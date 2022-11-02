RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Issue 1983

“Sorrow is how we learn to love. Your heart isn’t breaking. It hurts because it’s getting larger. The larger it gets, the more love it holds.” ―Rita Mae Brown

10 smart ways you can use toothpicks while RVing

By Gail Marsh

My uncle always had a toothpick hanging from his mouth. As a child, I was fascinated by it. Why? Because he could talk around it, laugh, and even sneeze without dislodging it! That toothpick stayed between his lips no matter what! I kinda wish my uncle was still alive so he could learn some of the following tips and hacks for using toothpicks while RVing. I think he’d like them!

Using toothpicks in the RV kitchen

Cake decorating. Yes, you’ve probably used a toothpick to test a cake for “doneness.” (If you poke a toothpick into the cake and it comes out moist, the cake needs to bake longer. If the pick comes out dry, the cake is done.) But check out this tip! After you frost that birthday cake, use a toothpick to first lightly draw or write your message. That way, if you need to redo it, simply smooth the frosting and try again. Once you’re satisfied with the result, follow the toothpick line with a decorating gel pen.

Continue reading 9 more toothpick tips

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: Do some of RV’s drains go into the black tank? Is it legal?

Dear Dave,

I have read articles stating that gray water from a kitchen, bath or shower might be routed to the black tank rather than the gray tank. Is that legal? I would think that there should be a check valve of sorts if it is. Do you know if my rig has that design? —Frank, 2022 Nash 18FM



Read Dave’s answer

Open Mic: Dave and Dustin answer your questions

On today’s live Talkin’ RV Tech, our two tech experts will answer your questions from our online video studio about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So join them and pick their brains via chat. Ask questions or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information.

Watch here. RV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube.

How to stream movies and TV in your RV from your phone or tablet

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever wondered how to stream movies, TV shows, and YouTube in your RV? Yes, it can be done and even if you are not all that tech-savvy! The video below from Patrick McCormick from Travels with Delaney will show you how.

When it comes to watching TV in your RV you actually have a lot of options. Patrick briefly covers them all.

Click here to watch

This RVer forgot to unplug the electric cord and drove away. A reminder for all RVers

By Kate Doherty

One motorhome owner began driving away while the electric cord was still plugged into the park’s electrical pedestal. It damaged the bay door hinge and destroyed his electrical bay. At this writing, it was not determined if the park’s electrical pedestal sustained damage. Forgetful? Perhaps. “It happens” is the famous saying from the Forrest Gump movie that morphed and remains prevalent in our lingo today. Mishaps occur. Continue reading this important reminder.

Some National Parks no longer take cash to enter, just cards. Good idea or bad?

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Help prevent LP gas leaks in cold weather

Storing your rig in below-freezing weather? LP gas regulators have been known to freeze up and crack. Shut off the valve(s) on your LP storage containers so if a break does happen, you won’t have gas running away.

17 mysterious shipwrecks you can see on Google Earth

Have you ever seen a shipwreck? There are many places around the country (and world) where you can see what remains from shipwrecks, but this article is neat because you don’t have to leave your current location to do so! The photos from Google Earth are amazing!

Recipe of the Day

Pulled Pork and Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

by Tammy Brownlow from Dallas, TX

If you have leftover pulled pork, have an open mind and give this grilled cheese sandwich a try. It sounds unusual but the combination of flavors is wonderful. The baked cinnamon apples are a delicious complement to the pulled pork. When grilled, the sharp cheddar cheese gets nice and gooey. This sandwich has so much flavor that you cannot wait for the next bite. We served ours with sweet potato chips for an easy meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

220,000 is the average number of wedding proposals on Valentine’s Day each year.

*Is the U.S. population getting older or younger? How much older or younger, and in what amount of time? Find all those answers in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Snickers was a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever rescue, and the sweetest boy ever! He would race to the truck when it was time to go camping. He loved long walks, riding in the canoe, was very sociable, and his silky tail was ‘like a screen saver’ mesmerizing as it gently wagged. He camped all over the country for over 12 years. Pictured here at Wellesley Island State Park in NY on the St. Lawrence River.” —Sarah Stranz

A little snail was standing at the corner waiting to cross the street. He heard two turtles coming down the street from the opposite direction. They both ran their stop sign and crashed at the intersection. The police responded and when the officer arrived he saw all the turtle parts strewn about the road and knew there were no survivors. Looking around he saw the little snail standing at the corner. He walked over and looking down he asked the snail if he saw the accident happen. The little snail looked up at the officer and said, ”Oh officer, it happened so fast!”

Thanks to reader Ron Speidel for the joke!

