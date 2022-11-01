RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Issue 1982

Today’s thought

“In November, the trees are standing all sticks and bones. Without their leaves, how lovely they are, spreading their arms like dancers. They know it is time to be still.” —Cynthia Rylant

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cook For Your Pets Day!

On this day in history: 1870 – In the United States, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) makes its first official meteorological forecast.

Tip of the Day

How do I fix RV delamination?

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Recently, our RV repair shop received the below email from Pat regarding delamination on their RV:

RE: 2016 Grand Design Reflection 303RLS … DELAMINATION

What is the correct way to fix this problem? Your opinion would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!!!

Join me in this video as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. We share our initial thoughts on the cause of this delamination and what it would take to fix it. We also share how routine maintenance can prevent RV delamination.

Watch the video

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I want to clean my black tank valve but I can’t find it

Dear Dave,

I am living in my motorhome because Hurricane Ian flooded my house. I can’t find the black water tank valve. However, I know where the handle is to open and close the valve, but I want to find the valve itself so I can either clean it or replace it. I have looked all over the place for it. On another topic, I wonder if I can refill the propane tank without taking it to a dealer. Thanks for your help. —Thomas, 2017 Winnebago Vista 29E

Video of the day

Wally Byam’s White Airstream: Restoring a piece of RV history

Almost any RV restoration project involves a significant amount of time, effort, and elbow grease. But when the RV you are restoring is of cultural and historical significance, it bumps things up another notch. Such is the case in the video below from the Airstream Heritage Center about the efforts taken to perfectly restore Wally Byam’s personal unique White Airstream.

Do-it-yourself inverter repair – Important to know

If you’re away from shore power, having a power inverter goes a long way to making life better. But if your inverter takes a vacation while you’re on vacation, life can get tough. Can you do your own inverter repair? In some cases, the diagnosis and treatment is easy for the competent do-it-yourselfer. Follow these easy steps and keep this article handy!

Reader poll

Do you have any international travels planned within the next year?

Quick Tip

Take care of your transmission

Don’t ignore your automatic transmission. Check the fluid level regularly. If you find the level going down, it could be a leak or (gulp!) a malfunction. Check with a transmission mechanic — and don’t hesitate to get a second opinion if the suggestion involves big money.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Pinterest: Remodeled Airstream Trailers

This is a page on Pinterest, not a website, but we know you’ll be entertained by it anyway (especially if you liked today’s Video of the Day!). Spend a few minutes scrolling through these incredible remodeled Airstreams. Wow!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 58 percent wear prescription reading glasses.

• 62 percent say the weather has been warmer than usual where they were this summer.

• 8 percent have visited a museum within the last week, and 34 percent have visited one within the last six months.

Recent poll: Have you ever been so poor you had to go to bed hungry?

Recipe of the Day

“Unstuffed” Green Pepper Soup for the Crock Pot

by Angie Robinson from Findlay, OH

A super easy Crock Pot soup dinner. This tastes just like stuffed bell peppers but is so much easier to make. The texture isn’t soup-like; rice and meat make this super hearty. You get bell pepper pieces in every bite. It’s a budget-friendly meal.

Trivia

The U.S. population is getting older. Since 2000, the national median age—when half the population is older and half younger—has risen by 3.4 years, to 38.8. So said the U.S. Census Bureau last June.

*What year was it when candy was first given out for Halloween? Before candy, what was given out? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our Dachshunds, Zac, Meeko, and Shiloh. Meeko, the youngest, is the 10th generation of the same bloodline. She is new at camping but is learning the rules. Her mom and dad are experienced and love to camp. They’re an item at every stop. People love them.” —Wayne Braxton

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

