RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 14, 2022

Issue 1970

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” ―Martin Luther King Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dessert Day! Woohooooo!

On this day in history: 1582 – Because of the adoption of the Gregorian calendar, this day (October 14) does not exist in this year in Austria, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain.

Tip of the Day

Review these RV travel safety tips before your travels

By Gail Marsh

It won’t be long now. Soon snowbirds will drive away from their dreary, cold climates and head south for warmer temperatures and sunny skies. This seems the perfect time to review important RV travel safety tips. Whether you’re new to the RV lifestyle or you’ve been RVing for decades, it’s good to review some of the tactics that will help keep you safe.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Salem Villa – Wildwood Lodge 40FDEN

Tony writes, “This is a large destination trailer. The thinking isn’t so much that you drag this thing from destination to destination, but that you pick a destination and just leave it there. Some people keep these in a specific site at an RV park. But there are others who buy some land and use these to simply put up quarters.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why do my hydraulic leveling jacks crack and pop at night?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2016 Navion View with the HWH levelers making cracking and popping sounds, after leveling, throughout the night. What do you suggest we do about this problem? Thank you. —Steve, 2016 Navion View

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

SNL RV life video: Maybe RV life is not for everyone…

By Cheri Sicard

In case you missed it, Saturday Night Live did a hilarious take on full-time RV life back in 2018. The SNL RV Life video pokes some laugh-filled fun at the fact that not everyone is as enthused about RV life as those of us who have wholeheartedly embraced the lifestyle.

In the sketch, Steve Carell plays a banker who suddenly convinced his wife that he should retire early, and they should sell their house and move into an RV… with their newly acquired Great Dane.

Watch the video

Raising the bar: Historic drinking establishments you’ll want to say “Cheers” to

By Chris Epting

You’ve been running all over the city (or the country), visiting museums, landmarks, tourist traps, souvenir stands, zoos, and aquariums. After all, you’re on a relaxing road trip vacation, right? Well, for those moments on the road when you’d love to do nothing more than slow down, relax and curl up with someone special over a good strong drink, why not make it something memorable – or even historic? There are some well–oiled taverns, pubs and saloons still left in the U.S. that are steeped in history – the perfect places to begin (or end) a vacation pub crawl. So if you have a little time, this round of places is on me.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Wine drinkers: Do you usually opt for white or red wine?

Tell us here

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

OMG! This is hilarious! We had no idea these existed but now we know what we’re gifting everyone for the holidays! Scroll down to the third picture if you don’t get it.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Don’t assume there’s a dump station where you’re headed



Do not assume that a public campground where you are headed has a dump station based on what you read in a directory or other literature. Sometimes you will find it has been closed for repairs or even for good. If you show up with full holding tanks, expecting to dump on arrival, you have a problem. It’s always a good idea to seek out a location to dump before you arrive … just in case.

Read this post by Dave Helgeson on how to find dump stations using Google Earth.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

20 Best Pumpkin Patches in the U.S. to Fill Your Fall With Magic

Pumpkin patches are NOT just for kids! Your RV will look so much cozier with a few pumpkins of its own. Trust us on this!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Fettuccine Alfredo

by Megan Olson from Amarillo, TX

Fettuccine Alfredo is comfort food to the max. This version is thick, creamy, and delicious. It’s filled with flavor from the Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Easy to make, you won’t be disappointed by this recipe. Make this any time you want a restaurant-quality meal at home. You can even add some grilled chicken, salmon or shrimp to the dish.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In 1965, a Senate subcommittee predicted that by 2000, Americans would only be working 20 hours a week with seven weeks of vacation. Ummmm… yeah… okay…

*The racquet sport with the fastest projectile is….? What? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Kitty, our American Staffordshire Terrier, comes and travels with us RVing. She absolutely loves riding in the side-by-side and exploring.” —Sheri & Ken Mandell

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.