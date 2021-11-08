RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 8, 2021

Issue 1726

Tip of the Day

14 little-known (but helpful) uses for aluminum foil

By Gail Marsh

We saved it, cleaned it, and reused it. That’s right, aluminum foil was that precious when I was a child. We rarely called it by its full name, mostly because as a kid I had real trouble saying “aluminum.” Instead, we simply called it “foil.” Aluminum foil can be used in so many different ways. Its versatility makes it still “precious” today.

Here are some little-known uses for it you may not have thought of…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Coachmen Leprechaun 298KB. As he reports, “Two big things, quite literally, are what set this floor plan apart and are big reasons why people are snapping them up.” Find out what those are, and what else Tony likes about this Class C motorhome, here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does the fresh water tank overfill when hooked to city water?

Hi Dave,

I have a 2020 Fox Mountain from Northwood. Strangest thing – When hooked up to city water in the summer I sometimes get water filling up my fresh water tank, to the point where it actually has so much pressure it pushes back out where you put the hose in to fill it up. I actually wouldn’t have noticed if it had not come trickling back out. I have noticed though that it only happens when my outside shower nozzle is hooked up. In this rig the outside shower nozzle is like a compressed air hookup. Any ideas? Thanks so much. —Andrew

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Should I use fuel additives for my Cat diesel?

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Baby, it’s cold inside! Monitoring RV temps

Dear Mike,

We’re full-timing in a northern state and now that it’s getting colder we worry about freezing pipes under the floor of the RV. There’s access to this compartment via an outside door, and I’m thinking about hanging a 100-watt light bulb there to keep it warm (as you’ve suggested in the past). But is there an easy way to monitor the actual temperature without running wires or opening up the door and sticking a thermometer in the compartment to check the temp. Any ideas? —Chilly Cathy

Read Mike’s response.

Buying a rental RV – Good idea?

Dear RV Shrink:

We are in the market for our first RV. My husband thinks we should buy a used rental Class C motorhome. I am in favor of buying used, and have studied used rental websites, but they seem to want the high dollar for the motorhomes they are culling from their fleets. Are these units a good deal? Am I missing something? I want to enjoy traveling and not have to constantly worry about repair problems. Should we be considering new instead? —Confused in Cleveland

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Reader poll

Have you ever been accidentally locked out of your RV?

Knock, knock! Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Quick and easy freezer defrosting

Tired of spending a lot of time defrosting your RV freezer? Here’s a tip from Leigh P.: Cut to size and install plastic cutting mats on the rear wall of the freezer, smooth side out. When it’s time to “defrost,” simply pull the ice-encrusted mats, shake them off, and reinstall. Thanks, Leigh!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From our very own Nanci Dixon

2017 Tiffin Phaeton

“Above all, I love the lifestyle our motorhome allows us, no matter if it is our old truck camper, the homemade Class C or our newer Class A. It has always been about traveling and camping. I love, love, love the dishwasher, washer and dryer, two sinks in the bathroom, and having tile floors. Lots of storage and slide-out bay trays are also very nice. 900 watts of solar and a big bank of batteries makes this not just a home away from home, it is our home!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

What 25 historic battlefields look like today

This article is neat because it shows you the “then” and the “now” of each battlefield – they look pretty darn different! Check it out.

Recipe of the Day

Ham & Cheese Low Carb Breakfast Muffins

by Paula Todora from Granbury, TX

These low-carb ham and cheese muffins may not be the prettiest, but man are they flavorful! The combination of all the cheeses is fabulous. They’re almost like a mini crustless quiche. The savoriness of the Swiss cheese and ham is the perfect complement to the spinach. The best part is these heat up wonderfully. No excuses to not grab a healthy breakfast. An easy make-ahead breakfast so they’re a perfect meal prep recipe.

We like the sound of this! Get the recipe and make them with us!

Trivia

Which famous pop artist’s stage name is the result of an auto-corrected typo? Can you guess? It’s Lady Gaga! In 2006 Lady Gaga teamed up with her music producer who compared her vocal harmonies to Freddie Mercury and made her get in the habit of singing the Queen song, “Radio Ga Ga.” One day while they were on their phones, his phone auto-corrected “Radio Ga Ga” to “Lady Ga Ga” and the name stuck (with a minor adjustment, of course).

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lili loves the RV lifestyle. She can’t wait to be on the road. She’s an 11-year-old Goldendoodle. Just waiting for mom to make us all lunch.” —Cheri Hassett

Leave here with a laugh

