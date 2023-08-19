Latest RVer News for Saturday, August 19, 2023

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Issue 1118

Free, abbreviated edition

Featured articles

California Court of Appeals sides with buyers in warranty arbitration dispute

By Randall Brink

In a decision that could have a major impact on car buyers, the California Court of Appeals has ruled that a manufacturer cannot force arbitration of claims brought by buyers against the dealership where the car was purchased. … The decision in Montemayor v. Ford Motor Co. is a victory for car buyers but will also have an impact on RV buyers who sue under the various states’ “Lemon” laws or the U.S. Federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act…. Read more about how the Montemayor decision could affect RV buyers.

Washington state Attorney General issues Cease-and-Desist Order in RV park dispute

Over the past year, RVtravel.com has published several articles pertaining to disputes between RV park owners/operators and tenants. … While these previously reported lawsuits were working their way through the courts, another one, a Washington state case, began to unfold under the radar because it did not get to the federal court level. It did, however, result in a “cease and desist” action [after violating tenants’ rights] by the Attorney General of Washington, Bob Ferguson, along with another lawsuit, State of Washington v. Beacon Charters and RV Park, LLC. Continue reading.

Glacier National Park’s future: Public input requested

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (August 16, 2023) — Glacier National Park is seeking public feedback through September 30, 2023, on how visitors will access and experience the park in 2024. The park will host a series of virtual and in-person public meetings in late August to provide information from the past vehicle reservation pilot programs and answer questions. The public input from this process will be used to inform a strategy for summer 2024. Read more.

Swim in Hearst Castle’s Neptune Pool for $1,500

If you’ve ever dreamed of swimming in the luxurious pool once used by the likes of Joan Crawford, Howard Hughes and Charlie Chaplin – you’re in luck. On August 19 and 26, you can take a dip in the famous castle’s Neptune Pool in San Simeon, California, for only $1,500! Learn more.

New campground helps ease Western Montana campsite scarcity

Seeley Lake, a popular tourist destination in Western Montana, is getting a new RV park. The 70-space park, called Lazy Acres RV Park, is located on the east side of Highway 83, just south of the town. It is expected to open in the summer of 2024. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding:

Reader suggests campgrounds should be split: one part for “campers” using amenities, another part for “travelers”

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon shares more of our readers’ comments on campsite no-shows, a tip to plan ahead and compromise on your expectations, more RVers saying they had no trouble at all finding available campsites, and, of course, more complaints about the high prices. And what do you think about the suggestion to separate campgrounds into “one part for vacationers and campers, another for travelers that don’t plan to use all the amenities”? Read more.

RV Video Tour

RV inspector picks the best 4-season trailers for year-round fun

By Cheri Sicard

Most travel trailers are good for 3 seasons, at best, but can’t stand the freezing cold of winters without pipes cracking and other disasters. But there are some. If you are looking for a trailer that will supply year-round fun, no matter what the temperatures, Duane, a certified RV inspector at RV Inspection and Care, is sharing his picks of the best 4-season trailers.

Click here to read more and watch the video

That was the RV week that was

August 12–18, 2023

WEATHER ALERT

Hurricane Hilary is moving into Southern California and could provide heavy rains, widespread flooding and devastation later this weekend. If you are in the area or plan to be, visit the National Hurricane Center for the latest information.

* * *

A huge wildfire threatening Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories has sent residents fleeing to the south after warnings to evacuate. Airtankers flew missions overnight to keep the only route out of Yellowknife open. As of late Friday afternoon, the fire had closed to within 9 miles of the city of 20,000. Farther south, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia, a city of about 38,000, after a wildfire grew “exponentially worse” than expected overnight. Residents had already been ordered to evacuate 2,400 properties on Friday, while another 4,800 properties were on evacuation alert.

The national average for a gallon of gas increased five cents since last week despite lower demand and the price of oil falling several dollars per barrel and struggling to stay above $80. But the potential for hurricane development and forecasts of an expanding heat dome over Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas next week could push oil prices higher. Refineries in these states may have to curb production to deal with the sizzling temperatures.

This artistic enhancement to road signs has apparently been showing up recently in the Midwest. Similar signs with a red dot on the deer’s nose are still far more common.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Tonopah, Nevada, just west of town along U.S. Highway 95. It’s the sixth location in the state, and includes five RV hookup sites and a dump station. A little farther west on 95, a rest area offers free overnight RV camping.

A new TV channel dedicated exclusively to RVing is set to debut this month with programming 24 hours a day on Roku and other places including some small-market TV stations. Many of the programs on RVTV will come from active YouTubers. See the schedule of shows here. If you would like to be involved, email Dan Dominski at ddominski (at) cannellamedia.com.

Automotive auction platform and enthusiast community Bring a Trailer (BaT) and Vintage Camper Trailers, the leading online destination for vintage camper enthusiasts, have partnered to provide the Vintage Camper Trailers community with a personalized auction experience. Vintage Camper Trailers members can now submit their vehicles to BaT directly from the Vintage Camper Trailers website. Continue reading.

Speaking of Grand Teton National Park (WY)… Visitors should plan ahead for construction closures during installation of new restroom facilities throughout the park. Closures are necessary for public safety and to safely use cranes.

If you see a lizard wearing a necklace, let it be. It’s one of ten small blunt-nosed leopard lizards recently released in the Panoche Hills of California. The small reptiles are endangered, and the “necklace,” a radio collar, allows wildlife biologists to track them to understand them better.

If Michigan state representative James DeSana gets his way, motorists will no longer need to pay a $4 toll to cross the 5-mile Mackinac Bridge. The span links the state’s upper and lower peninsulas and has collected tolls since it opened late 1957. An estimated five million vehicles cross the bridge each year.

Another heat danger: A Eugene, Oregon, woman returned to her car after a shopping trip to find three cans of soda pop in her back seat had exploded, spraying the vehicle’s interior with the sticky stuff. It’s common knowledge not to leave children or pets inside a car on a hot day. But there are other concerns as well. If it’s 100 degrees outside, a vehicle’s interior will reach at least 140 degrees in an hour, which can lead to popping soda cans, melting of objects and other bad things.

Oh, dear … going, going, gone. This motorhome, now toast on wheels, was parked along a Santa Rosa, Calif., street when it caught fire Thursday morning. Authorities thought someone had been living in it. No word yet on the cause.

Fatalities in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes increased by 14.2% from 2020 to 2021. Two-thirds of drunk driving crash fatalities in 2021 involved a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, nearly twice the legal limit of impairment. In 2021, 13,384 people were killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, an average of one alcohol-impaired-driving fatality every 39 minutes,

Last evening, California’s Joshua Tree National Park managers closed park areas that are vulnerable to extreme flooding. The closures are a preemptive measure in anticipation of Hurricane Hilary, which could bring heavy rains and flooding. The public is advised against driving Geology Tour Road.

Yellowstone National Park (ID, MT, WY) hosted 969,692 recreation visits in July 2023, a 63% increase from July 2022, with 596,562 recreational visits.

Recalls

Forest River recalls fifth wheels. Axle may be on backwards

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2024 Sandpiper and Sierra fifth wheel trailers. The axle may be installed backwards, which can reduce braking ability. Reduced braking ability can increase the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, injury or worse. Learn more.

Some Forest River travel trailers recalled. Awning may detach

Forest River is recalling certain 2023 Forest River Pause travel trailers. The awning of the recreational vehicles may not be adequately secured, which can cause the awning to detach. An awning that detaches increases the risk of injury or crash to the vehicle as well as others in the area including pedestrians. Read more.

Some Forest River motorhomes recalled for fire danger

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2024 Coachmen Beyond, Galleria, and Nova motorhomes, equipped with certain SmartPlug 30-Amp Shore Power Inlets. The manganese bronze D-rings may crack or fail when over-tightened. A D-ring that cracks or fails may allow wires to loosen, causing electrical arcing and increasing the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse. Learn more.

The RVers nobody talks about

If you have the stomach, watch this news segment from ABC-7 in Los Angeles, about an RV street encampment of 500 RVs, many with children. This is not pretty. In fact, it’s ugly. In a June survey of RVtravel.com readers where we asked “Do you believe the number of ‘street RVers’ will grow or decline in the years ahead,” 92 percent said it would grow. Only 1 percent said it would decline. This is depressing, but it’s real.

Read last week’s installment of the new RVtravel.com monthly column “Disadvantaged RVers on the Street.”

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of August 14, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.85

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Down 9 cents.

Diesel: $4.38

Change from week before: Up 14 cents; Change from year before: Down 53 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Recipe of the Day

Apricot Chicken

by Cindy Gowing from Junction City, OR

This easy-to-prepare apricot chicken will be a go-to recipe on a busy weeknight. We opted to use chicken breasts, but chicken thighs will work too. Once baked, the chicken is tender, tangy, and sweet. A delicious blend of flavors. Adding chicken broth to prepare the rice adds a bit of savory flavor. It’s perfect with the sweeter chicken.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

One billion toothbrushes will be discarded in the U.S. this year. Source: National Geographic

Laugh of the Week

A heavily pregnant woman hobbles painfully into the hospital with one hand on her back. A nurse comes over to her and asks her what’s wrong, but the woman just shouts, “Shouldn’t! Wouldn’t! Didn’t!” The nurse shakes her head and says, “Sorry, I don’t understand.” The woman screams, “Can’t! Won’t! Don’t!” The nurse is terribly confused and turns to a doctor, who says, “Admit her. She’s having contractions.”

Today in History

