RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1093

February 25, 2023

NEAR HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, THIS WEEKEND?

If so, consider attending our superstar columnist Dave Solberg’s free seminars at the Harrisburg RV Show. The show opens at 9 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center at 2300 N Cameron Street. Be there or be square!

Cover story

Why I write for RVtravel.com

By Nanci Dixon

Recently, at one of our RVtravel.com staff and writers’ meetings (yes, we are real RV people, not artificial intelligence [AI] “androids”!), someone asked why we write for RVtravel.com and not other publications. They were referencing publications where the pay might be better but the articles don’t need to be as accurate or truthful. I only had to reflect for a moment.

Passion

I had been reading, devouring, really, RVtravel.com for years as an ardent RVer long before I ever submitted an article to the newsletter. I am passionate about RVing. From the time I was 15 and saw my first Winnebago Brave, I knew that camping in an RV was what I wanted, no, had to do. From a van converted in the backyard to a truck camper to building a Class C, then two class A’s, I was hooked. I dragged my family with me!

The day I retired we sold our house and all our stuff except for a few mementos and took off in ten-degrees-below-zero weather. These last eight years of full-time RVing have been a gift and an adventure. Recently we have become 3/4-timers, but I can still write from some of the most beautiful spots in the country.

Expertise

RVtravel.com taught me a lot through those years. The writers are experts. I continue to learn from them. They are real RVers and have extensive backgrounds in operation, maintenance and repair.

Building the van and Class C from the ground up taught me a lot, too. Decades of RVing and seminars have honed my skills, both through mistakes and triumphs. I want to continue to share my learning and expertise with others, particularly those just starting out.

Publisher Chuck Woodbury reflects on how our lives are like a roll of toilet paper. You may think that sounds silly, but you will almost certainly agree with him once you read his essay. And no, he was not smoking anything when he wrote it!

THIS NEWSLETTER IS MOVING

NEXT WEEKEND our weekend newsletters will swap places. The one you are reading now, currently published on Saturdays, will move to Sunday.

We want to know

Have you ever seen a UFO while RVing?

By Cheri Sicard

As RVers, we are often treated to some unparalleled star-watching opportunities that the general public just doesn’t get. But have you ever seen a UFO or some other type of inexplicable phenomenon in the sky?

Tell us here, and read about Cheri’s encounters

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

OMG! RVer needs pry bar to open stuck door on new RV!

By Nanci Dixon

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week we hear from yet more RVers who complain that their RVs are in the shop more than not, and one who’s ready to put his RV up for sale so watch for it on Marketplace because, “I promise it will be a great deal!” One RVer got her new RV home from the dealer and had to use a pry bar to open the door! Plus, why you shouldn’t buy “lightweight junk.” But there’s also lots more praise for mobile service techs and small service centers.

Click here to read

Should you tip campground workers?

By Gail Marsh

Gail Marsh admits to not being a good tipper so she relies on her husband to do the job (and the math). But she wonders: Should campground workers be tipped? What about if they go out of their way to help you? What if they provide over-the-top exceptional service? What if the campground worker helps you park your rig? It all seems tip-worthy… right? Or does it? What do you think?

RV Business: Should you form a formal business entity?

By Randall Brink

With the rise of remote work and the desire for a more flexible lifestyle, more and more people are living and working from an RV. While the freedom and adventure that comes with this lifestyle are certainly appealing, it’s important to consider the myriad legal and financial aspects of running a business from the road as well. One key consideration is forming a business entity, such as an LLC or corporation, which can offer a range of benefits for RV entrepreneurs. Learn about them here.

Not every RVer uses their RV’s toilet the same way… Wait, what?!

By Gail Marsh

“I’m sorry. What did you say?” I thought at first that I’d misunderstood the statement. Up until then, I thought there was only one way to use the RV toilet. I quickly found out that I was mistaken! Turns out, there are two distinct groups of RVers when it comes to using the RV toilet. (At least two groups I’ve discovered. Who knows? There may be more!) Continue reading.

Readers share their WEIRD real-life small-world RVing experiences

By Cheri Sicard

The song says, “It’s a Small World After All.” Last week we asked about your RVing real-life small-world experiences. What do we mean by a real-life small-world experience? Things like meeting friends, or friends of friends, far from home and other strange phenomena that make you think, “Wow! It really is a small world!” … This week we cover the really off-the-wall and weird ones.

HA HA! A WYOMING COWHAND complained to the ranch foreman that he wasn’t feeling well. “What’s the matter?” the foreman asked. “I can’t sleep nights,” the cowhand explained. “I keep dreaming of purple jackrabbits.” The foreman asked “Did you ever see a doctor?” “Nope, just purple jackrabbits.”

Around the Campfire

RVers debate ATVs, other motorized ‘toys,’ in campgrounds

By Gail Marsh

“We love it,” Kyle’s smile beamed. “Having our ATVs with us at the campground when we camp has opened up a whole new side of the RVing experience.” Kyle’s wife agreed. “Remember when the kids just wanted to look at their phones the entire camping weekend? Now they can’t wait to get outside!” We never used to see so many motorized vehicles such as ATVs inside campgrounds. It seems like more and more folks are bringing motorcycles, minibikes, 4-wheelers, and other toys to the campground. So, what do RVers think about all this movin’ and shakin’? Our campfire discussion revealed two distinctly opposite opinions.

Read more

Why my “caveman TV” is better than any other TV

By Lucinda Belden

Campfires are the places we can gather around and share stories. I prefer adopting the term my brother uses for contained, shared fires—a “caveman TV.” Flames flicker against the black of night while faces glow in the dark room of space. Words float across the span of hot light, but they are our words. Not words from a TV program. Continue reading this insightful message.

Wacky, weird UFO sites to visit in the U.S.

By Gail Marsh

Recently, U.S. F-16 and F-22 fighter jets shot down three “UFOs” flying over North American airspace. The Pentagon recently reported that the U.S. government has received more than 350 reports of UFOs since 2021. (The government names these sightings as “unidentified aerial phenomena.”) Even if you’re not a UFO enthusiast, this news is certainly intriguing. It reminds me of the fascinating places you can visit and learn more about UFOs right here in the USA. Learn about them here.

Southern Arizona’s “best-preserved” ghost town

By Dave Helgeson

This month we will travel to Ruby, Arizona. Ruby is another private ghost town located in southern Arizona, as was last month’s featured ghost town of Castle Dome, AZ. Snowbirds wintering in the Tucson area may want to pay it a visit before heading home this spring. Since it has been privately cared for since its demise in the early 1940s, there is much to see and is well worth a visit. “Ruby is the best of the hundreds of Arizona ghost towns or at least the best-preserved of the many in Southern Arizona”—per the Southern Arizona Guide. Continue reading.

Ha Ha! Bumper sticker spotted in Arizona: “Old fishermen never die, they just smell like it!”

For Lovers Only…

To: Brenda

From: Gary

“To the young girl that took this young boy to have and hold to finally straightening me out and making me a husband, man and father out of, I say this!! Thank you and I love you forever!! So far 56 years and counting!”

To: Rubber Ducky

From: Cowboy Bill

“44 years together! I love you more with every passing day. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

These are the last of our submissions. Thank you for sharing your love with us; it’s been fun! This feature will be back next February.

Reader Poll

When you travel to a new place, what do you most like to do first?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

Have a question for Dave? Click any Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you!

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Cool Tool for RVers:

RV diagnostics easy with the Sperry Wire Tracker

By Dustin Simpson

Every Wednesday we meet for a livestream called Talkin’ RV Tech. We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use and we believe they will be helpful to you. This clip is from one of our latest videos where we discuss the Sperry Wire Tracker. A Sperry Wire Tracker is a tool designed to help you identify wires in a circuit by sending a signal down the wire and using a receiver to detect the signal. This can be a useful tool for RV diagnostics, especially when dealing with electrical issues. Watch the video.

RV Prospector

Big spring runoff could mean mini-gold rush in Mother Lode streams

By Randall Brink

As RV prospectors plan their late spring and early summer travels in the Western USA, it is a good time to consider a trip to historic California Gold Country in the Sierra Nevada range…. [T]he annual snowmelt runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains continues to release gold into the rivers and streams of the region from deposits in the high country. This renewal of gold deposits in the creeks and rivers of Gold Country offers great opportunities for modern gold prospectors. Learn more.

RV Tire Safety

Improper trailer brake setting can cause “flat-spotting” on tires

Another popular story about RV tires from Roger: Why a safety margin on tire inflation is important

NEW! Dr. Karel’s Krazy Kritter Korner

A noble ‘Prime Mouser’ cat, a doggie condo, and a wonderful three-legged school project

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

This week Karel posts some stories from RVers regarding their “disappearing” cats, and one whose cats respond to Reveille and Taps at a campground at a military base. You’ll never guess why! Also, read about “Larry the Cat—A better pawlitician than 12 years of British prime ministers!” And learn about the wonderful students at Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota, who tackled a project that would give Sadie, a sweet 8-year-old, three-legged dog, the support she would need as she enters her senior years. Those and more here.

Recipe of the Day

Honey Garlic Boneless Chops

by Cassie from Somewhere, PA

These boneless pork chops are a perfect, quick, and easy weeknight meal your whole family will enjoy. The pork chops are slightly sweet and savory at the same time. The sauce reminds us of Teriyaki, but not as sweet. Cooking the pork chops under the broiler makes the edges nice and caramelized.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Chaka Khan was a two-month-old kitten when we got her. Her first trip was a 9-hour car ride to her new home. Now she loves to travel with us whenever we take our Class B van out. She has proven to be a real trooper.” —Rachel Clermont

Brain Teaser

If 3 cats can catch 3 bunnies in 3 minutes, how long will it take 100 cats to catch 100 bunnies?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

In 1955, Johnny Cash gave Carl Perkins the line “Don’t step on my blue suede shoes.” Cash heard it while standing in a chow line in the service. Perkins wrote the song a few days later after noticing a man struggling to keep his girlfriend off his blue suede shoes at a sorority dance. Elvis Presley’s recording of “Blue Suede Shoes” was the first song to become a hit on three charts: R&B, country and pop. (Now do you feel like listening?)

Laugh of the Week

Roadskills

Meet Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

We have exhausted our supply of Roadskills cartoons. We’ll try to get our friend R.L. Crabb, the creator, to dig around to find more.

