RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Issue 1767

“How many slams in an old screen door? Depends how loud you shut it. How many slices in a bread? Depends how thin you cut it. How much good inside a day? Depends how good you live ’em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give ’em.” ―Shel Silverstein

Record-breaking winter storms sweep across U.S. What RVers need to know to keep their pets safe

As many areas across the western region of the country are impacted by record-breaking winter storms, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is reminding pet owners that cold temperatures can be particularly dangerous for pets, especially for those who are out in RVs. The ASPCA urges pet owners to take measures to keep their pets safe as temperatures drop and heavy snow and ice accumulates, leaving many homes and RVs without adequate power and heat.

Continue reading for these important tips.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Cherokee Grey Wolf 24JS. This small, no-slide couples’ trailer has some big features Tony thinks are worth checking out. Learn more and look around here.

How do I eliminate “poop pyramids”?

Dear Dave,

We are going to be snowbirds in Florida for the next three months and I am concerned about getting a poop pyramid in the black tank. I usually take my walk to the bathhouse, but this fancy park doesn’t have them. Are there any preventive measures I can take? Thank you. —Joe

Read Dave’s not-so-gross response.

A reader needs your advice: “Should I buy this used RV?”

Can you help this person with a question she has about buying a used RV she is considering? Let’s just say it’s not in A+ condition. Read the question.

Knowing this hidden key trick could save you a road service call

By Barry Zander

I just read a blog about someone who locked her key in the motorhome. What to do? When she reached in to unlock the door it set off the alarm that she didn’t know she had, and she still doesn’t know how to turn it off. Read Barry’s “secret sauce” here.

Healthy cooking for two: The perfect cookbook for 2022

How is your credit rating?

How is your credit rating?

Safer parking in parking lots

If you park your tow rig and trailer in a “normal” parking lot, you’re likely hanging out into the driving lane. When making a short stop in a lot, put “safety cones” out in the drive lane to make sure oncoming drivers really see the rig.

Act Your Wage. Can You Guess the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born?

This article from Cheapism is fascinating. It will tell you the minimum wage each year and what that's equal to in 2021.

And the Survey Says…

• 53 percent say the bed in their RV is very comfortable.

• 58 percent say their RV or tow vehicle engine is powered by diesel. That means 42 percent are powered by gas.

• The majority of voters, 72 percent, say their RV’s kitchen stove has three burners.

Recent poll: What is your 2022 New Year’s resolution?

Recipe of the Day

Turkey Tortilla Soup

by Sherry Blizzard from Piney Flats, TN

Quick and easy, this turkey tortilla soup recipe is a tasty way to use turkey leftovers. It seems like a lot of chilies, but trust us… it works and adds so much flavor. Depending on the taco seasoning you use, you may have to add a bit more salt. This simple soup is warm and comforting. Topping with tortilla chips and cheese is yummy.

Perfect for a chilly day! Get the recipe.

Many bats eat nearly their own body weight in moths, beetles and other insects every night. That’s a lot of bugs!

“Ivy is a 1 1/2-year-old who loves to travel with us in our RV. We found her, or she found us, outside when she was only a few weeks old. Ivy has made our lives so much better and enjoyable.” —Dot Guerrera

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

The wildest multi-tool gadget…

