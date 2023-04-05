RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Issue 2093

Today’s thought

“Courage isn’t having the strength to go on – it is going on when you don’t have strength.” ―Napoleon Bonaparte

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Read A Road Map Day!

On this day in history: 1792 – United States President George Washington exercises his authority to veto a bill, the first time this power is used in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Maximizing the efficiency of your camping cooler

By Gail Marsh

Having a reliable cooler or ice chest is a must for any camping or RV road trip adventure. Here are some tips to help you get the most out of your cooler and keep your food and drinks cold for longer.

Coolers are not created equal! There are high-end coolers built to retain ice for days, while less expensive models may only keep ice for a few hours.

Continue reading

Click here to see if your RV made it into today's issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

No power is coming from my RV’s onboard generator. Why?

Dear Dave,

The Onan generator starts and runs perfectly, but when I start it, it’s not powering up the RV. —William, 2017 Fleetwood Flair LXE

Read Dave's answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Why we recommend RV slide toppers

Should all RVers with slide outs have slide toppers? Dustin says, “Yes!” He goes over the pros of the toppers, the cons, as well as how to install them and why they’re worth it.

Click here

Video of the day

9 special challenges of renovating Airstreams

By Cheri Sicard

The title of the video below on YouTube is a bit misleading as it asks, “Why is no one renovating Airstreams?”

I think it is safe to say that many people are and have been renovating Airstreams. But, that being said, renovating the classic silver bullet trailers do present some challenges that you are not likely to encounter when renovating other types of trailers.

Asking why? Find out here.

Unusual souvenirs across the U.S. prompt one question: Why?!

By Gail Marsh

It’s the last day of your trip and you realize you still haven’t purchased a souvenir. Hubby and I usually opt for a T-shirt, locally crafted Christmas ornament, or a refrigerator magnet featuring a local landmark. It doesn’t matter that the magnet won’t stick to our stainless-steel RV refrigerator. It’s the last day to get something. Anything! … Read about some unusual souvenirs here. Do you have any that are weirder? Let us know in the comments.

Reader poll

Does your RV feature a Murphy bed?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Keep your sink drain clean to avoid “stink”

Working in the RV galley generates all kinds of small waste particles. If they go down the sink drain, they can form a “stink generator,” and they can foul up your tank level probes. Go to the hardware store and obtain the appropriately sized stainless steel sink drain screen. Clean it out frequently — by tossing the contents in the trash, not down the drain.

Recipe of the Day

Louisiana Carrot Souffle

by Janis McRae from Central, LA

This carrot souffle tastes like dessert, not a side dish. It’s sweet, light, and creamy. Serve this at your holiday meal and we guarantee you can get kids to eat their veggies. This copycat recipe does taste like the souffle you can find at Picadilly restaurants.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

North Dakota’s Lake Sakakawea has more shoreline than the California Pacific Coast.

*What are the westernmost and easternmost states in the United States? We bet you don’t get it right! Check yesterday’s trivia to find out.

