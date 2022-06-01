RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Issue 1873

Today’s thought

“Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there someday.” ―A.A. Milne

On this day in history: 1494 – A monk, John Cor, makes the first known written reference to a batch of Scotch whisky.

Tip of the Day

22 tips and gadgets to make the most of a small RV kitchen

By Gail Marsh

One of the very first things I noticed in our “beginner camper” was the kitchen space—or, should I say, lack of kitchen space? It was tiny. I’m certainly not a gourmet cook or an award-winning baker (just ask my family). But still, I wondered, “How does one cook in an RV kitchen?”

So tiny

While I stood stalled in the kitchen, everyone else in the family continued their maiden camper tour. They “oohed” and “aahed” at everything in the new-to-us RV. I stood openmouthed—at a loss about how I could make the Barbie-sized kitchen work for our family.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Keystone Arcadia 3250RL fifth wheel

Tony writes, “Just over a year ago Keystone introduced a whole new line of fifth wheels and travel trailers under the Arcadia brand. These mainstream rigs offer a lot of new features along with some of the cornerstone features that are part of what sets Keystone apart. … There’s a lot to like about this floor plan and this brand of Keystones.” However, he adds: “… I just don’t like that Keystone calls these their “Half-Ton” series.” Why?

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

New roof fans installed. Why do lights now flicker after 30 minutes?

Dear Dave,

When we picked up our new travel trailer, we had the dealer install new Maxx Air fans with remote controls. Now the lights in the bathroom and bedroom start to flicker after being on for 30 minutes or so. My question is, since both the fans and the lights are 12 volt, is it reasonable to assume that the dealer has wired something incorrectly? They say no, but I don’t know what else could have happened. None of the other lights flicker—only the ones where the new fans were installed. —Richard, 2022 [Cruiser RV] Twilight

Read Dave’s answer

“You can’t fix stupid with duct tape.” Funny sign will make you laugh

By Kate Doherty

While traveling last fall on our way south to Pueblo, Colorado, to have our overheating rear radiator problem fixed, we pulled into a truck stop to refuel. Little did we know that there would soon be a truck with a funny sign (not about duct tape) on its side pulling in, along with a truck driver with amusing anecdotes to tell. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here's more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Easy stand for water filter

If you use an in-line water filter to feed your in-bound water supply, keeping the filter canister out of the dirt can be a trial. Here’s a trick: A rubber safety cone, cut with a sharp knife to accommodate the canister is both lightweight and goof-proof. Since highway workers frown on using theirs, you can find a variety on Amazon.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Wayne Ramsay

2017 Newmar Dutch Star 4369

“The quality is excellent. We live in it full-time. It is an all-electric coach. The customer service is excellent. It has everything we need to live comfortably. I installed electric dump valves myself so I can dump black and grey tanks from inside the coach. No problem with DEF heads because the coach was made in 2015; read that DEF problems began after 1/1/16. We usually spend six months on the beach in St, Augustine, FL, and six months in the mountains in Lake Toxaway, NC.”

NEW! On this day last year…

Website of the day

SunsetWX

Gail Marsh recently mentioned this website and we gotta say, it’s pretty cool! If you want to see how intense the sunset or sunrise will be in your location, or at what time it will occur, this is the website.

Recipe of the Day

Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Chicken Breast

by Jesse Woolley from Eugene, OR

All the flavors of jalapeno poppers are stuffed inside a chicken breast in this easy recipe. This dish has a spicy kick to it. Cut back on the pickled jalapenos a bit and you’ll still have fantastic flavor. Stuffing the chicken keeps the breast from becoming dry while baking. Each bite has a crunchy outside with a yummy cheesy filling. An easy weeknight dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The U.K is the country with the safest wall outlets. It’s a pretty long explanation as to why, so we’ll send you to this article on Fast Company where you can learn more.

*Which country has the largest network of recreation trails in the world? Take a guess, then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Max loves to ride in our camper and enjoys a campfire as much as we do. He even has his own chair.” —Jim Ransdell

Here's everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

