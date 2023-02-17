RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 17, 2023

Issue 2060

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The advantage of a bad memory is that one enjoys several times the same good things for the first time.” ―Friedrich Nietzsche

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Random Acts of Kindness Day!

On this day in history: 1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.

Tip of the Day

Making these small changes will make a big difference when RVing

By Gail Marsh

Ever feel like you’re in a rut? You know … same ol’, same ol’. I never thought it possible, but you can get into a rut when RVing. The good news? You can make small changes. And small changes can make a big difference to your RVing experience.

Change up the route

We’ve been fortunate to travel to Florida for the past several winters. Our RV has made it possible to enjoy warm days filled with sunshine. It’s been great! All except the drive to and from the Sunshine State. You see, we’ve taken the exact same route for years now. It’s a fairly direct route and the roads are no worse or better than those we travel at other times of the year. The thing is, we no longer enjoy the journey as we have in the past. Our “Whoo-hoo!” has become “Ho hum.” We’re definitely in a rut.

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is it possible to overcharge my RV’s batteries?

Hi Dave,

My Pinnacle is solar and generator prepped. I have three roof panels connected to a 60-amp Renogy solar controller, and I just installed an Onan 5500 generator. Do I need to disconnect my solar system from the battery bank while connected to shore power or running the generator? Regarding the generator, if I start the generator while connected to shore power, will it switch over without causing a disaster? … —Jim, 2019 Jayco Pinnacle

Read the rest of Jim’s question and Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Best dog exercise pens: How to safely contain dogs at your RV site

By Cheri Sicard

As the new adoptive mother of an Australian Cattle Dog rescue who needs lots of exercise and mental stimulation, this video was of particular interest. But I bet it will be for anyone who RVs with a dog or dogs. After all, even with small dogs, an RV is a small space. With larger dogs that space shrinks. I know my Benito and I are constantly doing do-si-dos in my travel trailer’s narrow living space. A dog exercise pen could be just what we need.

The RVing pet experts from Paws to Journey gave me a probable solution in this video. In it, they show their favorite brand of pet enclosure (they did not sponsor the video, it is just an unbiased recommendation) along with how they use them to safely contain multiple dogs while RVing.

Click here to watch

For Lovers Only…

To: Storm

From: “Irene”

“Storm, when you came into my life it was just that, a storm. Looking forward to our travels in our first RV. Happy Valentine’s Day my love, my Storm. XO.”

To: Kat

From: Angry Bird

“Happy Valentine’s and happy anniversary! Love, me!”

Even though Valentine’s Day is over, we’ll continue this feature throughout the month since we got so many submissions. No more new submissions will be accepted, though.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This isn’t just a mystery product. This is an absolutely-must-have product. We’re being serious. You MUST have this in your car or RV at all times.

Beat-ing feelings of isolation while on the road; find what keeps you company

By Sandi Sturm

“I spend a lot of time alone. Being a traveling entrepreneur and digital nomad has me spending hours and hours at a time inside the RV reading, learning, creating, and typing on the keyboard. This is something that I have had to get acquainted with because it goes against everything that I am. …” Read Sandi’s tips for relieving feelings of isolation and adapting to constant change here.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

How good are you at telling jokes?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Thermostat not working right?

Reader Steve Willey says, “Our digital thermostat kept the furnace on too long in cold weather and it got over 80 inside. The culprit was the location of the thermostat on the panel side of the refrigerator enclosure. The refrigerator is isolated from room heat and vented to outdoors. In freezing weather cold air was surrounding the refrigerator and entering the thermostat through an overly large wiring hole behind it. Sealant and a sheet of foam behind the thermostat cured the problem.” Thanks, Steve!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The Coziest Restaurant in Every State

It’s February, and that means having dinner in a rustic lodge or a saloon by a fireplace sounds pretty nice, right? Well, this list from Food & Wine has you covered.

Fire-resistant bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 2000℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Learn more or order.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• RV LIFE Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Fried Cabbage With Bacon

by Kadijah James from Washington, DC

We loved how this fried cabbage with bacon uses three types of cabbage (green, red, and savoy). They all taste the same, but each has a slightly different texture. Frying down the cabbage in bacon grease is a fantastic way to cook cabbage. There’s plenty of flavor thanks to the bacon and seasonings. You can serve this side dish with just about anything. It would be delicious with corned beef, burgers, steak, or roasted chicken.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Ever wonder why Lyme disease is called Lyme? Well, when the disease was first diagnosed in 1975 it was done so in Old Lyme, Connecticut.

*What letter never appears on the Periodic Table and why? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jethro is a 20-year-old Golden Retriever and patriarch of the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra, Illinois. He’s a faithful companion to Shawn and Kathy, owners of this amazing wild mustang and burro rescue, rehab, and adoption organization. He’s the sweetest boy. I loved petting him. These Harvest Hosts are so worth visiting. So kind and compassionate. (Picture taken August 2022.)” —Sarah Stranz

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Where should you camp next? Find out!

This 50-state guide will show you the best campgrounds across the U.S. It gives you a regional, state-by-state breakdown of amazing outdoor accommodations, from campground to RV resorts. It also breaks campsites down by your personality and desires amenities. Now that’s cool! It also highlights regional cuisine, attractions and activities. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

What Do You Want Us To Write About?

As an RVtravel.com reader and RVer, what questions or concerns do you have that you believe we should address in this newsletter and/or website? Please let us know at editor @ rvtravel.com and we will do our best to address them in an upcoming article.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.