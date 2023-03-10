RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 10, 2023

Issue 2075

Tip of the Day

Optimize space in your RV shower to make it feel bigger than it is

By Gail Marsh

I can sing in our RV’s shower, but there’s no room to dance! Trust me. Even though we have a “walk-in” shower with triple-panel glass doors, it’s still small. Our RV shower feels especially cramped when grandkids add their shampoos, washcloths, and body wash bottles to our own collection of loofahs and products. To solve this issue, I’ve researched several ways to make the most of that small space. Here are some ideas I’ve found.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I get the yellow stains out from around the RV’s floor vents?

Dear Dave,

How do I get the yellow stains out that have come through the floor around the heat vents? I was told it was probably from excessive glue used by the manufacturer. Thank you. —Chiara, 2020 Forest River Wildwood 40FDEN

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Hearty Mountain Man Dutch Oven Breakfast Casserole

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Cowboy Kent Rollins is going to show you how to cook his hearty Dutch Oven Breakfast Casserole. Kent says he used to cook this breakfast a lot on ranches. It’s so hearty it will keep you going all day!

With more than 4 million YouTube views, this is one of the most popular outdoor cooking videos I’ve found. It’s little wonder: This one-pot breakfast casserole consists of “layers and layers of goodness”!

Click here to watch

My pet is old. What do I do if they die while RVing?

Dear Dr. Karel,

As a person who travels with a very senior cat, 19+ years old, do you have any thoughts if they die “on the road”? I know that the sad moment will come and I’m not really ready. Maybe a contributor has thoughts along these lines. I’m pretty sure that this sad event has happened to others reading this newsletter. —Tom P.

Read Dr. Karel’s compassionate advice.

Reader poll

Do you have vision or hearing impairment(s)?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

“Reusing” a bumper sticker

Want to remove a bumper sticker and then use it again later? Use a heat gun to gently heat up the sticker, pull it loose, and “stick it” on a piece of wax paper. When you’re ready to reuse it, pull it off the paper and slap it back on the bumper.

Recipe of the Day

Asparagus With Dijon Sauce

by Robyn Bruce from Linglestown, PA

Such an easy asparagus side dish that looks very elegant. The slightly tangy, rich, and very creamy Dijon sauce dresses up fresh asparagus. It would be fantastic for a special meal, such as Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or a birthday.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Ever wondered where the phrase “open a can of worms” comes from? Well, fishermen used to buy sealed metal cans of earthworms (as opposed to the plastic or Styrofoam containers used today). After arriving at their fishing spot, they would open the metal can. What was inside was alive and if the top was left open for too long or the can was tipped over, well, your biggest problem would no longer be catching fish.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Myka the Airedale loves full-time RVing. This was at my last birthday.” —Connie Rubright

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

