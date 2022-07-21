RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 21, 2022

Issue 1909

“Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.” ―Benjamin Franklin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Junk Food Day!

On this day in history: 1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.

Tip of the Day

BBQ grill mats make grilling easy and cleanup a breeze

By Gail Marsh

OK, I’ll admit it. I’ve been living under a rock. That’s the only explanation as to why I’m just now learning about BBQ grilling mats! I’m behind the learning curve on these handy, dandy grill must-haves, so I’ve been doing some research and recently purchased my own grill mats.

The backstory

Grilling mats have been around for almost a decade. Today’s grilling mat is a lightweight, flexible sheet that is placed directly on top of a grill’s grates. Made from a fiberglass material, grill mats are coated with PTFE, or polytetrafluoroethylene, a resin that makes the mats nonstick. PTFE also helps make the mat flame retardant, so it can be used on gas, charcoal, and electric grills. Some grilling mats can even be used in a smoker. Mats are also BPA-free.

Today’s RV review…

Classic Freightliner and car hauler (were) for sale

Tony writes, “While I know that some might consider this thing ridiculous, I also have a couple of friends who have something similar. What struck me about this rig is just how beautifully kept it is and how few miles it has on it. If you go to really high-end car shows or races, something like this isn’t out of place, quite frankly.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s flooring is soft. Can I remove the top boards to replace?

Dear Dave,

I have a soft spot on the floor near the kitchen and entryway. I was told by a reliable repair shop that the floor is a sandwich of thin plywood and Styrofoam and that there is no structure underneath (unlike a porch) where you can remove the top boards and replace what holds those boards up. Is that true? I am of a mind to place 3/8″ plywood over the whole area to cover the soft spot since it seems like there is plenty of solid floor around the edges of the soft spot. I love this trailer—everything works in it and I do not want to go out and buy a new one. Any thoughts on why my RV’s flooring is soft and how I can replace it? —Richard, 2015 248RKS Bullet

NEW! Video of the day

RV self-defense, safety, and security tips you NEED to implement now!

If you have ever been fearful when traveling on the road, you NEED to check out Robin’s video. It will help you outfit your RV for maximum safety and security, as well as increase your confidence in your ability to handle untoward situations. And feeling safe and secure is the first step to any successful RV trip.

Trailer “tail-wagging” – Prevent this dangerous sway from happening to you

What does a dog’s tail have to do with towing an RV? Turns out, a lot! Not knowing about the “wagging dog’s tail” can mean disaster. In fact, “the tail wagging the dog” syndrome is a main cause of trailer accidents today. It’s one of the reasons why many would-be RVers quit RVing after just one season. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you have a library card?

Quick Tip

Switch off breakers when plugging in your RV

In response to a suggestion from our resident electrical expert, Mike Sokol, that it’s best to switch off pedestal breakers before plugging in your RV cord, Tommy B. wrote: “Although it makes good sense to turn off and on the circuit breakers when plugging in your RV, most breakers were not meant to be turned on/off under load. Breakers are made to do so and are marked SWD but you will not know that because the mark is inside the box. That is why the breaker trips prematurely—the mechanism is worn out. They cost more so the chances of having them are small.” Mike responds, “Yes, but in theory all manufacturer-built campground pedestals are supposed to utilize Switch-Duty rated (SWD) breakers. But I agree that in an older campground that may not be the case.”

Website of the day

BirdWatching

If you’re into birdwatching or just enjoy birds in general, you’ll have fun exploring this everything-bird website. You’ll find bird news, birdwatching gear, locations and travel articles, bird identification and much more. Tweet tweet! (That’s how you say “Have fun exploring!” in bird… we think…)

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 54 percent have visited a California redwood grove within the last 20 years.

• 20 percent envision themselves living full-time in their RV someday.

• 58 percent say RVing to Alaska is on their bucket list.

Recipe of the Day

Donna’s Double Mustard Pork Chops

by Donna Thiemann from Mansfield, TX

If you’re staring at boneless pork chops and not sure what to do with them, make these baked pork chops. Made with only 4 ingredients, you probably have them all in your kitchen right now. Once baked, the pork chops are tender and juicy. Mustard makes them slightly spicy and sweet and the bread crumb coating crisps up. A simple dinner recipe.

Trivia

The very first book ever sold on Amazon.com was a book called “Fluid Concepts And Creative Analogies: Computer Models Of The Fundamental Mechanisms Of Thought” by Douglas Hofstadter. Back in 1995, computer scientist John Wainwright ordered this book for some “light bedtime reading.” Although Wainwright kept the book and its packaging as a moment of his first Amazon order, the book, to this day, nearly three decades later, still shows up in his order history. (In case you’re curious, here’s the book.)

*What is the name for the last surviving member of a species? You’ll never guess, but yesterday’s trivia tells you!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Harper, a Jack Russell Terrier, is our one-year-old seasoned traveler. She is a real joy and a bundle of energy. She is doing her best to keep me in shape with all the walks and ball throwing. Our caption for this photo was ‘Come on, Come on. If you guys don’t shake a leg I’m leaving without you!’ This is her favorite spot on the dash, where she can keep an eye on everything.” —John Hall

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Having this might save your life!

Reader Bill Jeffrey writes, “Add a marine air horn to your emergency pack. Small, light, cheap, easy to use, and can be heard for miles. They are way louder than you can yell. They double as a deterrent to scare away coyotes, bears, and so forth, and can also be used to reunite parties that have gotten separated. You can get them on Amazon for a good price. They weigh only a few ounces and easily drop into your day bag.”

Leave here with a laugh

