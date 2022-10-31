RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 31, 2022

Issue 1981

Today’s thought

“Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see.” —Edgar Allan Poe

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Halloween, need we say more?

On this day in history: 1913 – Dedication of the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across the United States.

Tip of the Day

Tips for removing that musty smell from RV towels

You grab a towel to dry your face and it hits you. Ugh! That horrible, terrible, no-good, musty smell! Gasping for air, you quickly drop the stinky towel to the floor as you try and figure out what just happened. That towel came from the cupboard. It’s clean! So, what’s up with the smell? And more importantly, what can I do to get rid of that stink forever?

Your RV towels may smell musty occasionally. Here’s why. Over time, detergent and fabric softener residue builds up within the fabric of the towel. This buildup can prevent your towels from drying completely. Then, bacteria develops on the towel, causing mildew to form.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

When RV is plugged in to shore power, why isn’t house battery charging?

Dear Dave,

When my RV is plugged in to shore power it doesn’t charge the battery. Is there a fuse inside the charger? When I turn on power I hear the cooling fan turn on briefly. There’s power going in but nothing out. —Claire, 2017 Winnebago Minnie Winnie 25B

RVelectricity ™

Solar generator updates – Bring your band!

Dear Mike,

I really liked your article a few months ago about musicians playing far away from AC outlets using solar generators. You provided links to your first three articles, but I wonder if you’ve added anything new. I have a small ’70s band and do a lot of camping, so the idea of being able to jam with my musician friends while boondocking is really interesting. So, any updates? —Stan

Video of the day

Do you dare drive these five spooky California haunted roads?

By Cheri Sicard

California covers a lot of varied terrains. There are a lot of roads and a lot of them can be treacherous and/or scary. The video below covers five of the Golden State’s most reportedly haunted roads. In addition to the supernatural legends, the video goes into the actual history of each of the five roads profiled.

A historic home run: Road trip stops across the U.S. for baseball fans

By Chris Epting

For as long as I can remember, I have loved the idea of mixing baseball history with travel. I’ve written a number of related books, most notably, Roadside Baseball, the locations of America’s baseball landmarks. … Whether you are a big fan of the game or not, I think you’ll agree, the history is interesting no matter what. Continue reading.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

In the spirit of trick or treating, giving this to someone would be a really mean treat… but mwhahaha… we love it.

Quick Tip

Do your fridge door gaskets need replacing?



RV refrigerator doors need to seal firmly to keep the cold in. Close a sheet of paper (or a dollar bill) in the door, trapping it between the door and the seal. Now pull the paper out. If it comes out easily, the door gaskets may be dried out. Get replacement seals from the manufacturer— they’re not difficult to replace. Some slide into a groove, others are held with screws, still others glue in place.

Website of the day

Seasonal Food Guide

This website is very cool. It shows you what foods are in season at your location. Select your state, the month, and any type of produce (or all produce) and it shows you a list. We’ll be using this often!

Recipe of the Day

Jack-O’-Lantern Stuffed Peppers Recipe

by Chef Charles Smith from Taftville, CT

What a cute meal to have for your little goblins before they go out trick or treating. It’s a delicious stuffed pepper recipe that’s turned into an adorable Jack- O’-Lantern. The filling is full of meat and rice with just enough sauce. This is a meal your entire family will love.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Candy wasn’t given out on Halloween until the 1950s. Before then, it was pieces of cake, fruit, nuts, coins and little toys that were handed out. Today, one-quarter of all candy sold in the U.S. is purchased for Halloween.

Readers' Pets of the Day

These aren’t actually any of our readers’ pets, but we saw this photo online and couldn’t resist sharing. Happy Howl-o-ween from RVtravel.com and our pets!

