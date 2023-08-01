RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Issue 2177

Tip of the Day

Watch in horror as this truck slides down the highway. Know these safe driving tips

By Nanci Dixon

What would happen if you were in a situation like in the video below where a truck was sliding straight toward you? What would you do? It would be hard enough in a car, but can you imagine trying to maneuver a 20,000- to 40,000-pound RV around a sliding truck speeding toward you on its side? This driver did an impressive job, but we can’t imagine everyone would react like this. Study the safe driving tips below so you know how to react in case anything like this happens to you.

Click here to read

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV’s batteries are dead. Do I have to replace them if always on shoreline power?

Dear Dave,

We are no longer towing from place to place and are in a permanent location (snowbirds in AZ) October to May, then back to Idaho for our residence. My batteries (two 12V tandem) are no longer holding a charge. Since we are on shore power, do we really need to replace these? Or can we just use the shore power? Thanks. Read you every morning. Keep up the good advice! —Norman, 2003 HitchHiker II by NuWa

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Tour the 2024 Thor Luminate DD35: Biggest kitchen in a Class A

By Cheri Sicard

If you are in the market for a Class A motorhome with a BIG kitchen, join Matt and Andrea from Matt’s RV reviews (one of our reader’s favorite RV vloggers) for a 2024 Thor Luminate DD35 tour.

As usual, Matt is “super excited” to share this tour with you. Last year was the first for this particular motorhome, but Thor has come out with a new floor plan for ’24 that features one of the best kitchens Matt has ever seen in a motorhome. And Matt has seen A LOT of motorhomes.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

How to make Cowboy Coffee—The best campfire coffee

By Cheri Sicard

Our favorite campfire cooking expert, Cowboy Kent Rollins [2.6M subscribers, 244M views on YouTube], produced the video below to teach the world how to make cowboy coffee.

Besides simply showing us how to make cowboy coffee, Kent goes into all his tips and tricks to make what he says is “the smoothest cup of coffee around.”

Click here to watch

Reader poll

Do you have at least one friend you have known since you were a child?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Why trailer weight distribution is so critical

Longtime RVer and RVtravel.com reader George B. flagged this YouTube video as a “must see” for our readers. It’s a truly graphic demonstration of what happens when you don’t keep enough weight over the trailer tongue. Watch the 30-second video here. Thanks, George!

Recipe of the Day

Peaches & Cream Oatmeal Cookies

by Debbie Deverill from Gilbert, AZ

These oatmeal cookies intrigued us. The fruit and white chocolate chips caught our eye. One bite and we were hooked. This chewy cookie has flavors of a traditional oatmeal cookie, but then you get pops of sweetness from the fruit. If you can’t find dried peaches, apricots are a great substitute. You could also swap other fruits like dried blueberries.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you were to decide to run around the world at a marathon’s length each day (26.2 miles), it would take you 2.5 years to run full circle.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our co-pilots, rescue and feral cats, Hannah and Tina, are not happy to start a trip but settle in quickly once on the road. They both like to sleep in the front seats during the day or their favorite spot on the bed. Tina (the all black one) likes to play watchcat by sleeping in the front window as well.” —J J Mahany Jr

