RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Issue 1722

“Everyone should be able to do one card trick, tell two jokes, and recite three poems, in case they are ever trapped in an elevator.” ―Lemony Snicket

On this day in history: 1920 – In the United States, KDKA of Pittsburgh starts broadcasting as the first commercial radio station. The first broadcast is the results of the 1920 United States presidential election.

Tip of the Day

This affordable, effective device will track your RV or other items if stolen

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

There is a simple, inexpensive, effective way to track your RV after it’s been stolen. Bluetooth devices such as Tile® and Apple’s AirTag can be hidden in your RV and if it is stolen, your RV can be tracked in real time.

Designed to help you find things you misplace such as keys, wallets and purses, they are small enough to be a “hidden” asset. I have an AirTag on my keys and in a very important notebook that I use all the time. Some people put them on their dog’s collar in case he or she gets lost.

Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Cherokee Alpha Wolf 28FK. This is a new floor plan and Tony is curious to hear what you think about some of the features. Read the review and leave your opinion in the comments here.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why am I not getting 120-volt power to the water heater?

Dear Dave,

I am not getting AC voltage to my Suburban SW12DE water heater. I have Ohmed out the wiring from the input to the switch through the element. It seems to be OK. Element has 10.6 ohm resistance. I am stumped. —Kenneth

Read Dave's response.

Use the NADA Guide when buying a used RV

By Mark Polk

There is an RV edition of the NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) guide. This is the appraisal guide most RV dealers use to determine used RV prices and values. The online NADA guide offers low retail and average retail pricing on used RVs. … I always tell people you wouldn't buy a new RV for full retail price, so you shouldn't pay full retail price for a used RV.

Quick Tip

Furnace won’t turn on? Try this!



Our buddy George Bliss has a fix for a cold morning: “I awoke one morning to find my RV furnace would not cut in. I thought I’d need a new digital thermostat but spoke to a very helpful RV tech who said to remove the thermostat’s front panel. Inside there’s a fuse which I removed and checked for continuity and it was fine. Wait five minutes, replace the fuse and voila, the furnace worked. Two years later, same issue, same fix. It takes less time than replacing the thermostat and is a lot cheaper.”

Website of the day

17 mysterious shipwrecks you can see on Google Earth

Have you ever seen a shipwreck? There are many places around the country (and world) where you can see what remains from shipwrecks, but this article is neat because you don’t have to leave your current location to do so! The photos from Google Earth are amazing!

Recipe of the Day

Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs

by Susie D.

If you’re tired of serving up plain deviled eggs at your football parties and want to kick them up a notch, then this will be your go-to recipe. They are creamy and have that classic Buffalo flavor, but aren’t too spicy. Adjust the amount of Buffalo sauce if you like yours to have an extra kick of spice. So good!

Trivia

Can you guess what the top-grossing holiday film of all time is? A Christmas Story? Elf? Nope, neither of those. The 2000 remake of The Grinch is the highest-grossing holiday film of all time, bringing in $55 million in just the opening weekend alone. When it finally left theaters, The Grinch had pulled in a gross of $345 million.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Marley is a rescue dog and really enjoys hanging out with us.” —Dennis Javens

Leave here with a laugh

