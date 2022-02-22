RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Issue 1802

Today’s thought

“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.” ―Marcus Aurelius

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cook a Sweet Potato Day!

On this day in history: 1878 – In Utica, New York, Frank Woolworth opens the first of many five-and-dime Woolworth stores.

Tip of the Day

Off-grid RV kitchen tips to extend boondocking time

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to boondocking or RVing without hookups, there are things you can do in every part of your rig that can extend the amount of time you will be able to comfortably live without hookups. Last week I focused on the bathroom, this time we turn towards RV kitchen tips to maximize boondocking time.

Between food prep and storage, cleanups, cooking, and water usage, how you use this area of your RV can have a major impact on how much time you can spend off-grid.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Western Range Camps. As he reports, “One of the hallmarks of Western Camps is that each trailer is a unique machine. The company works with the prospective owner to build exactly what they want rather than have every trailer be the same unit.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why will only one of my RV stovetop burners light?

Dear Dave,

Only one of three RV stovetop burners will light using the “spark” knob (back left). Is there a way to troubleshoot? Thank you! —Carol

Read Dave’s answer

RV packing on the pounds? Try these 10 steps to shed some rig weight

By Nanci Dixon

I read an article by Greg Illes about RV weight last week and decided it was time for our RV to lose some weight too. Along with us, our motorhome seemed to have gained some COVID weight — the result of too much time for too much online shopping. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Tip for lining up trailer hitch and ball

Problems “seeing” when hitching up your travel trailer? Get two telescoping magnetic part retrievers at a dollar store, and stick/stand one on your ball and the other on the trailer hitch. Just back up keeping the sticks aligned, and when the one on the ball is pushed over, you’re lined up perfectly over the ball. Thanks to Wolfe Rose.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent have gone through more than one divorce.

• 12 percent buy lottery tickets very often.

• 79 percent say they don’t sing in the shower (are you lying?).

Recent poll: When staying in a luxury RV in a full hookup RV resort, are you camping?

Recipe of the Day

Sweet Potato Fajitas

by April McIver from R, CA

If you’re having a vegetarian over to dinner or just want to try something new, these fajitas are perfect. Sweet potatoes are a great substitution for chicken and beef. We loved the texture and flavor of the potatoes with their crispy edges against the melty cheese and the sliced peppers and onions. Add some salsa and cool sour cream and you have an awesome all-veggie fajita.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Did you know that leafcutter ants don’t actually eat the leaves? Instead, the leaves are food for the ant’s extensive underground fungus system. For tens of millions of years, leafcutter ants have tended these fungus farms, which provide nutrients for the ant larvae in the colony. This fungus is so important to the colony that when a new queen sets out to form a brand new colony, she takes a starter fungus (in a tiny pocket within her mouth) with her to start seeding a new colony. Amazing!

*If you are a quatorzième, you are a what? You’ll want this job! The answer is in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rudy is our 1-year-old French bulldog. He’s been to over 13 states since we got him! He’s the best traveling buddy ever! He loves to adventure with his humans. He loves to take rides in the truck. All he’s ever known is the RV lifestyle.” —Debbie Brooks

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

