RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Issue 2032

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Whatever you are physically…male or female, strong or weak, ill or healthy–all those things matter less than what your heart contains. If you have the soul of a warrior, you are a warrior. All those other things, they are the glass that contains the lamp, but you are the light inside.” ―Cassandra Clare

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Shop For Travel Day! Woohoo!

On this day in history: 1901 – New York: Automobile Club of America installs signs on major highways.

Tip of the Day

Pull tabs and five ways to reuse them while RVing

By Gail Marsh

If you’re old (like me) you may remember poking holes in a drink can. You used a can opener called a church key. One end of the mechanism featured a pointed end and the other a rounded or smooth end. In order to get the drink to come out without blubbering, you’d poke two holes—one each on opposite sides of the can top. As air flowed into the can, the beverage smoothly flowed out.

In 1959, the can pull tab was invented. Ermal Fraze, the founder of Dayton Reliable Tool & Manufacturing Company came up with the idea. Legend has it that Fraze forgot to bring a can opener to a picnic. He was forced to try and open beer cans on his car bumper!

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is there room to upgrade 1000-watt inverter in Mercedes floorplan?

Dear Dave,

I am looking at purchasing a 2023 Thor Quantum Mercedes Sprinter. The problem is it only comes with a 1/2 wave inverter and only 1000 watts. I’m looking to upgrade the 1000-watt inverter and install a Go Power! IC2000 inverter with 2 AGM 100ah deep cycle batteries. Do you feel there is room for this or should I look for a different coach? —Donald

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Are RV AirSkirts worth it? Temperature test plus installation

By Cheri Sicard

There’s no doubt that RV skirting can help keep your RV warm in cold temperatures as well as cooler in warmer temperatures. There are many types of commercial and DIY RV skirting available, but RV AirSkirts have to be the easiest to install.

Click here to watch

The history of the cheeseburger: Almost as satisfying as a burger itself!

By Chris Epting

Over the course of the next couple of weeks, we’ll be tracing some food origins, starting with an all-American classic, the cheeseburger. Believe it or not, there are three places that all claim to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger. How can this be? Sometimes, similar ideas are thought of around the same time in history. These “coincidences” sometimes lead to arguments over who had the idea first, as is the case with the cheeseburger. … Drool over some cheeseburgers here.

Psst: Want to know the best burgers in the U.S. and Canada? Our readers have spoken, and they have tasty answers!

Reader poll

Which would you prefer for a quick snack?

Tell us here

Would you please help us spread the word about this newsletter? Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Correct RV tire pressure saves them

Keeping RV tires at the right inflation saves them. Too much pressure—uneven tread wear. Too little pressure—risk ruining the tires from over-heating, plus uneven wear. Tires give off air even without actual “leaks,” so check them before you start out on a trip, and at least weekly on the road.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Anything that could prevent you from getting into an accident is worth having, isn’t it? This is no exception!

Website of the day

Soak Your Winter Blues Away in America’s Most Beautiful Natural Hot Springs

If eyes could drool they would at all these photos. We want to go to all these hot springs, especially now in winter!

RV People

By Gary Jefferson

RV People are RVers I meet along the way. I always ask permission to take a photo, let people pose themselves, and take a shot quickly. The only information I include is general information about the location. If license plates show, they have been doctored in Photoshop. The photos are always in black and white. They are featured Saturdays and Tuesdays at RVtravel.com

Fire-resistant bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 2000℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 12 percent have attended a World Series game.

• 33 percent say their very first kiss was exhilarating, but 8 percent say it was either disappointing or a dud.

• 26 percent have never visited Yellowstone National Park.

Recent poll: Which do you most often prefer: a well lighted campground or a dark one?

Recipe of the Day

“Unstuffed” Green Pepper Soup for the Crock Pot

by Angie Robinson from Findlay, OH

A super easy Crock Pot soup dinner. This tastes just like stuffed bell peppers but is so much easier to make. The texture isn’t soup-like; rice and meat make this super hearty. You get bell pepper pieces in every bite. It’s a budget-friendly meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Prohibition Era’s most successful enforcement officers made their arrests posing as… what? Police officers! Yup! Izzy Einstein and Moe Smith were the most successful Prohibition Era enforcement officers. They were responsible for nearly 5,000 arrests between 1920 and 1925. Their secret? Honesty! They’d walk right up to speakeasies and announce they were police officers looking for a drink. Bouncers and bartenders thought it was a gag. After all, what kind of officer would walk right up and announce themselves like that? The two officers would walk in, order a round of drinks, take a sip, and sneak the rest of the drink into bottles in their overcoats to serve later as evidence. Done deal!

*Which country has the longest national anthem? Take a guess and see if you’re right. Check yesterday’s trivia for the answer.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Toto (brown) and Shorty (tri-color) have been full-time travelers for three years. They are great travelers but hate windshield wipers lol. They’re great examples of ‘if a tree falls 500 miles away a Chihuahua will bark!'” —David N.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.