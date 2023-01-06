RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 6, 2023

Issue 2030

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“It ain’t what they call you, it’s what you answer to.” ―W.C. Fields

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bean Day!

On this day in history: 1930 – The first diesel-powered automobile trip is completed, from Indianapolis, Indiana, to New York, New York.

Looking for an RV Show? Visit our Directory of Upcoming Shows.

Tip of the Day

What is phubbing and why you should avoid it

By Gail Marsh

Look around you. Whether you’re sitting at a campfire, doing laundry in the campground laundromat, or on the road traveling, you’ll probably see others phubbing. In fact, there’s a good chance you’re phubbing as well! What is phubbing? And why should you avoid it? Well, read on to find out.

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I mount and seal security cameras on roof of RV?

Hello Dave,

I want to mount four security cameras on the roof of the RV. Should I be concerned with drilling and sealing holes in the rooftop if I put Dicor over all the mounting fasteners? Should I find a stud or frame to drill into or …? Thanks. —Jerry, 2011 Thor Chateau 22B

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Important RV roof side seam maintenance

Now that winter is in full swing, it’s more important than ever to ensure your RV is watertight. I often see that side seams on RV roofs are neglected. When looking at the roof line edge on your RV, be sure the molding is making good contact with the roof. If the sealant on the side edge is cracked, loose, separated or missing, it’s time for some RV roof side seam maintenance!

Read more

Video of the day

Hiking Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park aka ‘America’s Deadliest Hike’

By Cheri Sicard

Randy from America’s Parks had done a previous video two years prior to this one that proved wildly popular. He nonetheless felt he needed to do a new video after recently completing another hike up Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park in Utah…

For those who can’t actually do this hike, we can live vicariously as Randy takes us along on the most difficult, yet jaw-droppingly beautiful, parts of it. In this portion, known as the chain section, hikers rely on chains to help them up (and down) the steep, narrow incline. A large part of the video is devoted to this natural wonder eye candy.

Click here to watch

LAST DAY TO SAVE 30%

Forget boring campgrounds—Stay at incredible “campsites” in 2023

With a Harvest Hosts membership, you can stay overnight at more than 4,500 wineries, farms, breweries, etc., for free! Harvest Hosts offers an alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can meet interesting people, taste great wines, eat fresh produce and stay in beautiful, peaceful settings.

USE CODE FRIENDS30 for 30% off—AND HURRY! Offer ends TODAY!! Learn more.

A sobering metaphor, a sweet story, and a vision of our mortality

By Nanci Dixon

Today, a post that I wrote on Facebook five years ago came up. It tears at my heartstrings and it still holds true. This was the post: “I watched a video the other day where they used a tape measure to encourage people to follow their dreams. Using a life expectancy chart he pulled the tape out to his current age in inches, marking the place with his forefinger and thumb. He then pulled the tape measure out to his life expectancy and marked that number. Holding the tape measure up he highlighted the long time he has lived and the little time left. I pulled out a tape measure and did the same. While sobering, the moral of following your dreams in the time left rang loud and clear. We will follow our dreams.” Continue reading this heartfelt essay. We can relate; we bet you can too.

Reader poll

Did you “go steady” in high school?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Easy check for water leaks

Check your RV for plumbing system water leaks easily. With water in the fresh tank, turn on your water pump. After it shuts off, signaling the system is pressurized, it won’t turn on again until you “call for water.” If it does turn on, you probably have a leak.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Know someone who is feeling a bit under the weather? This will absolutely cheer them right up!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

15 Cool Abandoned Places in the USA You Need to Visit

If you’re like us, you enjoy visiting ghost towns and other long-forgotten historical sites. Well, this website is for you! We’re adding these places to our travel bucket list.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• RV LIFE Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Chorizagna – My Mexican Chorizo Lasagna

by Stephanie Beacham from Jacksonville, NC

Looking for a flavorful dinner? You’ve found one with this chorizo lasagna recipe. It’s so easy and delicious! Chorizo adds a mild spiciness to the lasagna, which pairs well with the pop of paprika. The cottage cheese adds a wonderful creaminess to the dish. We chose to use the pepper jack cheese and it does add a bit of heat. If you don’t like spicy, substitute a taco blend or shredded cheddar. The layers of flavor mesh very well together.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which U.S. coin has a value equal to its mass? Can you guess? If you guessed the nickel, you’re right. The coin weighs exactly 5.000 grams per U.S. Mint specifications, which means it has a value of exactly five cents.

*RV ownership is at a record ___ million households. Can you fill in the blank? Find the number in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Fredo the tornado is a Miniature German Schnauzer! He’s two years old and thinks he is the most important one in the room! Being a full-time RV dog he knows every inch of our RV home and he is constantly seeking out new smells or flavors of dropped food or just plain licking our leather chairs! He makes RV living delightful and never tears up anything! He’s such a perfect dog and his 9 lbs. of puppyhood make it so easy to pick him up for going outside or whenever someone knocks on our door! He is the best!” —Colette Shelley

URGENT! Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We’re almost out of photos! If you’ve submitted a pet photo in the past it’s okay, send it again (as long as your pet wasn’t featured recently).

We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please!

Leave here with a laugh

These made us laugh out loud! Want to buy one for a baby in your life? You can find a bunch of options here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.