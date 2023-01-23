RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 23, 2023

Issue 2041

Today’s thought

“There are no happy endings.

Endings are the saddest part,

So just give me a happy middle

And a very happy start.” ―Shel Silverstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1957 – American inventor Walter Frederick Morrison sells the rights to his flying disc to the Wham-O toy company, which later renames it the “Frisbee”.

Tip of the Day

16 ways bungee cords can make RVing life easier

By Gail Marsh

Bungee cords come in a variety of sizes and strengths (this is the variety pack I like and suggest). You may already use them to secure the RV cupboard doors during travel days by wrapping the cord through the opposing handles. There are so many ways that bungee cords can make RVing easier.

Note: When attempting to fasten a screw or other mounting device to your RV walls, take special care. The walls can be flimsy, and you don’t want to harm your rig.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I swap my RV’s manual driver seat base for an electric one?

Dear Dave,

How difficult would it be to change the RV’s driver’s seat base from a manual to a power base, and where could I find the bases? —Chuck, 2018 Forest River Georgetown GT3 30X3

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Be careful what you wash your rubber RV roof with!

A few months ago we had a customer schedule an appointment for their 2015 Grand Design Solitude 305RE to have a roof coating completed. Upon inspection, we found that the roof membrane was sticky and tacky—we could rub the membrane with our finger and the membrane would simply wipe away. Obviously, we were unable to complete a roof coating on a roof membrane that we suspected was damaged by chemicals.

Video of the day

Jaw-dropping super rare 1970s Camelot Cruiser RV

By Cheri Sicard

This super rare, only one of three, vintage 1970s Camelot Cruiser RV is like a perfectly preserved time capsule of the swinging ’70s in ALL its avocado green shag carpet glory.

All RVers will relate to this catchy song. You’re going to love it!

This song, “I Need to Go Somewhere”, by a wonderful artist, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, recently came on my Spotify radio as I was driving. I know and love Drew Holcomb, but hadn’t heard this song before. As soon as it came on I found myself cranking up the volume. Not only is it catchy, but I think it’s something we can all relate to as RVers. Watch the video and listen here.

Reader poll

Have you pulled off the highway with your RV because of high winds?

Quick Tip

Hint for safer parking

Ever find you need to park the rig with part of it “sticking out” in traffic, either on a street or in a parking lot? Pick up a set of “sport cones” from Walmart. A little shorter than standard traffic cones, they still stick out like sore thumbs, are inexpensive, and can be easily stored near the driver (or navigator) seat. Great for marking an “occupied” campsite, too.

Website of the day

sommsation

This one is for the wine drinkers out there… This is so neat! Get your friends or family together, even if they’re scattered around the country or globe, and enjoy a sommelier-led wine tasting class (all virtual). We’ll join you—Cheers!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

How do we feel about this? Ermmmm… we’re not quite sure. We’re also not quite sure what it would be like to go to the bathroom after this… (there, we said it!)

Recipe of the Day

Chicken and Dumpling Casserole

by Carla Skiles from Greeley, KS

A wonderful twist on chicken and dumplings. The base is creamy and full of chicken. Fresh cooked onions and celery add the flavor you expect. The touch of basil is a different, and delicious, twist. Peas give the easy casserole a pop of sweetness. The “dumpling” is like a drop biscuit that is infused with hints of basil. Once baked, the biscuit is firm but underneath is a little gooey like a traditional dumpling.

Trivia

The deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history was a… forest fire? Volcanic eruption? Earthquake? Hurricane? If you guessed hurricane, you’re correct. Called the Great Galveston Hurricane, the category 4 storm ripped through Galveston, Texas, in 1900. When it made landfall, it had a peak wind speed of 145 mph. The storm destroyed more than 3,600 homes and killed about 8,000 people. That makes it the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Izzy is trying to stay warm in 14 degree weather in Prineville, Oregon.” —Mike Pardina

Leave here with a laugh

