RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Issue 1927

“Wilderness is not a luxury but a necessity of the human spirit, and as vital to our lives as water and good bread. A civilization which destroys what little remains of the wild, the spare, the original, is cutting itself off from its origins and betraying the principle of civilization itself.” ―Edward Abbey

On this day in history: 1930 – The first color sound cartoon, Fiddlesticks, is released by Ub Iwerks.

Follow these important steps to protect your home while you’re gone RVing

By Gail Marsh

Most RVers can’t wait to get out on the open road. Thieves can’t wait for you to leave home either! It’s estimated that a home burglary occurs every 18 seconds in the United States. That’s an alarming number! But thieves aren’t your only worry. What if a water leak develops? Or the HVAC system malfunctions and causes a fire? Here are a few tips for protecting your home while you’re gone RVing.

2023 Palomino Columbus 375BH—Unique bunk and bath

Tony writes, “This is a large bunkhouse fifth wheel with some truly unusual features, including the floor plan. … [W]e’re all seeing it before even most dealers do and before it even has a chance to get onto Palomino’s website. … There were a few things that really showed an attention to detail on the unusual floor plan of the Palomino Columbus 375BH.”

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

There’s a crack near my RV’s fiberglass slide. How do I fix it?

Dear Dave,

While washing my camper I noticed a crack on the upper left-hand corner of my living room slide. This slide is not that big and only has a couch in it. Is this something I should be concerned about? —Phil, 2019 Coachmen Chaparral 381RD

What is the best RV battery: lithium, lead or AGM?

By Cheri Sicard

Are you thinking about switching out your old lead acid RV or marine batteries to today’s new, modern lithium batteries? I know I have been. Before you pull that trigger on new RV batteries, the National RV Training Academy has some points to consider.

Danger! Check your RV’s mattress for fiberglass! Yes, really!

By Gail Marsh

Many RVers switch out the original bed mattress that comes from the RV factory and purchase a memory foam mattress or “bed-in-a-box” as a replacement. A foam mattress might be more comfortable. But it might be dangerous, as well! Learn more.

On your phone, do you communicate more often by voice calls or text messages?

How much propane do you have?

You can buy a special electronic gizmo that will help you figure it out. But there are less expensive ways. Check your tank early in the morning when dew hits the bottle. Where the dew line on the metal stops, that’s the level of LP left in your cylinder. Some RVers dump really hot water down the cylinder and look to see where condensation forms. If you have a scale, you can weigh the bottle, and deduct the weight (you’ll find that weight marked next to the letters “TW” on the carrying yoke) of the bottle. Propane weighs 4.24 pounds per gallon.

The Best Seafood Regions in America

Is there anything better than a summer day paired with fish and chips? We don’t think so! This list from Rand McNally tells you about the best regions to eat seafood across the U.S.

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 42 percent wish their RV’s bathroom were bigger.

• 40 percent say they’ve been stuck in their RV during a storm that was so bad they feared for their safety.

• 17 percent own an electric bicycle.

Recent poll: How many RVs have you owned in your lifetime?

Stuffed Bell Peppers Superior

by Teena Mathis from Harlingen, TX

These stuffed peppers are moist, juicy, and delicious! They’d make an elegant presentation for a dinner party, but easy enough for a weeknight dinner. The beefy onion soup mix really elevates the flavor of the stuffing.

What U.S. state’s official mammal is extinct? If you guessed California, you’d be right. The California grizzly bear (the same bear on the California state flag) has been extinct for nearly a decade. Starting around 1848, the California Gold Rush put a strain on the bear’s population, and they were hunted for their meat and fur. The last time a California grizzly was spotted was in the early 1920s.

How long can mice live in the wild? We bet the answer will surprise you.

“We travel in a Class A motorhome. Snowy’s favorite place to ride is in the driver’s side front windshield. Then she barks at everyone that passes us. And she loves to camp.” —Roger Black

Roll-up drying rack saves precious kitchen space

It’s almost like this was designed for RVs! This roll-up stainless steel drying rack rolls out right over the top of your sink. No more taking up room on the countertop with a bulky drying rack. This is brilliant! When you’re not using it as a drying rack, it can also be used as a colander to wash fruit and veggies, or as a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots and pans. Learn more or order.

