RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 21, 2023

Issue 2191

“Scared is what you’re feeling. Brave is what you’re doing.” ―Emma Donoghue

Did you know that wheel chocks expire? They do!

By Gail Marsh

Wait! What?! Wheel chocks expire? That’s news to me, and I’m not an RV newbie. We’ve been enjoying the RV life for several years! How do you know if the chocks that currently help hold your rig in place are degraded or (gasp!) already expired?

It all happened accidentally. As per our usual routine when leaving a campground, I waited for my husband to back our rig up (just a bit) to allow me access to the wheel chocks. As soon as the fifth wheel’s tires backed off our chock, I quickly grabbed it. Then I hurried around to the opposite side of the rig to repeat my actions.

I jumped into the truck, tossed the wheel chocks into the back seat, and we were on our way. Only later, with the seemingly endless road stretching before us, I turned to look in the back seat. I wanted to find and read the book I’d packed along for the trip.

The sun shone through the truck’s window at just the right angle, I guess, because I noticed something printed on the side of a wheel chock. Curious, I picked up the chock to take a closer look. “REPLACE AFTER” were the words that intrigued me.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I just bought a used RV. There’s no water in it, so do I need to winterize it?

Dear Dave,

I just bought this RV and haven’t used it yet. There’s no water to the units. Do I need to add RV antifreeze since it’s still dry, so to speak? Thanks. —Michael, 2005 Kountry Star

Sneak preview: 2024 Ember RV Touring Edition 29MRS— A flat 5er with attention to detail

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is of the Ember Touring Edition 29MRS. This is a new floor plan for the company and one that I would describe as a flat fifth wheel. Sort of. In many ways this floor plan resembles what you might find in a fifth wheel but, instead, is a travel trailer.

Cleaning RV clearance lights. How dirty are yours?

Today I’m going to talk about some summertime cleanup regarding clearance lights. Each year we see a lot of hidden water damage in these lights. For this example, let’s look at your clearance light lenses, bases, and sealants.

Most RVers end up having to repair, replace or caulk around their RV clearance lights when they begin to stop working, are missing a lens, or showing signs of leaks.

Full-time RVers pick the 12 BEST RV camping spots in the U.S.

By Cheri Sicard

After full-time RVing for the last five years, the team from Today is Someday is continually asked for the best RV camping spot recommendations. They produced the video below to share their 12 favorite spots to RV, at least so far. (I know the title says 11 best RV camping spots, but they include a bonus campground on the video to bring it to 12.)

The list encompasses a wide variety of RV experiences, so there is bound to be something for everyone on it.

Here’s why St. Louis, Missouri, is the perfect RV family vacation

By Gail Marsh

I’m not a travel agent. I just recognize a good (make that great) thing when I see it. And St. Louis is great! It’s especially great this summer because we’ve decided to vacation closer to home. We’ll not only save on fuel prices by staying closer, but there’s so much to see and do in this wonderful city on the Mississippi River. Continue reading.

Have you ever been bitten by a tick that you had to remove from your body?

Some things you might forget to oil

Steps—If you don’t oil these frequently, they will start sticking and not go all the way in or all the way out. Leveling jacks—These are expensive to replace, so crawl under your RV and spray all sides of the shiny cylinder at least once a month. Slide gears—If you don’t keep these oiled, they will stick or put a heavy load on your motor. Slide motors are expensive to replace. And, of course, grease the chassis when you change the oil. Handles on the storage bins. Entrance door latch and handle. Recliner—An occasional spray of silicone will keep it operating smoothly and quietly. Put a piece of cardboard under your recliner before you spray the silicone and leave it overnight so any excess oil won’t end up on your carpet. Even if you have tile or hardwood floors, it’s still a good idea to keep oil off of your floor. Driver’s seat and the co-pilot’s seat—including all of the cables and controls. I’m sure you will find other things that you can spray. Go for it. Yes, I carry WD-40 with me, but I normally don’t need it as long as I keep things moving freely in the first place by spraying everything regularly with silicone spray. And by spraying everything I don’t have to listen to squeaks either. From — RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget Available on Amazon.

GetMyBoat

Want to go on a boat but don’t own one? This is the site for you! GetMyBoat lets you rent boats across the U.S. Have fun and be safe!

Healthy Chicken Tacos

by Sena Wilson from Lake Jackson, TX

This guilt-free taco is yummy! The avocado salad is fresh and creamy. Tomatoes add a pop of sweetness. Lemon pepper seasoning really adds a lovely citrus flavor to the salad and chicken – it’s a must. We loved lightly frying the tortillas. It adds a crisp texture to the tacos that pairs with the creamy filling. Add your favorite toppings and you have a tasty, healthy weeknight meal.

Next time you pass a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the road, think about a blue whale’s heart. Their hearts are about as big as that motorcycle, measuring on average 5 x 4 x 5 feet. Their hearts weigh about 400 pounds.

