refer to someone who recently died as “the late” (name of person)? It came from England four centuries ago when referring to the “lately deceased.”

*What’s so special about Bakersfield, CA, and what the heck does it have to do with carrots? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Georgia, my 4-year-old rescue and co-chief. She is ready to go on our maiden RV voyage!” —Jo Reed

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

RVT DOGS ON VIDEO! You’ll love this — two minutes of cute dog photos owned by RVtravel.com readers. Watch. And then stay tuned for parts two, three, etc.! Coming soon: RVT readers’ cats!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, Randall Brink, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.

